The 2019 Jaguar XE catches up to compact luxury sedan shoppers—as many of them start to leave for bigger crossovers.

This year, the XE gets a handful of appearance packages, a standard 10-inch touchscreen on all models and optional Apple CarPlay compatibility.

We give the XE a 5.8 on our overall scale that’s skewed toward base models. Equipped with the V-6, the XE can be thrilling and sharp—we hear more is on the way soon. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For those expecting classic Jag lines and soft curves, the XE will disappoint. In some ways, it’s a better looking German sedan than German sedans, and it’s very closely styled to the XF.

Inside, the XE’s compact dimensions give the conservative interior a better stage. It’s less boring, but it’s also far removed from the XJ’s sumptuous seating.

The XE offers a choice among three turbocharged inline-4s and one supercharged V-6. The performance pick is clear, but the trio of turbo-4s have their advantages. The 25t’s 247-horsepower gas-powered turbo-4 is the least expensive way into a Jaguar these days, for about $38,000 to start. The 20d turbodiesel inline-4 is rated up to 42 mpg on the highway, and the 30t’s gas-powered turbo-4 makes nearly 300 hp, although it’s not as thrilling as near-sport sedans such as the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz AMG C43.

Thrills don’t come cheaply, but they do come in the Jag XE for enough money. The XE S gets a 380-hp supercharged V-6 that’s stout and pushes the sedan up to 60 mph in less than five seconds, but it’s just on the softer side of hardcore performance sedans.

Every engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is a $2,500 option.

The XE is comfortable up front, but rear-seat passengers may struggle with knee room, provided they can make it into the small door cutouts in the first place.

The XE’s trunk is sizable, and there’s good storage inside. Synthetic leather is standard, but we suggest spending up for the real stuff.

Active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are standard on some top trims, pricey options on middle grades, and not at all available on base cars. Blind-spot monitors and a surround-view camera system is available as a spend-up option, but advanced driver assistance programs aren’t on the options sheet at all.

Every XE gets 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, power-adjustable front seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a 10-inch touchscreen. There’s better news: Jaguar’s 5-year/60,000-mile warranty is among the tops in the business.