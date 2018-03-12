The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace all-electric crossover arrives this year, ready to tussle with Tesla.

The luxury wagon/crossover SUV from the British automaker will compete for attention with a spacious interior, tall ride height, 240-mile range, all-wheel drive, and a legendary badge planted in its snout.

Shoppers may easily confuse the I-Pace name with other crossovers across the showroom: F-Pace and E-Pace. The I-Pace shares very little with those gas- or diesel-powered SUVs on the surface, even less under the skin.

If the combination of “electric,” “new,” “first,” and “Jaguar” hasn’t already stopped shoppers dead in their tracks, then the rest of what follows should be good news.

Like the rest of Jaguar’s stable, the I-Pace uses flowing and organic lines outside—but the I-Pace uses those to mask its techno-wizardry underneath. The face may be broadly familiar, but the grille and front haunches of the I-Pace are draped with dramatic curves expected from the folks that brought us the D-Type.

The body sides are wave-shaped, rising and falling around the compact dimensions, before reaching up toward the practical, but almost truncated, hatchback.

Inside, the I-Pace bucks a minimalist, future-forward approach for structures that will be more familiar to Jaguar drivers—maybe not EV drivers. A conventional gauge display is accompanied by a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment and lower touchscreen for climate controls and vehicle functions. No floating dashes, pared bamboo, or sustainably sourced and edible plastics to be found.

When it goes on sale later this year, the 2019 I-Pace will cost $70,495 to start, before applicable federal and state tax breaks. Available in S, SE, HSE, and First Edition trims, the final cost for a fully decked I-Pace may approach six figures, but no amount of money will change the battery size—at least now. Unlike the Tesla Model X or Model S, the I-Pace offers just one battery size and power output.

Two electric motors team to provide 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) to all four wheels, pulling power from a 90-kwh battery pack buried beneath the floor. Despite the I-Pace’s 4,800-pound heft—nearly as heavy as a Land Rover Range Rover—Jaguar estimates that the I-Pace will accelerate up to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Dual wishbones up front and an integral rear link suspension are used to dull fussy roads and speak to the I-Pace’s luxury bent first. Ideal battery placement gifts the I-Pace with a 50:50 weight distribution and may help the all-electric crossover carve like the badge would imply.

Recharging the batteries up to 80 percent may be as brief as 40 minutes on a 100-kw fast charger, although those stations may be harder to find at first. On a 50-kw fast charger, the I-Pace replenishes its battery up to 80 percent in less than 90 minutes. On a Level 2 charger at home, the I-Pace takes 10 hours to 80 percent, about 13 hours to 100 percent. Few EV drivers will fully deplete their batteries, however.

Jaguar has announced that the I-Pace would feature tech firsts for the company: Amazon Alexa integration, over-the-air updates, smart charging, and range-based navigation information, but the company hasn’t yet announced what (if any) self-driving technology would be included in the car.