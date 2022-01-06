Likes
- Devastating looks
- Thrilling exhaust noises
- Brutal V-8 power
- Near-exotic performance
Dislikes
- Near-exotic prices
- It’s thirsty
- Convertible’s tiny trunk
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Jaguar F-Type backs up its exhaust bark with its performance bite.
What kind of car is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type? What does it compare to?
The F-Type inherited Jaguar’s sports-car title from the old XK, but it’s much more a precision piece of hardware, more akin to a 911 than to the XK’s SL. Sold in coupe and convertible forms, the F-Type rivals today’s 911 and SL, of course, as well as the Chevy Corvette.
Is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type a good car?
It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, elevated this year by the elimination of all but the V-8-powered models. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Jaguar F-Type?
Jaguar has pared down the F-Type range to V-8s only, with the choice on base coupes of rear- or all-wheel drive. Nothing has been done to its stubby but menacing shape, with its graphically clean LED lighting, big air intakes, bulbous rear fenders, and slim glass. The cockpit’s passenger-assist handle says it all: hold on.
It’s sound advice, since the rorty V-8 under the hood surges through its 8-speed automatic with either 444 or 575 hp, depending on whether the “R” box has been ticked. Every F-Type can vault to 60 mph in less than five seconds; the F-Type R can do it in 3.5 seconds, and can keep going to a 177-mph max. The double-wishbone suspension, tenacious tires on 20-inch wheels, and electric power steering of the F-Type focus intently on cornering, though ride quality is admirably smooth much of the time, too. Graceful isn’t too delicate a word to describe its searing performance.
The cockpit transports two passengers with care, on leather seats with available cooling and heating and power adjustment. There’s enough space in coupes for a couple of roll-aboard bags, but convertible drivers should measure twice before planning any type of trip that starts with “cross” that doesn’t also include the word “town.”
How much does the 2022 Jaguar F-Type cost?
It’s $71,050 for an F-Type rear-drive coupe with 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The luridly powerful F-Type R costs $104,350.
Where is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type made?
In the U.K.—Castle Bromwich, to be precise.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Styling
The F-Type has a singular style.
Is the Jaguar F-Type a good-looking car?
Forceful in its proportions, sleek in its details, the F-Type gets two points for its exterior and one for its interior, for an 8 here.
Jaguar updated its sports car last year with new LED headlights and taillights, dropping some badgework and generally decluttering a look that wasn’t very cluttered. It remains an evocative shape, with the haunches of a pro linebacker and the canopy of a jet fighter.
The cockpit’s organized around the driver with bigger screens and relatively few knobs and switches, though the F-Type hasn’t buried all its functions in touchscreens, yet. It’s still a refuge from the battery-inspired futurism of Jag’s own I-Pace, with paddle shift controls, an actual shift lever, and a grip handle that serves as a gentle harbinger for first-time passengers.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Performance
Every F-Type crackles with V-8 authority.
The F-Type’s dropped its weaker drivetrains, leaving behind only a pair of raspy, raucous V-8s to shout out the car’s greatness. It’s a 9 for performance, with scalding acceleration and exceptional handling.
Is the Jaguar F-Type 4WD?
All but the base rear-drive coupe and convertible come with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Jaguar F-Type?
It’s universally well-muscled, now that the turbo-4 and V-6 are gone. The stock F-Type gets a 444-hp version of Jaguar’s supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. With 428 lb-ft of torque twisting to its rear or to all four wheels via a near-telepathic paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic, it can hurtle to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 177 mph, according to Jaguar. It makes some electric noises along the way—electric not as in silent, but as in crackly and enthusiastic, generated by an active exhaust system that can run in a quieter mode on start-up, and in a highly agitated state once it’s ripping through a favorite tunnel or canyon.
The dynamic exhaust connects to a drive-mode selector that fiddles with the F-Type’s shift speeds, throttle progression, and steering weight, but even tweaked to its Sport+ state the F-Type’s not nervous, nor is it twitchy. Adaptive dampers and a double-wishbone suspension give it tenacious grip on a huge range of roads; it’s even stable on rumbly pavement, though standing water’s no friend to its massive 20-inch wheels and tires. All-wheel drive lets most F-Types put power down more effectively;
so does an electronic active differential, which uses braking to limit rear-wheel spin and distribute power across the rear wheels more effectively.
The F-Type R twists the screws on the same V-8 to boost output to 575 hp, which launches it to 60 mph in a quoted 3.5 seconds. The F-Type R’s the predator of the group, roaring from its active exhaust to broadcast a signature siren song for miles.
It’s a bona fide track car, for anyone in search of one of the few remaining supercharged V-8s that can make that claim.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Comfort & Quality
The F-Type has space for just you and one good friend.
Sports cars compromise space for performance. The F-Type achieves that balance better than many. We give it points for great seats and interior quality, but deduct them for its lack of a usable back seat or the ability to carry more than two people. It’s a 5 for comfort and utility.
Power-adjustable seats with leather wrapping exude quality; no synthetic hides here, though Jaguar does offer a suede-like material for those who want grippy support. Tall drivers and passengers fit in the F-Type well once they’ve cleared the low roofline, and the seats provide hours of road-trip support, with lots of adjustments and lumbar support, even heating and cooling.
Cargo space is OK in the coupe at 14.4 cubic feet, though the sloping roof makes it seem smaller. Convertibles have fewer than eight cubic feet of space, good for two gym bags and that’s about all. The F-Type’s cabin wears exquisite materials and the glorious muffled rap of its V-8 engine to make up for that and any other perceived slights.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Safety
No crash-test data exists for the F-Type.
How safe is the Jaguar F-Type?
We may never know, since the NHTSA and IIHS haven’t and don’t plan to crash-test one.
Every F-Type has automatic emergency braking, parking sensors, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors are optional, and we’d pay for them on coupes since rearward vision gets obscured by the sleek roofline.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Features
This year’s F-Type cuts down on clutter.
Jaguar offers the 2022 F-Type in just three versions—F450 rear-drive coupe and convertible, P450 all-wheel-drive coupe and convertible, and F-Type R. Each has plenty of standard equipment, a solid touchscreen-driven interface for infotainment, and a stellar warranty, to earn an 8 here.
Which Jaguar F-Type should I buy?
Jag offers the $71,050 F-Type in coupe or convertible body styles. These base cars come with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery, 6-way power-adjustable seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, which includes free scheduled service.
With all-wheel drive, the F-Type P450 costs $81,050. AWD cars gain 12-way power seats and aluminum interior trim.
Options include a power trunk lid, a panoramic roof on coupes, and sueded and cooled front seats.
How much is a fully loaded Jaguar F-Type?
The F-Type R costs $104,350, in all its performance glory.
2022 Jaguar F-Type
Fuel Economy
The F-Type’s an enthusiastic drinker.
Is the Jaguar F-Type good on gas?
Down to only V-8 engines this year, the Jag F-Type earns low fuel-economy ratings. The EPA says at best, it’ll achieve 17 mpg city, 24 highway, 19 combined as a rear-drive coupe or convertible. All other versions are rated at 16/24/18 mpg. We call that a 3.