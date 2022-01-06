What kind of car is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type? What does it compare to?

The F-Type inherited Jaguar’s sports-car title from the old XK, but it’s much more a precision piece of hardware, more akin to a 911 than to the XK’s SL. Sold in coupe and convertible forms, the F-Type rivals today’s 911 and SL, of course, as well as the Chevy Corvette.

Is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type a good car?

It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, elevated this year by the elimination of all but the V-8-powered models. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Jaguar F-Type?

Jaguar has pared down the F-Type range to V-8s only, with the choice on base coupes of rear- or all-wheel drive. Nothing has been done to its stubby but menacing shape, with its graphically clean LED lighting, big air intakes, bulbous rear fenders, and slim glass. The cockpit’s passenger-assist handle says it all: hold on.

It’s sound advice, since the rorty V-8 under the hood surges through its 8-speed automatic with either 444 or 575 hp, depending on whether the “R” box has been ticked. Every F-Type can vault to 60 mph in less than five seconds; the F-Type R can do it in 3.5 seconds, and can keep going to a 177-mph max. The double-wishbone suspension, tenacious tires on 20-inch wheels, and electric power steering of the F-Type focus intently on cornering, though ride quality is admirably smooth much of the time, too. Graceful isn’t too delicate a word to describe its searing performance.

The cockpit transports two passengers with care, on leather seats with available cooling and heating and power adjustment. There’s enough space in coupes for a couple of roll-aboard bags, but convertible drivers should measure twice before planning any type of trip that starts with “cross” that doesn’t also include the word “town.”

How much does the 2022 Jaguar F-Type cost?

It’s $71,050 for an F-Type rear-drive coupe with 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The luridly powerful F-Type R costs $104,350.

Where is the 2022 Jaguar F-Type made?

In the U.K.—Castle Bromwich, to be precise.