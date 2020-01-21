The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is a sleek, sexy sports car with a wide range of personalities. Available as a convertible or coupe, with an automatic or manual transmission, and with three different engines, we give it 6.8 out of 10 for its hot-streak performance and head-turning looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A restyled 2021 model is on the way soon with a lower and sleeker front end, but the 2020 model bridges the gap until then with a new Checkered Flag limited edition, adding unique black wheels, interior details, and badging.

Despite being slated for a new look next year, the current F-Type is the pinnacle of modern sports car design, with excellent proportions, a businesslike interior, and just the right amount of raciness in certain trims. While its cabin is aging in terms of design and materials, we’re willing to give it a pass for how good the body looks.

The F-Type is available with a wide range of powertrain options, from a light and punchy turbo-4 to an all-wheel-drive supercharged V-8 monster. Unfortunately for fans of three pedals, the manual transmission is gone for 2020.

In P300, P340, and P380 form, the F-Type features either a 296-horsepower turbo-4, or a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 available with either 340 or 380 hp as the badge would suggest. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available on the V-6 model with the more powerful engine. The F-Type R and SVR feature a supercharged V-8 with either 550 or 575 horsepower, with varying levels of performance-oriented features based on which you choose. While other sports cars like the Porsche 911 are a bit more dynamic, the F-Type handles well in all forms, and features a wide range of characters from gentleman’s roadster to hardcore near-supercar.

With nearly a $70,000 difference between the bottom- and top-end models, the F-Type can be had in nearly any level of luxury or performance you’re willing to pay for. Base models feature leather, standard infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and power seats. The top-tier SVR comes with standard sports seats, finer details like contrast stitching and Alcantara, and available performance features like carbon ceramic brakes.

Despite its age, the F-Type remains one of the best sports cars to drive, and arguably the best to look at.