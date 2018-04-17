The 2019 Jaguar F-Type defines beauty without beastliness. This shapely two-door, available as a coupe or as a convertible, has an engine and a transmission for nearly everyone and it splits the line between sports car and touring coupe.

We rate the F-Type lineup at 7.0 out of 10 points for its generous customizability, its solid driving dynamics, and of course a shape that we still swoon over even after a few years on the market. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The F-Type lacks the dynamic appeal of the Porsche 911 and even Chevy’s Corvette, but its lower price and its modern British personality curry our favor. This year, the F-Type gets with the times with a new 10-inch touchscreen for infotainment and 4- and 6-cylinder versions badged—P300, P340, and P380—to signify their underhood horsepower.

Confusingly, the F-Type offers more engines than badges, and those badges actually represented rounded horsepower figures, so things are not necessarily simpler than they were before.

In the F-Type P300, the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that joined the lineup last year with 296 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic returns. P340 and P380 signify 3.0-liter supercharged V-6s that can be paired with manual or automatic transmissions with the option of all-wheel drive, depending on the configuration. Topping the lineup, the F-Type R and SVR feature muscular V-8s rated at 550 and 575 hp, respectively, and they’re matched to all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmissions. Jaguar didn’t feel that their substantial horsepower figures needed to be called out.

Don’t look for a wallflower in this lineup, even the base F-Type with its strong, if gruff turbo-4. Those with more than four cylinders feel like proper sports cars, with flat cornering, a firm ride just the right side of uncouth, and snarling exhaust notes. Our favorite underhood motivation comes from the V-8s—and why wouldn’t it—but the firm-riding F-Type SVR begs for a racetrack rather than a clogged commute.

No rival offers this many permutations, although being spoiled for choice may require placing an order. That’s not such a bad thing given the wide range of optional equipment available. First world problems, these.

With its decent visibility and tech-laden cabin, the 2019 F-Type makes a reasonable daily driver. Drop the top and the F-Type Convertible goes from confining to sunshine-attracting in just 12 seconds.