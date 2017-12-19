This year, there’s officially a 2018 Jaguar F-Type for every sports and touring car shopper’s needs. Although neither as dynamically sharp as the Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette, nor as stately as a traditional GT car, the F-Type strikes a nice balance and becomes more attainable this year thanks to a new base turbo-4 engine.

Overall, the F-Type lineup scores 8.0 out of 10 points. It drips with character and style, and it’s available in enough configurations that each one built is practically a one-off. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the F-Type range adds Jaguar’s new turbo-4 engine. Rated here at 296 horsepower, the turbo-4 is paired exclusively to an 8-speed automatic and it sends power rearward. Thrashy but strong supercharged V-6s are available in 340-, 380-, and 400-hp configurations paired either to a 6-speed manual or the 8-speed automatic and with the option of all-wheel drive. The F-Type R and SVR dive head first with V-8s of 550 and 575 hp, respectively, shuttled to all four corners via an 8-speed automatic.

Though the V-8s are rarer than hen’s teeth, they’re worth seeking out for their signature engine notes.

F-Types with the 6- and 8-cylinder powertrains are fleet of foot and precise, like proper sports cars. The F-Type SVR eggs on a track membership with its optional carbon-ceramic brakes and retuned suspension. At the opposite end of the spectrum, this year’s new turbo-4 fulfills the grand-touring dimensions the F-Type always seemed to dance around. The base engine is lighter and thriftier, but it’s hardly short on power. Refinement is not its forte, however, and the synthetic exhaust note piped in through the audio system doesn’t exactly thrill.

The F-Type is a proper two-seat sports car inside with form-fitting seats that get more bolstered as underhood power rises. Its tiny trunk will swallow a couple of small duffel bags. At every step of the way, the F-Type can be ordered as a convertible with a power-operated top that tucks away in just 12 seconds at speeds of up to 30 mph. All the better to enjoy the exhaust note, we say.