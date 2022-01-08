Likes
- Attractive design
- Good handling
- Range of powertrain choices
- Good standard features
- Good warranty
Dislikes
- Inefficient mild hybrid
- Inefficient turbo-4
- Firm ride
- Expensive
Buying tip
features & specs
With sport sedan moves and SUV versatility, the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace proves why it’s the British brand’s bestseller.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace? What does it compare to?
The F-Pace luxury SUV embodies Jaguar’s winning traits of alluring design and impressive performance. It flies under the radar of competitors ranging from the BMW X3 to the Porsche Macan.
Is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace a good SUV?
Jaguar’s small presence in the U.S. makes the F-Pace easy to overlook, until it’s seen. The muscular SUV looks as good as it performs, and the standard features cushion the blow from the seemingly high starting price. It falters on efficiency, but still earns a strong TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace?
Following last year’s refresh, the five-seat crossover SUV remains mostly unchanged.
Slimmer LED headlights underscored by hockey-stick DRLs greet the front, but the exquisite proportions of the body remain unchanged. Its long nose, sculpted hood, and clean lines rise into a muscular rear end like its inspiration, the F-Type sports car. The refresh largely benefitted the interior, and synthesizes the cluster, infotainment, and controls more befitting of a luxury brand.
Jaguar offers the F-Pace with three engines and three models. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 is spry, but overshadowed by the 3.0-liter inline-6 fitted with a turbocharger, supercharger, and mild-hybrid system that doesn’t sacrifice performance at the altar of fuel economy with a 22 mpg combined rating. That engine is tuned two ways: In the F Pace S model, it makes 335 hp, and at 5.8 seconds it shaves more than a second off the 0-60 mph time off the turbo-4; in the R Dynamic S model, however, it’s tuned to 395 hp and sprints to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. The 542-hp SVR and its supercharged V-8 does it even better of course, coming in under four seconds. Standard all-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic, and lightfooted handling grace each F-Pace.
Standard 12-way power bucket seats bless front passengers in the F-Pace, which despite its performance potential, rides as comfy as other tall-riding crossovers. There are five seats, but the middle seat in back serves its purpose better folded down in the 40/20/40-split seats to expand the 31.5 cubic feet of cargo room for longer items.
The F-Pace doesn’t sell in large enough numbers to warrant crash testing by the NHTSA or the IIHS, but Jaguar equips the SUV with substantial driver-assist features as standard, such as a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking.
How much does the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace cost?
The 2022 F-Pace P250 costs $52,050, including $1,150 destination. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes with heated power mirrors, 12-way heated front seats covered with synthetic leather, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, and other features usually bundled as options on other luxury models.
The F Pace could be upgraded to an S trim, and it’s sold in three models—base, R-Dynamic, and SVR—based on engine size. The supercharged SVR tops the lineup at about $88,000.
Where is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace made?
In JLR’s Solihull plant in the United Kingdom.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Styling
The strong proportions and updated cabin of the F-Pace make it stand out.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace a good-looking car?
It’s one of the most striking SUVs offered today, and Jaguar’s bestseller hasn’t changed much on the outside since it launched for 2017. Credit acclaimed designer Ian Callum for the F-Pace’s timeless appeal. The excellent exterior and improved interior earn it an 8.
Equal credit goes to last year’s post-Callum interior refresh. It harmonized years of dithering with various instruments, screens, and layouts in the F-Pace cabin. It’s now met with appreciation instead of befuddlement. Slim vents above it give way to a low open dash for good outward visibility. Aluminum or wood trims extend from the center stack to the door panels, which can be covered with varying colors and textures of leather.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Performance
The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace blends the agility of a sport sedan with the commanding view of an SUV.
Jaguar offers three engines in four ways in the 2022 F-Pace. They range from sporting to track-ready, and couple with sedan-like road manners to earn the F-Pace an 7. The blistering performance of the F-Pace SVR would earn it another point if rated separately.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace 4WD?
No matter the engine, the F-Pace comes standard with all-wheel drive with a rear-wheel bias. The SVR model rides on unforgiving 21-inch wheels, and can be equipped with an electronic limited-slip rear differential for increased grip, as well as adaptive dampers that tighten handling while seeking thrills and soften the ride when you want to chill.
How fast is the F-Pace?
The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar estimates that it goes from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. The 8-speed automatic transmission paired to each engine responds well to the driver’s intent with quick, well-timed shifts, but around town it can hopscotch through the lower gears.
A 3.0-liter inline-6 with both turbocharging and supercharging uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to supplement power off the line and smooth out start/stop motions. It’s well integrated and barely noticeable, except when checking fuel economy compared with the old supercharged V-6. It’s tuned two ways, depending on the model. As the F-Pace S P340 it makes 335 hp and 354 lb-ft, and shaves 0.3 second off the P250’s 0-60 mph time; as the R-Dynamic S model, it’s tuned to 395 hp and 406 lb-ft, and it hits 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. For performance that’s still a relative value, we prefer this model.
The SVR packages Jaguar’s best SUV performance components with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 542 hp and 516 lb-ft; top speed extends to 178 mph (other models top out at 155 mph), and it hits 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
Direct steering, limited body roll, and controlled lateral motions bless every F-Pace. A ground clearance of 8.4 inches and an off-road mode with a kind of low speed cruise control give it some off-road capability, but mind the tires and avoid the available 21-inch wheels. It can tow up to 5,291 lb.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Comfort & Quality
The warm, inviting interior matches the luxury calling of the F-Pace
The high quality fit and finish, ample cargo space behind the second row, and 12-way power front seats with lumbar support each earn a point to an 8.
The cockpit features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen that’s much simpler to operate and more intuitive to use than Jaguar’s old system. Good voice commands and one-touch functions render the touchscreen as more of a plaything. The center stack and console remain the hub of activity. Traditional dials with digital readouts blend the best of the old and the new for climate controls. A retractable door keeps console contents hidden or opens up for cupholders.
Behind the supportive front seats, two adults can fit in comfort with more than 37 inches of leg room and more head room than the German brands’ crossover Frankencoupes. A fifth seat reminds the two second-row passengers of the driver’s generosity and consideration in not shoehorning in a third passenger back there.
With the rear seats up, cargo space measures out to an above average 31.5 cubic feet; fold flat the 40/20/40-split rear seats for more than 69 cubic feet of space with a subfloor for small items. A hands-free power tailgate simplifies loading and unloading cargo.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Safety
The F-Pace has not been crash tested by independent agencies.
How safe is the Jaguar F-Pace?
Good standard driver-assist features make up for a lack of crash testing by both the NHTSA and the IIHS. Hence, no rating here.
Standard safety fare is better than most other luxury automakers, and includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams. Adaptive cruise control costs extra.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Features
Well-equipped base models leave what’s under the F-Pace hood as the hardest decision.
The 2022 F-Pace comes with excellent standard features such as 12-way heated front seats covered with synthetic leather, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, Meridian sound, and wood trim. The options list isn’t as extensive as German counterparts, so it doesn’t get a point for that, but the warranty leads the class with a 5-year/60,000-mile limited warranty that includes scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance. The base content, good infotainment system, and excellent warranty each earn a point to an 8.
Which F-Pace should I buy?
The 2022 F-Pace P250 starts at $52,050, and comes well equipped. It should be noted that any color other than white costs at least $650 more. But the recommendation really depends on your desired level of performance. The 395-hp R-Dynamic with the turbo- and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-6 costs under $67,000 and represents big performance gains without breaking the bank for the SVR model. It includes leather sport seats and navigation.
How much is a fully loaded F-Pace?
The F-Pace SVR and its 542-hp V-8, sport suspension, and 21-inch wheels costs just under $88,000. It includes cooled 14-way seats, a suede headliner, and other luxe touches, but it’s a big price jump.
2022 Jaguar F-Pace
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace pars the course for fuel economy.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace good on gas?
Factoring in standard all-wheel drive, the 2022 F-Pace achieves average fuel economy compared to other luxury compact crossovers. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 represents the most popular F-Pace, and the EPA rates it at 22 mpg city, 27 highway, 24 combined. That’s a 4 on our scale, and the same as similarly equipped versions of the GV70, BMW X3, and GLC 300. Those rivals get 1 mpg better on the highway.
The mild-hybrid inline-6 gets 20/27/22 mpg, and the supercharged SVR guzzles premium fuel at a rate of 15/22/18 mpg.