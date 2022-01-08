What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace? What does it compare to?

The F-Pace luxury SUV embodies Jaguar’s winning traits of alluring design and impressive performance. It flies under the radar of competitors ranging from the BMW X3 to the Porsche Macan.

Is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace a good SUV?

Jaguar’s small presence in the U.S. makes the F-Pace easy to overlook, until it’s seen. The muscular SUV looks as good as it performs, and the standard features cushion the blow from the seemingly high starting price. It falters on efficiency, but still earns a strong TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace?

Following last year’s refresh, the five-seat crossover SUV remains mostly unchanged.

Slimmer LED headlights underscored by hockey-stick DRLs greet the front, but the exquisite proportions of the body remain unchanged. Its long nose, sculpted hood, and clean lines rise into a muscular rear end like its inspiration, the F-Type sports car. The refresh largely benefitted the interior, and synthesizes the cluster, infotainment, and controls more befitting of a luxury brand.

Jaguar offers the F-Pace with three engines and three models. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 is spry, but overshadowed by the 3.0-liter inline-6 fitted with a turbocharger, supercharger, and mild-hybrid system that doesn’t sacrifice performance at the altar of fuel economy with a 22 mpg combined rating. That engine is tuned two ways: In the F Pace S model, it makes 335 hp, and at 5.8 seconds it shaves more than a second off the 0-60 mph time off the turbo-4; in the R Dynamic S model, however, it’s tuned to 395 hp and sprints to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. The 542-hp SVR and its supercharged V-8 does it even better of course, coming in under four seconds. Standard all-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic, and lightfooted handling grace each F-Pace.

Standard 12-way power bucket seats bless front passengers in the F-Pace, which despite its performance potential, rides as comfy as other tall-riding crossovers. There are five seats, but the middle seat in back serves its purpose better folded down in the 40/20/40-split seats to expand the 31.5 cubic feet of cargo room for longer items.

The F-Pace doesn’t sell in large enough numbers to warrant crash testing by the NHTSA or the IIHS, but Jaguar equips the SUV with substantial driver-assist features as standard, such as a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace cost?

The 2022 F-Pace P250 costs $52,050, including $1,150 destination. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes with heated power mirrors, 12-way heated front seats covered with synthetic leather, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, and other features usually bundled as options on other luxury models.

The F Pace could be upgraded to an S trim, and it’s sold in three models—base, R-Dynamic, and SVR—based on engine size. The supercharged SVR tops the lineup at about $88,000.

Where is the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace made?

In JLR’s Solihull plant in the United Kingdom.