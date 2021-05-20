Likes
- Graceful design
- Agile handling
- Strong engines
- Luxurious cabin
Dislikes
- Turbo-4 isn’t efficient
- Flies under the radar
- Stiff ride with bigger wheels
- Expensive
Effectively a raised sport sedan, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is an under-appreciated luxury SUV that excels for performance and style.
What kind of car is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace? What does it compare to?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is a compact luxury SUV that combines two of Jaguar’s traditions: sleek styling and agile moves. It competes against luxury rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3/X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Porsche Macan, and Land Rover Velar.
Is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace a good car?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is a hidden gem of a luxury SUV. Its sleek looks are obvious, but it offers sporty handling and a gracefully appointed interior. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 bolstered by its style and driving character, though fuel economy continues to be a bugaboo. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace?
The F-Pace is refreshed for 2021, with exterior design tweaks, a redesigned interior, a new infotainment system, more equipment by model, and new mild-hybrid 6-cylinder engines. The lineup is also simplified from 12 to five models. Those models are called Core, R-Dynamic S, and SVR, each with a different engine.
The 2021 engine lineup is reworked. It starts with a 246-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and progresses to a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that makes 335 hp or 395 hp, and tops out with a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. The 296-hp version of the turbo-4 doesn’t return for 2021, and the previous supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 gives way to the inline-6.
All engines deliver strong acceleration and generally work well with the 8-speed automatic transmission, though responsiveness increases and the 0-60 mph time drops the larger you go. Fuel economy lags the competition with the turbo-4, but the mild-hybrid inline-6 is class competitive.
The willing engines team with a stiff platform and sport-tuned suspension to make the F-Pace feel like a sport sedan that sits 8.4 inches off the ground. The F-Pace is one of the most engaging crossovers on the market, and the SVR model is a track burner with a 178-mph top speed.
Cues from the F-Type sports car make the F-Pace one of the more attractive crossover SUVs money can buy. The big grille and lower intakes up front give it a performance vibe that is backed up by notable rear haunches and slim cat’s-eye headlights and taillights.
Jaguar improves the cabin design and infotainment for 2021 to go with a spacious environment. New materials add more luxury, a new control layout is easier to use, and a larger, faster infotainment system called Pivi Pro keeps up with the times.
Sporty front seats offer good room and comfort, the rear seat has good room for two, and the cargo compartment is larger than expected.
How much does the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace cost?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace starts at $51,145 for a Core P250. It comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 19-inch wheels. The lineup tops out with the SVR model at $85,750.
Jaguar outfits the F-Pace with lots of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, an exit monitoring system, a driver-attention monitor, rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. Unfortunately, U.S. safety agencies have not crash tested it.
Where is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace made?
The F-Pace is built in England.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Styling
Slight tweaks to the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace keep the sleek exterior and improve what was a staid interior.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace a good-looking car?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace gets a minor facelift that only enhances its sports car-inspired looks. We rate it an 8 out of 10 for its exceptional exterior and attractive interior.
It’s not a coincidence that the F-Pace shares a letter designation with F-Type sports car. The SUV shares its grille design and many of its body lines with the beautiful coupe and roadster. The maw-like grille and large lower air intakes give the F-Pace the look of a performance vehicle. For 2021, the grille is larger and the air intakes are no longer divided in two. The slim headlights, sculpted hood, sloping roofline, and bulging rear fenders all create a sexy, sporty look that is matched by few SUVs on the market.
Inside, Jaguar gives the F-Pace a new dashboard and control layout for 2021. The cabin features an attractive combination of stitched leather, aluminum, and wood in contrasting colors that provide visual interest. The electronically controlled transmission now has a gear knob instead of a rotating dial, and the larger 11.4-inch touchscreen sits on the center of the dash like a tablet. Well sculpted bucket seats add a sporty look that matches the exterior.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Performance
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace offers an engaging driving experience worthy of a sport sedan.
The Jaguar F-Pace is fun in any form, and it offers a high-end performance model that is track-ready. Agile handling, responsive steering and braking, and a lineup of strong engines earn the F-Pace an 8 out of 10 here.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace AWD?
The F-Pace comes standard with all-wheel drive with a rear-wheel bias. The SVR model gets an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.
How fast is the Jaguar F-Pace?
The F-Pace models range from fairly quick to breathtakingly fast. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that spins up 246 hp and 269 lb-ft or torque, which pushes the SUV from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. A new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 is aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to create 335 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque in the Core P340 S model and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque in the R-Dynamic S model. It covers the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.0 seconds in its most powerful iteration. The mild hybrid system smooths out the start/stop operation, aids the engine during acceleration, and recovers energy during deceleration. It’s also well integrated with the inline-6, which delivers strong, smooth power. The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts quickly with little fuss but it can get confused in stop-and-go traffic.
The F-Pace SVR rumbles and cackles as it delivers 550-hp and 516 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. It rockets from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, and a sport-tuned suspension, bigger brakes, and additional cooling make it a true performer.
Then again, every F-Pace feels like a raised sport sedan with quick, direct steering, well controlled body lean, and agile transitions. The F-Pace even has some off-road capability thanks to 8.4 inches of ground clearance, a terrain response dial, and good approach and departure angles, though the standard all-season tires aren’t meant for mud and dirt.
Our one minor gripe is an overly firm ride quality on the 21-inch wheels. Stick with the smaller wheels and you’ll love the driving experience every day.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Comfort & Quality
Useful space and luxurious materials make the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace’s interior a pleasant place to be.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace gets a new interior design that ups the luxury to match the vehicle’s practicality. We rate it a 7 out of 10 for comfort and quality in recognition of comfortable front seats and useful cargo space.
The F-Pace’s new interior layout improves both its luxury and ergonomics. The 11.4-inch touchscreen is a step up from troublesome infotainment systems of the past. It’s 15 times faster than the outgoing system, though we noticed some lag upon startup. Powered by Blackberry, the large screen is divided up into three sections and the icons are configurable so drivers can bring forward commonly used functions. The screen is controlled like a smartphone, and the system learns behaviors and makes suggestions based on them. We like the Pivi Pro infotainment system in our first exposure, but we’ll reserve final judgment until we spend more time with it. We’ve been burned by Jaguar in the past.
Buyers will also appreciate the ease of use of the new control layout, including the more traditional gear knob that replaces a dial, and the circular climate controls with digital readouts. More attractive, higher quality materials fit the class and the price.
Space and comfort have always been F-Pace strengths and that doesn’t change. The front seats are sporty and supportive. The second row has plenty of space for a pair of adults and three can fit across if needed. The cargo area has up to 28.0 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 65.1 cubic feet with the second-row folded down, both of which are good for the class. That space is easier to access with the available power liftgate that can be operated by a wave of a foot.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Safety
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace has plenty of safety features but no crash-test scores.
Is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace a safe SUV?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace hasn’t been crash tested despite a full spate of active safety features. Without crash-test results, we don’t assign a safety rating.
The F-Pace’s standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, an exit monitoring system, a driver-attention monitor, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams. Also offered are adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Features
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace comes loaded with features for a hefty price.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is well equipped, offers a variety of build options, and has an improved infotainment system and a great warranty. We rate it an 8 out of 10 for features.
The 2021 F-Pace is offered in Core P250, Core P250 S, Core P340, R-Dynamic S, and SVR models. It’s well equipped, but comes with premium pricing compared to established European rivals. The Core P250 starts at $51,145, and it comes standard with LED headlights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 19-inch wheels with all-season tires.
Which Jaguar F-Pace should I buy?
Jaguar prices the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace Core P250 S at $55,045. It adds some desirable features to the P250, including a power liftgate, diamond-pattern upholstery, an upgraded version of the infotainment system with navigation, an online data plan, and traffic-sign recognition.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Jaguar F-Pace?
The high-performance F-Pace SVR model breaks the bank with a price of $85,750. In addition to its 550-hp supercharged V-8, it gets larger brakes, an electronically controlled torque-vectoring rear differential, an adjustable sport exhaust, 21-inch wheels, metal pedals, a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable steering column, heated rear seats, and adaptive cruise control.
The F-Pace has a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty that comes with free scheduled maintenance.
2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Fuel Economy
A new mild-hybrid inline-6 brings the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace more in line with the competition for fuel economy.
Is the Jaguar F-Pace good on gas?
The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace isn’t as frugal as its rivals in its base form, but the mild-hybrid 6-cylinder versions are competitive in the class. Based on the volume models, we rate the F-Pace a 4 out of 10 here.
F-Pace models with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 are EPA-rated at 22 mpg city, 27 highway, 24 mpg from the 2.0-liter turbo-4. The 335-hp version of the mild-hybrid inline-6 is rated at 20/27/22 mpg and the more powerful version gets 20/26/22 ratings. Both improve on the outgoing supercharged V-6 by 2 mpg overall.
The high-performance SVR model drinks fuel to the tune of 15/22/18 mpg. All engines require premium fuel.