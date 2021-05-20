What kind of car is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is a compact luxury SUV that combines two of Jaguar’s traditions: sleek styling and agile moves. It competes against luxury rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3/X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Porsche Macan, and Land Rover Velar.

Is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace a good car?

Review continues below

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is a hidden gem of a luxury SUV. Its sleek looks are obvious, but it offers sporty handling and a gracefully appointed interior. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 bolstered by its style and driving character, though fuel economy continues to be a bugaboo. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace?

The F-Pace is refreshed for 2021, with exterior design tweaks, a redesigned interior, a new infotainment system, more equipment by model, and new mild-hybrid 6-cylinder engines. The lineup is also simplified from 12 to five models. Those models are called Core, R-Dynamic S, and SVR, each with a different engine.

The 2021 engine lineup is reworked. It starts with a 246-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and progresses to a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 that makes 335 hp or 395 hp, and tops out with a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. The 296-hp version of the turbo-4 doesn’t return for 2021, and the previous supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 gives way to the inline-6.

All engines deliver strong acceleration and generally work well with the 8-speed automatic transmission, though responsiveness increases and the 0-60 mph time drops the larger you go. Fuel economy lags the competition with the turbo-4, but the mild-hybrid inline-6 is class competitive.

The willing engines team with a stiff platform and sport-tuned suspension to make the F-Pace feel like a sport sedan that sits 8.4 inches off the ground. The F-Pace is one of the most engaging crossovers on the market, and the SVR model is a track burner with a 178-mph top speed.

Cues from the F-Type sports car make the F-Pace one of the more attractive crossover SUVs money can buy. The big grille and lower intakes up front give it a performance vibe that is backed up by notable rear haunches and slim cat’s-eye headlights and taillights.

Jaguar improves the cabin design and infotainment for 2021 to go with a spacious environment. New materials add more luxury, a new control layout is easier to use, and a larger, faster infotainment system called Pivi Pro keeps up with the times.

Sporty front seats offer good room and comfort, the rear seat has good room for two, and the cargo compartment is larger than expected.

How much does the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace cost?

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace starts at $51,145 for a Core P250. It comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, an 11.4-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 19-inch wheels. The lineup tops out with the SVR model at $85,750.

Jaguar outfits the F-Pace with lots of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, an exit monitoring system, a driver-attention monitor, rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. Unfortunately, U.S. safety agencies have not crash tested it.

Where is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace made?

The F-Pace is built in England.