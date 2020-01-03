The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is a criminally underrated luxury SUV, one with style, grace, and pace that stands out from the pack. We give it a score of 7.0 out of 10 overall with special consideration for its looks and driving experience, but fuel economy leaves a lot to be desired. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the 2020 F-Pace, Jaguar adds two new special editions to its basic lineup of F-Pace, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S, and SVR crossovers, and posts a modest price increase. Between those, 300 Sport and Checkered Flag editions gain special badging and options to the base turbo-4 model, while the base price of the F-Pace climbs $400 to $45,825 including destination charge. The 300 Sport model gets the more powerful 296-horsepower version of the base engine, however. A Portfolio model lavishes the crossover SUV with 20-inch wheels and Windsor leather. On the downside, the former turbodiesel powertrain is dropped for 2020 after very slow sales.

Borrowing styling cues from the sleek and sexy F-Type sports car (as its name would imply), the F-Pace is objectively pretty, especially for an SUV. In R-Sport guise and the two new special editions, it looks perfectly racy. The interior is much more reserved, but its clean lines and high-quality materials are sure to age well.

Power is supplied by a trio of boosted engines, ranging from garden-variety turbo-4 to screaming supercharged V-8. The base turbo-4 makes 247 horsepower, an upgraded turbo-4 offers 296 horsepower, and an optional supercharged V-6 pushes out 380 ponies. Those looking for the ultimate performance Jaguar SUV will want the SVR version with its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 and 550 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard no matter the F-Pace you choose, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission. Handling is superb for an SUV and ride quality is good, though larger wheels do firm up the experience noticeably.

Every F-Pace gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto functionality for 2020, and active safety features like automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard. Though not as comfortable or luxurious as some competitors, the F-Pace has great material quality and a large storage area that make it one of the more practical luxury SUVs.

No safety data is available however, and fuel economy is mediocre at best, with a combined 18 to 24 mpg depending on the powertrain selected. But if performance, style, and features are most important, we recommend putting the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace on your short list.