Likes
- Sleek looks
- Sharp handling
- Standard smartphone tech
- Potent acceleration
Dislikes
- No more turbodiesel
- Interior borders on plain
- Big wheels make ride stiff
- Pricey with options
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace sticks to its performance and style formula, and remains one of the best luxury SUVs.
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is a criminally underrated luxury SUV, one with style, grace, and pace that stands out from the pack. We give it a score of 7.0 out of 10 overall with special consideration for its looks and driving experience, but fuel economy leaves a lot to be desired. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
With the 2020 F-Pace, Jaguar adds two new special editions to its basic lineup of F-Pace, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S, and SVR crossovers, and posts a modest price increase. Between those, 300 Sport and Checkered Flag editions gain special badging and options to the base turbo-4 model, while the base price of the F-Pace climbs $400 to $45,825 including destination charge. The 300 Sport model gets the more powerful 296-horsepower version of the base engine, however. A Portfolio model lavishes the crossover SUV with 20-inch wheels and Windsor leather. On the downside, the former turbodiesel powertrain is dropped for 2020 after very slow sales.
Borrowing styling cues from the sleek and sexy F-Type sports car (as its name would imply), the F-Pace is objectively pretty, especially for an SUV. In R-Sport guise and the two new special editions, it looks perfectly racy. The interior is much more reserved, but its clean lines and high-quality materials are sure to age well.
Power is supplied by a trio of boosted engines, ranging from garden-variety turbo-4 to screaming supercharged V-8. The base turbo-4 makes 247 horsepower, an upgraded turbo-4 offers 296 horsepower, and an optional supercharged V-6 pushes out 380 ponies. Those looking for the ultimate performance Jaguar SUV will want the SVR version with its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 and 550 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard no matter the F-Pace you choose, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission. Handling is superb for an SUV and ride quality is good, though larger wheels do firm up the experience noticeably.
Every F-Pace gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto functionality for 2020, and active safety features like automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard. Though not as comfortable or luxurious as some competitors, the F-Pace has great material quality and a large storage area that make it one of the more practical luxury SUVs.
No safety data is available however, and fuel economy is mediocre at best, with a combined 18 to 24 mpg depending on the powertrain selected. But if performance, style, and features are most important, we recommend putting the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace on your short list.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Styling
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is sleek and sultry as ever, though the interior is on the boring side of reserved.
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace hasn’t received a real makeover yet, and it certainly hasn’t needed one. With timeless lines and a staid (if somewhat boring) interior, we give it 8 out of 10 here.
The F-Pace borrows heavily from the F-Type sports car with which it shares a letter designation, at least in the rear. The wide taillights with a center-oriented cutout nearly perfectly imitate the F-Type, while the front end is just like the XF sedan. Paired with a sloping roofline and characteristic haunches, the F-Type is one of the best-looking SUVs on sale, especially with the sportiest duds available.
The interior isn’t as eye-catching, but has aged well for its simplicity. No-fuss lines and simple material choices make for a stoic cabin that’s almost at odds with its racy exterior, but everything is right where it should be in here. We’d appreciate a bit more flair from Jaguar’s interior designers, but that can be amended with the next generation.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Performance
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is among the most rewarding SUVs to drive regardless of which powertrain you choose.
Jaguar has made a commitment to performance ever since coming under new ownership, and the 2020 F-Pace makes good on that promise. A wide range of powerful gas engines and sharp handling chops for an SUV warrant an 8 out of 10 here.
Much like its chief rivals, the 2020 F-Pace gets a 2.0-liter turbo-4 as standard with 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, good for 60 mph in 6.4 seconds from a stop. All-wheel-drive is standard regardless of which engine you choose, as is an 8-speed automatic transmission.
An upgraded version of the turbo-4 is available on every trim but the base model, S, and SVR versions, and pushes power up to 296 hp while cutting the 0-60 mph time to 5.7 seconds.
The F-Pace S offers a supercharged V-6 with a raucous engine note and 380 horsepower, but those with a real need for speed will lust after the F-Pace SVR and its 550-hp supercharged V-8. With upgraded brakes, suspension, and cooling components, this is a true performance SUV.
All versions of the F-Pace handle sharply and carve up twisty roads with the ease of a sports sedan, an impressive feat for a bulky SUV. The 8-speed automatic can be sluggish when asked to do too much, but generally pulls of shifts smoothly and quickly.
The F-Pace manages well off-road as well thanks to a platform shared with the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and 8.4 inches of ground clearance, not to mention impressive approach and departure angles and a terrain management selector for the traction control system.
If we’ve one gripe with the F-Pace’s driving experience, it’s the ride quality on larger wheels, which can be downright harsh on rough roads. Stick to larger sidewalls if you live in an area with poor pavement.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is comfortable and spacious for its class of luxury SUVs.
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is one of the most practical and comfortable of its kind. We give it 7 out of 10, with extra points for its front seats and its cargo capacity.
Though plain in design, the F-Pace’s seats are plenty comfortable and supportive, even more so with optional fine leather and heating and cooling up front. A high driving position provides a commanding view of the road, though the F-Pace feels more planted than its height would suggest.
Rear seat room is plenty for two adults with space for three across in a pinch, and the cargo area is one of the largest in its class at 33.5 cubic feet with the rear seats in place. A power-operated liftgate works with just the wave of a foot under the rear bumper, and the seats fold relatively flat for even more storage space if needed.
We’re impressed with the material quality even on base models, as every F-Pace we’ve tested feels buttoned-down and high-rent, with more expensive models boasting wood and metal trim along with fine leather and Alcantara. Expect to spend a lot more for luxury interior appointments, however.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Safety
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace lacks crash test data but sports standard active safety features.
No safety data is available for the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace due to its relatively low sales volume, so we’re unable to give it a score here.
Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has smashed this Jag into a wall yet, but standard active safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and parking sensors. Optional features include adaptive cruise control with steering assist, a head-up display as well as traffic sign recognition that helps inform you of speed limits and other important information.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Features
The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is available in a wide range of trims and prices, but the best value is found at the bottom of the range.
Though very expensive at the top end, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace is well-equipped in base trim, has a long list of options, and a great warranty, not to mention good infotainment. It’s not much of a value, though. We give it 8 out of 10 here.
Other competitors undercut the 2020 F-Pace significantly in terms of price, but $46,225 including destination charge yields a well-equipped luxury SUV. Base models get all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, a sliding panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, 10-way power front seats, a sueded headliner, a Meridian sound system, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and active safety features like automatic emergency braking.
Premium models start at $48,825 and get 19-inch wheels, 4-way power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, and ambient interior lighting, while the $53,225 Prestige edition includes xenon headlights, upgraded leather seats with heat up front, a heated steering wheel, keyless ignition, an in-vehicle wi-fi hotspot, navigation, and traffic sign recognition. Either of these would earn our recommendation.
R-Sport models start at $57,525 and include unique exterior design features, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, and 18-way front seats.
Finally, the Portfolio trim throws most options in the book at the F-Pace for $64,625, including the foot-operated power tailgate, fine leather with 20-way power adjustment up front, electrically-reclining rear seats, heating and cooling up front with heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, a cooled glove compartment, a head-up display, and improved Meridian sound.
All of the above trims minus the base model come with the choice of either the base 247-horsepower turbo-4 or its higher-output kin.
The F-Pace S model starts at $63,125 and includes a 380-horsepower supercharged V-6 as well as special S badging and a configurable Dynamic mode in the drive selector.
For 2020, two new special editions join the fold in the form of the Checkered Flag and 300 Sport editions. The Checkered Flag edition adds black design features, unique wheels, 16-way front seats with grained leather and contrast stitching, and improved infotainment for $59,425 while the 300 Sport comes with the more powerful turbo-4 engine, unique badging and exterior trim, sport seats with yellow contrast stitching, and improved connectivity for $63,025.
The raucous SVR model and its 550-horsepower supercharged V-8 starts at $81,625 and includes 21-inch wheels, unique seats and interior trim, heated and cooled front seats with heated rear seats, quad tailpipes, bigger front and rear brakes, an active exhaust system, an active electronic differential with torque vectoring by braking, and a head-up display.
Every Jaguar comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty that also includes free maintenance.
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace trades performance for fuel economy, managing just 18 to 24 combined mpg.
With the departure of the frugal turbodiesel model this year, the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace performs worse in the efficiency department, warranting a 4 out of 10 here.
Base models manage 22 mpg city, 27 highway, 24 mpg from the 2.0-liter turbo-4, while the more powerful version of that engine sees no fuel economy penalty whatsoever.
Supercharged V-6 S models perform predictably worse at 18/23/20 mpg, while the thirsty SVR and its blown V-8 gets only 16/21/18 mpg. All F-Pace models require premium gasoline.