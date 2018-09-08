The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace delivers style, grace, and, now more than ever, performance. For 2019, Jaguar’s crossover SUV gets some slight changes that keep it one of our favorite luxury SUVs.

Standard widescreen infotainment and active safety features across the range and the addition of a new high-performance SVR model are enough to warrant us rating the 2019 F-Pace at a solid 7.3 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We’re big fans of the F-Pace’s sultry sheetmetal and business-before-pleasure cabin, and thankfully nothing much has changed visually for this year, save the addition of a standard 10.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment inside.

After adding a base 247-horsepower turbocharged inline-4-cylinder engine last year, the major update for 2019 comes at the top of the range in the form of the 550-horsepower F-Pace SVR, which could put many sports cars to shame with its 4.1-second 0-60 mph time and top speed of 176 mph thanks to a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. We have not yet driven the F-Pace SVR.

The F-Pace also gets standard active safety features to keep it competitive, including active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and parking sensors. The optional adaptive cruise control system gains traffic sign recognition improvements and a steering-assist feature that helps keep the big cat centered in its lane.

Thanks to 8.4 inches of ground clearance on all models save the SVR, this Jag has some off-road chops as well, though admittedly not as much as its platform-mate, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The F-Pace’s real party piece is on twisty backroads though, where it’s as competent and fun as any of its competitors, even the one wearing a Porsche badge.

With more cargo space than rivals and plenty of space for five adults, the F-Pace is a tried-and-true luxury SUV, and one that should certainly be on your short list.