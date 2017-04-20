2018 Jaguar F-Pace Preview

Specs
Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/27 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD
Style Name 25t AWD
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Electronic Automatic
News

Jaguar expands F-Pace lineup with new gas 4-cylinder engine
Jaguar's hot-selling F-Pace lineup grows for 2018 with the addition of a new 4-cylinder gas engine that will allow the crossover to compete more directly with rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The F-Pace adds a 247-horsepower, 269...Read More»
2017 Jaguar F-Pace vs. 2016 Mazda CX-9: Compare Cars
Just what, you may be asking yourself, are we thinking by comparing the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace and the 2016 Mazda CX-9? The Mazda, after all, is a turbo-4 three-row crossover from a brand that emphasizes affordable performance, while the supercharged...Read More»
Jaguar F-Pace: Best Car to Buy 2017 Nominee
After sitting on the SUV sidelines for decades while its rivals racked up volume and profits selling tall wagons with (sometimes optional) all-wheel drive, Jaguar is finally in the game. But don't think of its new F-Pace, the first crossover SUV...Read More»
