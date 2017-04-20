Our review of the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2018 Jaguar F-Pace if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace emailed to you
Get updates about the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/27 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD
Style Name 25t AWD
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Electronic AutomaticMore Specs »
News
Jaguar expands F-Pace lineup with new gas 4-cylinder engine
Jaguar's hot-selling F-Pace lineup grows for 2018 with the addition of a new 4-cylinder gas engine that will allow the crossover to compete more directly with rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The F-Pace adds a 247-horsepower, 269...Read More»
2017 Jaguar F-Pace vs. 2016 Mazda CX-9: Compare Cars
Just what, you may be asking yourself, are we thinking by comparing the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace and the 2016 Mazda CX-9? The Mazda, after all, is a turbo-4 three-row crossover from a brand that emphasizes affordable performance, while the supercharged...Read More»
Jaguar F-Pace: Best Car to Buy 2017 Nominee
After sitting on the SUV sidelines for decades while its rivals racked up volume and profits selling tall wagons with (sometimes optional) all-wheel drive, Jaguar is finally in the game. But don't think of its new F-Pace, the first crossover SUV...Read More»
Previous Year Models
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2018 Toyota Highlander
- 2018 Honda Pilot
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Jaguar F-Pace?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace against the competitionCompare All Cars