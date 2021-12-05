What kind of car is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace? What does it compare to?

The 2022 E-Pace slots in as the smaller crossover SUV in the Jaguar family, below the F-Pace. It’s a hotter-handling wagon with turbo-4 power, which makes it a natural rival for the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and BMW X2.

Is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace a good car?

Review continues below

It’s attractive, handles very well, and its high base price brings a wealth of standard features. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace?

After last year’s thorough update, little changes with the E-Pace this year. There’s much to like in its profile and especially, its interior, after its recent restyling. The emphatic LED headlights work in concert with a trim mesh grille to translate Jaguar cues to a compact—even squatty—body that doesn’t look overly stubby. The interior trim’s upgraded to an appropriate level, and the latest infotainment interface now displays its work on an 11.4-inch touchscreen.

The turbo-4 under the E-Pace’s hood spins out 246 hp in base spec, but hang on for the 296-hp version in the 300 Sport if you can. It zaps 60-mph runs in 6.6 seconds, and comes fitted with a torque-vectoring rear end that lightens the E-Pace’s road dance, though it doesn’t cure the 9-speed automatic of its shifty low-speed behavior. That sublime handling makes the E-Pace truly fun to drive.

With seats for up to four adults and 24.2 cubic feet of cargo space for their baggage, the E-Pace carves out more room than its overall dimensions would lead us to believe. The front seats have fab fit and lots of adjustment; the back has good leg room, though head room pales under the swanky low roofline.

Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash-tested the E-Pace, but automatic emergency braking is standard; a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, and parking sensors become standard or available on upper trims.

How much does the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace cost?

It’s $42,850 for the standard-issue E-Pace, which offers leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, all-wheel drive, power front seats, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For brilliant handling, take the 300 Sport and its 20-inch wheels, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, and 12-speaker Meridian audio for $52,050.

Where is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace made?

In that winter wonderland of contract manufacturing: Graz, Austria.