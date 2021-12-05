Likes
- Jag style, minimalized
- Playful handling
- Great optional torque vectoring
- Spacious interior for four
- Excellent warranty
Dislikes
- Vocal powertrain
- High base price
- Easily confused transmission
The 2022 Jaguar E-Pace scales the crossover SUV to urbane dimensions, but doesn’t lighten up on power or handling.
What kind of car is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace? What does it compare to?
The 2022 E-Pace slots in as the smaller crossover SUV in the Jaguar family, below the F-Pace. It’s a hotter-handling wagon with turbo-4 power, which makes it a natural rival for the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3, and BMW X2.
Is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace a good car?
It’s attractive, handles very well, and its high base price brings a wealth of standard features. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace?
After last year’s thorough update, little changes with the E-Pace this year. There’s much to like in its profile and especially, its interior, after its recent restyling. The emphatic LED headlights work in concert with a trim mesh grille to translate Jaguar cues to a compact—even squatty—body that doesn’t look overly stubby. The interior trim’s upgraded to an appropriate level, and the latest infotainment interface now displays its work on an 11.4-inch touchscreen.
The turbo-4 under the E-Pace’s hood spins out 246 hp in base spec, but hang on for the 296-hp version in the 300 Sport if you can. It zaps 60-mph runs in 6.6 seconds, and comes fitted with a torque-vectoring rear end that lightens the E-Pace’s road dance, though it doesn’t cure the 9-speed automatic of its shifty low-speed behavior. That sublime handling makes the E-Pace truly fun to drive.
With seats for up to four adults and 24.2 cubic feet of cargo space for their baggage, the E-Pace carves out more room than its overall dimensions would lead us to believe. The front seats have fab fit and lots of adjustment; the back has good leg room, though head room pales under the swanky low roofline.
Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash-tested the E-Pace, but automatic emergency braking is standard; a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, and parking sensors become standard or available on upper trims.
How much does the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace cost?
It’s $42,850 for the standard-issue E-Pace, which offers leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, all-wheel drive, power front seats, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For brilliant handling, take the 300 Sport and its 20-inch wheels, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, and 12-speaker Meridian audio for $52,050.
Where is the 2022 Jaguar E-Pace made?
In that winter wonderland of contract manufacturing: Graz, Austria.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Styling
All haunch, no paunch: The E-Pace has pert lines, inside and out.
Is the Jaguar E-Pace a good-looking car?
We rate the E-Pace a 7 out of 10 for styling. It’s attractively shaped, with thick rear haunches outside and a bank of pixels and leather inside that fit the mission.
With its angled LED headlights and trim mesh grille, the E-Pace borrows the right styling cues from other Jaguars, balancing its taller profile with bigger air intakes for a clean, appealing front end. Down the sides, the urbane crossover has a taller, more stubby profile, but crests stamped over its rear wheels give some relief to what could be awkward proportions. It’s especially crisp with the 300 Sport’s 20-inch wheels and a black exterior trim package.
Inside, the E-Pace echoes the cabin of the F-Type, with a buttress that divides driver from front passenger to relieve the interior from plainness. Jaguar revamped the cabin last year and replaced some hard plastic trim with better materials and fitted a larger touchscreen, and that resolves the complaints we had over the inexpensive feel of the interior. More stitching, more square inches of digital displays, more leather–it’s all good.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Performance
The E-Pace runs, guns, and stuns.
Jaguar translates some of its best road feel to the E-Pace SUV—somehow, given its front-drive roots and its turbo-4 power, it fits easily under the brand’s performance umbrella. Fluent at high speeds, fiddly at the lower end, it’s a 7 for its strong drivetrain and its frisky handling.
How fast is the Jaguar E-Pace?
A 2.0-liter turbo-4 drops into all E-Pace crossovers, but some can lift more spec-sheet weight than others. Base versions have 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, which Jaguar says can turn out 0-60 mph times of 7.0 seconds. It’s potent but the engine’s vocal, and confuses its 9-speed automatic easily. Even when dialed into a more direct Sport mode, the transmission can’t figure out how to handle low-speed throttle changes, which are complicated by the turbo’s somewhat slow spool-up.
The same engine twists out 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the 300 Sport E-Pace. It can scoot to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, but don’t choose it for the flex—pick it for the torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.
Is the Jaguar E-Pace 4WD?
Every E-Pace has all-wheel drive, but this setup ships power to the front and rear wheels, then splits it across the rear wheels to give it better grip and to waste less power through wheelspin. Inclement weather becomes a breeze, and the E-Pace can even handle light off-road chores.
With any E-Pace, but particularly the 300 Sport, car-like handling elevates the usual crossover moves far above the norm. The E-Pace responds brightly to steering input, corners flat with the adaptive damping and selectable drive modes found in the SE and 300 Sport, and it’s composed under ordinary driving conditions.
With a base curb weight of 3,925 lb, the E-Pace can tow up to 3,968 lb in some configurations.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Comfort & Quality
Space isn’t lacking in the compact E-Pace.
We give the E-Pace a 7 for comfort and utility, with extra points for front-seat comfort and cargo space.
The E-Pace rides on a 105.6-inch wheelbase, and sits 173.0 inches long overall. It makes great use of interior space, with a design that extracts ample space around the front passengers for their heads and knees. The multi-adjustable power seats have terrific bolsters and a dozen ways of adjustment, with heating and cooling on the top versions. The E-Pace has a wall of dash trim that divides the front passengers, but much of the plasticky feel has been relieved from older versions with richer interior trim, not to mention the larger 11.4-inch touchscreen.
In back, the E-Pace offers 34.3 inches of leg room and just enough head room for 6-footers; two can fit in back easily, but a third probably should find other accommodations. The seats themselves have fairly deep bolsters and firm padding.
The cargo hold in the E-Pace can swallow 22.4 cubic feet of luggage, or 49.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Safety
The E-Pace hasn’t been crash-tested.
How safe is the Jaguar E-Pace?
The NHTSA and the IIHS haven’t crash-tested the E-Pace, but each one comes with automatic emergency braking. On most trims, the E-Pace also gets parking sensors and blind-spot monitors, while adaptive cruise control is an option.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Features
The E-Pace caps a bevy of features with a top-drawer warranty.
With an excellent infotainment system, lots of standard features and options, and a sterling warranty, the E-Pace rates a 9 here.
Which Jaguar E-Pace should I buy?
It’s reasonable to choose the $42,850 E-Pace. It has 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, LED headlights, 12-way power front seats, wireless smartphone charging, an 11.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic emergency braking and active lane control.
You might want to spend $47,950 for the E-Pace SE. It adds a power tailgate, 19-inch wheels, keyless start, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors.
How much is a fully loaded Jaguar E-Pace?
It’s $52,050 for the 300 Sport, which piles on 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, and 12-speaker Meridian audio. Options include Windsor leather, 14-speaker sound, a hands-free tailgate, an Activity Key which lets you leave the fob in the car while you’re at the gym, a rear camera mirror, a heated windshield, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and a towing hitch.
Jaguar’s 5-year/60,000-mile warranty includes free scheduled maintenance; it’s the best among all vehicles of its kind.
2022 Jaguar E-Pace
Fuel Economy
The E-Pace doesn’t fare well in gas mileage despite its small-displacement engine.
Is the Jaguar E-Pace good on gas?
Power’s the enemy of fuel economy, at least with the E-Pace. The EPA rates the base and SE versions at 21 mpg city, 26 highway, 23 combined, for a score of 4 here. The 300 Sport dips to 20/26/23 mpg. Premium fuel is required.