The 2020 Jaguar E-Pace is the second crossover for a brand that just a few years ago didn’t have a single SUV in its lineup—or in its history. The city-sized 2020 E-Pace packs most of what urban luxury buyers want into an attractive and engaging but imperfect package. We give it 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the E-Pace gets a new Checkered Flag special edition like other Jags this model year, as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for the first time.

With its boomerang headlights, big grille, curvy proportions, and wide taillights, the E-Pace is unmistakable for a modern Jag, but everything is tightened up and shrunk to fit a city SUV profile. The result is a short and stubby hatchback design that looks great from some angles and awkward from others. Inside, the E-Pace features a driver-oriented cockpit design that has an ergonomic layout, but wears cost-conscious materials in some conspicuous places.

Review continues below

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 does the heavy lifting in two states of tune: 246 and 296 horsepower. Acceleration is brisk from this potent powerplant, especially with 50 extra ponies to help push the little Jag along. A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive, one of the features that luxury crossover buyers are starting to demand. Two different systems send power to all four wheels, the more advanced of which can distribute torque to any wheel independently, providing excellent grip and even a dollop of off-road ability. The E-Pace handles confidently and sprightly, making it one of the more fun-to-drive crossovers we’ve had our hands on.

Four adults will fit comfortably in the E-Pace thanks to a deceptively tall roof and spacious interior, and cargo space is an impressive 24.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 52 cubes with them folded flat.

Our gripes with the E-Pace mostly lie with the value at the top end of the range and some questionable cabin materials, making this entry-level model feel more entry-level than competitors do.

Safety scores are unavailable, but the E-Pace at least offers automatic braking and other safety features on most trims, though we wish it would all come standard. Fuel economy is only reasonable however, at 23-24 mpg combined.