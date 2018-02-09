Compact crossovers are blase. They’re marginally practical and rarely fun to drive. For most, owning one is more about “show,” and less about “go.”

Good news: The 2018 Jaguar E-Pace has an attractive shape and a luxury badge to show. Better news: It’s even fun in some configurations.

We give the new crossover SUV a 6.8 on our overall scale. Its looks and features help lift a lagging drivetrain that’s begging for more power. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The E-Pace borrows heavily from the Jaguar cupboard. Its exterior shapes are clearly related to the larger F-Pace—perhaps with a little inspiration from other automakers too. Its rounded sheet metal expressively (and needlessly) wraps around the front and rear wheels in a way that belies the E-Pace’s front-drive bias. The visual weight is directed lower in the body panels by playing tricks on sunlight in ways that we don’t mind.

The hood looks longer than it is, and the beautiful Jaguar pucker has been translated perfectly onto the E-Pace’s nose.

Inside, the E-Pace draws inspiration from the F-Type sports car, but the crossover’s materials ultimately stop short of delivering a perfect interpretation.

Under the hood a 2.0-liter turbo-4 is offered in two tunes: a 246-horsepower standard version, or a 296-hp optional version. From the outside, the engine sounds like it runs on highway-grade agate. (Most of those sounds don’t make it inside, thankfully.)

Power shuffles through a hesitant 9-speed automatic and routes through standard all-wheel drive. Two all-wheel-drive systems are available, and one is excellent.

Opt for the higher-power turbo-4 and Jaguar delivers a Active Driveline all-wheel-drive system taken from the Range Rover Evoque that shuttles power front-to-back, and side-to-side. The result is power-based torque vectoring in a way that other automakers lie about with brake-based systems. In addition to carving tighter corners, the system can lock together rear wheels for back-end rotation that shouldn’t be possible in a front-drive-biased, compact crossover.

Four adults won’t have any issues fitting into the confines of the E-Pace, which is spacious. Although it’s compact, and sized like a Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and BMW X1, the Jag is roughly three inches wider and it feels it. We see a more natural competitor in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, not only in the way that the two crossovers drive, but also in the type of buyer drawn to a pretty face—reputations be damned.

Jaguar offers the E-Pace starting at less than $40,000, and in top trims it struggles to run away from those budget versions. A 10-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard, but Apple CarPlay isn’t yet available.

Top trims tread perilously close to the F-Pace in price, which puts the smaller E-Pace in a precarious position when it shows up in February.