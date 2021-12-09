Likes
- Forceful V-8
- Subdued, spacious interior
- Decent standard tech
- Good towing ability
Dislikes
- Rivals are more modern
- Not exactly maneuverable
- Prodigious thirst
Buying tip
The 2022 Infiniti QX80 plays the luxury SUV game well with big power and a big price tag, but handling’s less capable.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX80? What does it compare to?
With the QX80, Infiniti stretches into full-size luxury SUV territory. The QX80 seats up to eight people, drops a 400-hp V-8 under the hood, and can tow with the other big names in its silken set—vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Lincoln Navigator.
Is the 2022 Infiniti QX80 a good car/SUV?
It merits a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. Exemplary power and a hint of prestige go far, but fuel economy’s super-low, even among big SUVs. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Infiniti QX80?
The QX80 adopts a 12.3-inch touchscreen this year, which comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, as well as navigation. Also newly standard are wireless smartphone charging and adaptive cruise control.
Sold in Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory versions, the QX80 shares a roofline with the Nissan Armada (among other things), but renders it more attractive with a thickly framed grille, slim headlights, and on mid-level versions, bronzed-out trim. It’s handsome inside, too: Hints of old-school SUV charm show through amid a dash wrapped in soft material and burled wood.
The 400-hp V-8 and 7-speed automatic can’t outrun or outgun the QX80’s prodigious curb weight of nearly 5,900 lb, but they can pull from a stoplight with assertive force and tow up to 8,500 lb when called upon. The dark side is a copious thirst for premium fuel, and handling that’s predictably ponderous.
The appeal of the QX80 lies in its business-class interior, upholstered in leather—quilted nappa hides on the Sensory edition. Five adults can ride in comfort and bring along lots of big-box finds, but it’s better for four with the no-cost captain’s chairs in row two.
The QX80 hasn’t been tested by either the NHTSA or the IIHS, but it has standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, as well as a rear camera mirror and a surround-view camera system.
How much does the 2022 Infiniti QX80 cost?
It’s $71,995 for the QX80 Luxe with its leather upholstery, 13-speaker Bose audio, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 20-inch wheels—or as much as $86,730 for the Sensory edition and its cooled front seats, nappa leather, four-wheel drive, and adaptive hydraulic suspension.
Where is the 2022 Infiniti QX80 made?
In Kyushu, Japan.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Styling
The QX80 has some over-the-top details, which play well in the luxury-SUV world.
Is the Infiniti QX80 a good-looking car?
It’s not understated, but the QX80 works its collection of jewelry to its advantage. With more cohesive front and rear ends than in years past, and a pleasant interior, the QX80 earns a point extra inside and out, for a 7 here.
A big grille, a roof rack, running boards, fender flares—yep, the QX80’s a full-size SUV, but it wears some of its more blingy details better than most. Base models have a handsome thick-framed grille bracketed by slim headlights and shored up by a thin strip of air intakes, all in good balance. In profile it’s a look-alike for the Nissan Armada, with an angled rear pillar that throws back to the Japanese SUVs of the 1980s and ’90s. The closely aligned looks show just how much the details matter: Infiniti’s suaver shapes rule over the Nissan’s blockier bits.
The curved dash and newly christened wide-screen interface on the QX80 map out well against its contemporaries, but the cabin really sings in Sensory trim. It may not be the most outré environment, but the lush nappa leather hides are quilted, the wood trim is burled, and the vibe is VIP, with bottle service.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Performance
The QX80 drives like the big SUV it is.
Is the Infiniti QX80 4WD?
The standard rear-drive configuration can be upgraded to four-wheel drive for $3,100, no matter which model you choose.
How fast is the Infiniti QX80?
We give the QX80 a 6 for performance, based on the strength of its powertrain and on its towing ability. We take one back for ponderous handling that’s improved slightly with the hydraulic active suspension on the most expensive model.
The QX80’s velvety 5.6-liter V-8 issues 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, with a ripe but muted exhaust note. It’s a strapping powerplant that couples well with a 7-speed automatic to move along a vehicle weighing from 5,678 to 5,813 lb. That’s a lot, but the QX80 moves off the line with a snap in its step. It’s strong enough, thanks to a ladder frame, to tow up to 8,500 lb. And while we wouldn’t subject one to anything that might mar its lustrous paint or scratch its hides, it’s capable of going off-road, thanks to a 2-speed transfer case and up to 9.2 inches of ground clearance.
It trades off the crisp responses on pavement to get that ability. The QX80 lacks steering feel, and it can be a chore to nudge into a tight parking spot. It rides softly and with good composure, even on big 22-inch wheels, but winding roads generate lots of body lean. The adaptive hydraulic suspension on the Sensory edition just keeps the vehicle at an even keel; it’s not a vehicle that wants or begs to be driven quickly.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Comfort & Quality
The QX80 almost does it all.
With the QX80, Infiniti promises a seat in the lap of luxury for up to eight passengers. We’d commit to five adults and a cartload of their stuff—and give it a perfect score in the ritzy Sensory trim. For the more commonplace versions, it scores a 9 here, with points for seat comfort front and back, the ability to seat five large people, and for cargo space.
The QX80 can whittle away the miles with five on board, so long as the no-cost option for a three-seat second row’s selected. The standard configuration comes with a pair of captain’s chairs in row two, and supremely comfortable bucket seats in front. Those four places have great support and space for long legs and tall torsos—and the second row is wide enough to allow a third the shoulder room they deserve. Row three’s more of a mixed bag, with a tight 28.8 inches of leg room and a low, flat bottom cushion rendering it comfortable only for two or maybe three small passengers.
With 16.6 cubic feet of room behind the third row the QX80 sports enough space for sports gear. Behind row two, 49.6 cubic feet open up for the luggage lugged on long-distance trips. The QX80 totes 95.1 cubic feet of stuff behind the first row.
We’d be wary of using it as a storage unit, though. The cabin’s well appointed with leather and wood trim, though the doors have some hard trim and the glovebox isn’t lined. At the Sensory level, decadent nappa leather polishes it up to a higher grade of luxury.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Safety
Safety tech’s shown up before crash-test scores.
How safe is the Infiniti QX80?
Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has run a complete set of crash tests on the massive QX80. In addition to its roughly 6,000-lb curb weight and available four-wheel drive, it also comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Infiniti also installs a rear camera mirror and a surround-view camera system; they come in handy, since the third-row headrests and big roof pillars block out big swaths of the rearward view.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Features
The QX80 has ample features to match an ample sticker price.
Infiniti fits lots of features to the QX80—and should for a base price that passes $70,000. We give the SUV a 7 here, with points for its infotainment and its standard equipment. It nearly adds one more point for a 4-year/60,000-mile warranty, which doesn’t include free maintenance as rivals do.
Which Infiniti QX80 should I buy?
The QX80 comes in three versions, with choices of rear- or four-wheel drive, and two or three seats in the second row.
The base $71,995 QX80 Luxe has a new 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, second-row captain’s chairs, 13-speaker Bose audio, 20-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and adaptive cruise control.
It’s $76,780 if you want the Premium Select, which adds 22-inch wheels and burled wood trim.
How much is a fully loaded Infiniti QX80?
The $83,630 QX80 Sensory has standard cooled front seats, softer leather, 17-speaker Bose sound, rear-seat entertainment, and the adaptive hydraulic suspension.
Four-wheel drive costs $3,100 on all trim levels.
2022 INFINITI QX80
Fuel Economy
The QX80 remains one of the least efficient SUVs.
Is the Infiniti QX80 good on gas?
Not at all. The EPA rates the more common four-wheel-drive model at just 13 mpg city, 19 highway, 15 combined. We give that a 2.
With rear-wheel drive, the QX80 gets slightly more efficient, but it’s still far off the mark set by rival vehicles with more frugal engines and 9- and 10-speed automatics. The rear-drive QX80 checks in at 14/20/16 mpg.
In either case, we’ve observed about 13 mpg in mixed city and interstate driving, and have felt the sting at the fuel pump, where the QX80 mandates premium fuel.