What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX80? What does it compare to?

With the QX80, Infiniti stretches into full-size luxury SUV territory. The QX80 seats up to eight people, drops a 400-hp V-8 under the hood, and can tow with the other big names in its silken set—vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon, and Lincoln Navigator.

Is the 2022 Infiniti QX80 a good car/SUV?

It merits a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. Exemplary power and a hint of prestige go far, but fuel economy’s super-low, even among big SUVs. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Infiniti QX80?

The QX80 adopts a 12.3-inch touchscreen this year, which comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, as well as navigation. Also newly standard are wireless smartphone charging and adaptive cruise control.

Sold in Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory versions, the QX80 shares a roofline with the Nissan Armada (among other things), but renders it more attractive with a thickly framed grille, slim headlights, and on mid-level versions, bronzed-out trim. It’s handsome inside, too: Hints of old-school SUV charm show through amid a dash wrapped in soft material and burled wood.

The 400-hp V-8 and 7-speed automatic can’t outrun or outgun the QX80’s prodigious curb weight of nearly 5,900 lb, but they can pull from a stoplight with assertive force and tow up to 8,500 lb when called upon. The dark side is a copious thirst for premium fuel, and handling that’s predictably ponderous.

The appeal of the QX80 lies in its business-class interior, upholstered in leather—quilted nappa hides on the Sensory edition. Five adults can ride in comfort and bring along lots of big-box finds, but it’s better for four with the no-cost captain’s chairs in row two.

The QX80 hasn’t been tested by either the NHTSA or the IIHS, but it has standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, as well as a rear camera mirror and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Infiniti QX80 cost?

It’s $71,995 for the QX80 Luxe with its leather upholstery, 13-speaker Bose audio, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 20-inch wheels—or as much as $86,730 for the Sensory edition and its cooled front seats, nappa leather, four-wheel drive, and adaptive hydraulic suspension.

Where is the 2022 Infiniti QX80 made?

In Kyushu, Japan.