What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti QX80? What does it compare to?

The QX80 is a large luxury SUV with seating for up to eight passengers, a powerful but thirsty V-8, and serious towing ability. Consider it against the GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Is the 2021 Infiniti QX80 a good car/SUV?

For a big SUV, the QX80 does many things well, but fuel economy isn’t among those pluses. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Infiniti QX80?

This year, the QX80 adds a few nice safety features to help keep it in its lane, and its trim levels are revised to base Luxe, mid-level Premium Select, and range-topping Sensory grades.

The QX80 shares everything but the dressing on top with the Nissan Armada. Underneath its brutish body, you’ll find a 5.6-liter V-8 that churns 400 horsepower to either the rear or all four wheels through a 7-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is atrocious at 15 to 16 mpg combined, though the QX80 can confidently tow as much as 8,500 pounds.

Inside, the QX80 is more business jet than Greyhound thanks to its spacious, old-school interior. Twin screens in the center stack work reasonably well, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility were finally added last year. New for 2021 is a rearview mirror that doubles as a display for a camera.

The QX80 hasn’t been crash tested, but it comes with a good level of collision-avoidance gear including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

How much does the 2021 Infiniti QX80 cost?

A base QX80 Luxe runs about $72,000, while four-wheel-drive adds $3,000 to that. The range tops out at around $85,000.

The best buy here is the base Luxe; the Premium Select doesn’t add much, while the Sensory is priced against more modern rivals.

Where is the 2021 Infiniti QX80 made?

In Japan.