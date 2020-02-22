The 2020 Infiniti QX80 is a lot of SUV, and that’s exactly what Nissan’s luxury subsidiary was going for.

Infiniti delivers exactly what buyers want in a large luxury cruiser—a high seating position, a big V-8 and lots of capability. It also packs an excellent interior with impressive materials.

The 2020 Infiniti QX80 earns a 6.4 on our overall scale. Comfort and style win out over efficiency in this brute of an SUV, but that’s to be expected in this class. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti has made automatic emergency braking standard on the 2020 QX80, which it lacked last year. This, along with a good number of other standard features, makes the base model a decent buy.

The QX80 is powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 horsepower. It’s paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and this combo is good for an 8,500-pound tow rating when properly equipped. Rear-wheel drive is standard with 4x4 available; Limited models have it baked in.

Infiniti’s big SUV handles about as well as you’d expect, but an available hydraulic adaptive suspension system makes the most of it.

Inside is where the QX80 really shines. There’s standard three-row seating with a power-folding third row and leather everywhere you look. For some extra cash, you can upgrade to nappa leather. You’ll find 16.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row and there’s more available if you don’t need those extra seats.

Also standard are a set of 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, second-row captain’s chairs, Bose audio and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and smartphone integration for both Apple and Android phones.

Base versions cost about $68,000 and fully loaded trims can crest $90,000 with four-wheel drive and all options. A base version with the optional four-wheel drive and active safety suite will ring the till at about $75,000, and that’s the way we’d buy it.