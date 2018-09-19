Big, luxury SUVs like the 2019 Infiniti QX80 feed our macho egos.

It boasts a tall seating position, big V-8, and impressive capabilities. Infiniti knows how to dress an interior too: The big QX80 has more leather and chrome than Harley-Davidson meetup, and we mean that in a good way.

The 2019 Infiniti QX80 earns a 6.4 on our overall scale. Comfort and style take a backseat to fuel efficiency, obvs. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Infiniti made standard automatic emergency braking on all versions of the QX80. The life-saving technology should give big families peace of mind—some competitors haven’t yet followed suit.

Offered in base or Limited trim levels, the QX80 packs a bevy of luxury features into the big SUV for about $66,500 to start.

Every model gets a hulking V-8 under the hood that makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. In addition to lugging the QX80’s colossal mass, the QX80 can tow up to 8,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Rear-wheel drive is standard on base versions, but four-wheel drive will be a popular extra for $3,100 more. (Limiteds get 4WD standard.)

Physics will fight the QX80 around corners, but Infiniti offers a hydraulic body motion control system that can help. Steering is still a chore, however; the big ‘ute handles like a blimp.

The interior of the QX80 helps us forget all that. Three rows of seats are standard, swathed in leather (upgradeable to supple nappa hides), with plenty of room. The third row is power folding on all versions, which opens up the cargo room beyond the 16.6 cubic feet with all three rows in place.

We’d spec a base version with four-wheel drive and active safety features such as blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control for about $75,000.

Every QX80 is equipped with 20-inch wheels, power liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, second row captain’s chairs, power-folding third row seats, premium audio by Bose, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Options packages can add tens of thousands more, but its value falls down compared to newer competitors.