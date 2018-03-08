Refreshed but in need of a redesign, the 2018 Infiniti QX80 lumbers into the new model year with a more attractive face, a still-lovely interior, and a charming V-8 engine. But aging technology and an old-fashioned powertrain—and while we don't base our ratings on it, vastly newer and more advanced competitors—make it a difficult SUV to recommend. It earns 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

While it looks new(ish) for this year, the QX80 continues with a 5.6-liter V-8 as its sole engine that produces 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 7-speed automatic, the rear-drive variant returns an EPA-estimated 14 mpg city, 20 highway, 16 combined. Going for four-wheel drive drops each of those figures by 1 mpg.

Hydraulic Body Motion Control is new for 2018 and promises to reduce the QX80's substantial body roll in heavy cornering. It works, mostly. According to Infiniti, it reduces the lean angle during cornering by 35 percent compared to an unnamed competitor (that probably sounds like “Plexus”). In reality, the system can't defeat the laws of physics—there's still plenty of roll. That could be because Infiniti reduced damping firmness by 35 percent at each corner, in a bid to improve ride quality. That effort was more successful.

The fascia is new, with a grille and headlights that take inspiration from the QX80 Monograph Concept from last year's New York Auto Show. The result is a far more attractive vehicle from its most important angle. The profile is unchanged (aside from lower-profile portholes), but Infiniti's designers tweaked the tail, curbing the rear bumper's underbite slightly while reshaping the taillights.

The QX80's cabin shows its age with a button-heavy center console, an antiquated infotainment system, and a small, monochrome display in the instrument cluster. In terms of material quality, the QX80 is a charmer, with handsome leather and beautiful stitching. The quality of the wood trim isn't stellar, but it's good enough at $65,745 to start, including destination.

Infiniti doesn't offer the QX80 in trim levels, instead asking owners to choose between rear- or four-wheel drive and then offering a number of option packages. Active safety systems include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors as part of the $2,900 Driver Assistance Package—this package is a prerequisite for every other option package, so plan on spending it unless you want a bare-bones QX80.

A rear-seat entertainment system, Hydraulic Body Motion Control, a rearview mirror that doubles as a home for the rearview camera, cooled front seats, and a 15-speaker Bose audio system are all spend-up luxury extras.

The 2018 Infiniti QX80's newish exterior hides a leftover powertrain and interior tech.