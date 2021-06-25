2022 INFINITI QX60

The Car Connection Expert Review

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 25, 2021

Buying tip

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 goes on sale this fall.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph tops the lineup, but the technology upgrades need more differentiation from the Pathfinder.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX60? What does it compare to?

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row crossover SUV with more luxurious ambitions than its platform mate, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. It doesn’t quite stack up to the luxury class but occupies a lofty position in the premium segment along with the Acura MDX, Lincoln Aviator, and Buick Enclave. 

Is the 2022 Infiniti QX60 a good SUV?

Review continues below

The overdue redesign looks promising but we’ll reserve judgment until we drive it later this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Infiniti QX60?

A new look, fresh interior, updated technology, and better seats highlight the changes to the redesigned 2022 QX60, while a new 9-speed automatic defines the major mechanical updates. 

Following in the footsteps of the attractive 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 adds more brightwork and luxurious appointments to distinguish the two. The tasteful mesh grille framed by chrome bands, faux skid plate, and tall air intakes could have come from the Lincoln or Buick playbook as easily as Nissan’s. In profile, similarities with the Pathfinder appear in the recessed rocker panels, round wheel arches clad in black, ridged hood, and available two-tone black roof options. The QX60’s greenhouse sweeps into the integrated rear roof spoiler, and it has a more cohesive design versus the Pathfinder’s heritage-influenced cues around the rear windows.  

For now, Infiniti applies the same 3.5-liter V-6 used in the Pathfinder and carried over from the last generation, but swaps out the CVT for a 9-speed automatic transmission. Infiniti tunes the V-6 to make 295 hp and 270 lb-ft, up from 284 hp and 259 lb-ft in the Pathfinder, and it comes standard with front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The powertrain combo helps the QX60 tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is on the higher end for the class. We’ll see if they calibrate the transmission’s higher gears to seek more passing power when called upon, instead of leaning towards efficiency. The Pathfinder with AWD gets an EPA-rated 21 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined. The extra equipment in the QX60 might cost it 1 mpg; we’ll know closer to the sale date. 

Infiniti puts on a fancier face inside than the Pathfinder, with available semi-aniline leather upholstery that extends to the dash, open-pore wood trim, and an uncluttered center stack that keeps the high-gloss black plastic to a minimum. A 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment crowns the dash, but Infiniti keeps the console dial selector so you don’t have to lean in to the screen. 

Clever packaging in the doors, underneath the console, and in the cargo floor open up more space inside, but the true charm inside is the second-row seats. A second-row bench comes standard for seven-passenger seating, while available captain’s chairs enable room for six. In either setup, the seats tumble forward with the push of a button and child safety seats don’t need to be removed for easy access to the third row. All three rows come with enough leg- and head room to fit six 6-footers total, and the third-row seats can recline.

Behind that row, cargo volume falls from 16 cubic feet to 14.5 cubic feet in the current model. Space behind the second row is 41.6 cubic feet, or 75.4 cubic feet behind the front row with both rear rows folded nearly flat (from 40.5 and 76.2 cubes, respectively, in the outgoing model).  

In line with the three-row SUV’s mission to serve families, the QX60 comes standard with safety features that help mitigate and avoid car crashes, including automatic emergency braking front and rear, blind-spot monitors, and lane-departure warnings. Optional safety tech includes adaptive lighting and a surround-view camera system. The available ProPilot Assist with navigation enables limited hands-free driving on divided highways, and can stay engaged for up to 30 seconds in stop-and-go traffic without driver intervention.  

How much does the 2022 Infiniti QX60 cost?

Infiniti hasn’t announced pricing but the 2022 QX60 comes well equipped in addition to the standard safety features mentioned above. Standard convenience features include LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 8-way power front seats that are heated, three-zone climate control, 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto requires a cord), and a wi-fi hotspot. 

Optional features include a large wireless smartphone charger, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a rear-view camera mirror, and a 17-speaker Bose sound. 

Pricing and trim levels will be announced closer to the fall sale date. We expect it to be about $2,000 more than the 2020 QX60 that started at about $45,000. 

Where is the 2022 Infiniti QX60 made?

In Smyrna, Tennessee, alongside the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

