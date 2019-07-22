The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is yet another luxury crossover that aims to be a jack of all trades. With sleek style, standard safety features, and comfortable driving dynamics, it may have a stake to the claim. We give the 2020 QX60 6.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the QX60 receives no notable changes minus the loss of the Limited package, which included nearly every option and cost more than $19,000 over the base sticker. All-wheel drive costs $200 more this year on either the Pure or the Luxe trim level.

Infiniti’s swoopy design language works well on the QX60, hiding its considerable heft and making it look smaller than it is. The interior is a sea of leather, wood, metal, and real buttons and switches, though in an era dominated by touchscreens, this approach looks dated.

The only engine option is a 3.5-liter V-6 making 295 horsepower through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. While this engine is perfectly adequate for brisk acceleration, the highlight of the QX60’s driving experience is its composed and quiet ride.

The QX60 has held up well in crash tests, earning five stars from the federal government overall and mostly “Good” ratings from the IIHS. Standard automatic emergency braking and other available advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control and active lane control make it stand out among competitors.

The QX60 is well-equipped in Pure trim, but the higher Luxe trim adds some luxury options that many buyers will want, including a 13-speaker Bose sound system and a heated steering wheel.

The 2020 QX60 earns 22 mpg on the EPA’s combined cycle for both the front- and all-wheel-drive models.