Likes
- Sleek looks
- Standard automatic emergency braking
- Comfortable, quiet ride
- Optional active safety features
Dislikes
- Small third row
- Dated interior design
- Lackluster handling
- Sub-par cargo space
Buying tip
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 blends sleek style and standard safety tech for a strong family-oriented offering.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is yet another luxury crossover that aims to be a jack of all trades. With sleek style, standard safety features, and comfortable driving dynamics, it may have a stake to the claim. We give the 2020 QX60 6.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
For 2020, the QX60 receives no notable changes minus the loss of the Limited package, which included nearly every option and cost more than $19,000 over the base sticker. All-wheel drive costs $200 more this year on either the Pure or the Luxe trim level.
Infiniti’s swoopy design language works well on the QX60, hiding its considerable heft and making it look smaller than it is. The interior is a sea of leather, wood, metal, and real buttons and switches, though in an era dominated by touchscreens, this approach looks dated.
The only engine option is a 3.5-liter V-6 making 295 horsepower through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. While this engine is perfectly adequate for brisk acceleration, the highlight of the QX60’s driving experience is its composed and quiet ride.
The QX60 has held up well in crash tests, earning five stars from the federal government overall and mostly “Good” ratings from the IIHS. Standard automatic emergency braking and other available advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control and active lane control make it stand out among competitors.
The QX60 is well-equipped in Pure trim, but the higher Luxe trim adds some luxury options that many buyers will want, including a 13-speaker Bose sound system and a heated steering wheel.
The 2020 QX60 earns 22 mpg on the EPA’s combined cycle for both the front- and all-wheel-drive models.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Styling
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is undeniably handsome, but its interior is in desperate need of an update.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 benefits from the brand’s swoopy styling, looking smaller and more athletic than its actual size would suggest. However, its interior is dated compared to more modern competitors, so we award it a 7 out of 10 for styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The QX60 gets no visual changes this year, and that’s fine with us. A sleek, curvy style that stands in contrast to blockier and more angular competitors is a breath of fresh air, especially finished in a metallic color like blue or red. With a distinctive kink at the rear and just the right amount of chrome, the QX60 looks attractive compared even to some newer mass-market offerings.
Inside, the QX60 is showing its age, with a center console that features so many buttons it might as well be a console stereo from 1990. A pleasing selection of synthetic leather, wood effect trim, and metal accents help make up the difference, and soft genuine leather is available for those willing to pay.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Performance
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 makes do with a tried-and-true V-6 and a comfortable, quiet driving manner.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 utilizes old-school engine technology with supple suspension tuning for a serene driving experience. We give it 5 out of 10 with its pleasing ride offsetting its limp steering and lackluster power. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The only engine option for the 2020 QX60 is a 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). With 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, the QX60 is outgunned by many of its more powerful competitors, but towing capacity stands at a respectable 5,000 pounds. Front-wheel-drive is standard and all-wheel-drive is available on both trim levels.
While steering is exceptionally light and vague, the QX60’s party piece is its composed ride, which when coupled with acoustic glass is downright soothing. Even on bigger 19-inch wheels, the QX60 is as comfortable to ride in as some SUVs costing tens of thousands more. Don’t expect any back road excitement however, as the suspension is better suited to highway cruising, and selecting sport mode makes no noticeable difference.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is comfortable and luxurious, but not necessarily spacious, especially in the third row.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is proof that three-row crossovers aim to replace minivans but haven’t quite finished the job. We give it 9 out of 10 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
With three rows of seating, the QX60 appeals primarily to family buyers, especially with standard synthetic leather that’s resistant to stains and crumbs alike. Despite its size, the QX60 is somewhat cramped in its rearmost seats, and is best utilized as a five-seater with ample cargo room.
Based on the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 adds higher-quality finishing touches to go with sleek style, including leather, wood, and metal trims and a full suite of soft-touch materials. The front cushions are very supportive and plenty soft, while the middle row seats offer 5.5 inches of fore and aft travel for ample leg room and easy access to the third row. However, the flat and cramped third-row rear seats are suitable only for occasional use by adults; kids are better off back there, and the second-row seats slide and tilt forward to make access to that third-row seat easier.
With all three rows in place, the QX60 can hold just 16 cubic feet of cargo, but that number jumps to 40.5 cubic feet with the third row stowed flat in the rear cargo area. In a pinch, the QX60 swallows 76.5 cubic feet of stuff should you fold all of the rear seats flat.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Safety
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 has performed well in crash tests, but advanced safety equipment gets expensive.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 has performed well in previous years in crash tests; we’re carrying over its scores since none of its vital safety systems has changed. We give it a 7 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Based on 2019 figures, the QX60 should meet most family buyers’ safety standards, as last year’s model received five stars overall from the NHTSA and “Good” ratings across the board from the IIHS—though the IIHS hasn’t tested its headlights or its passenger-side front-overlap safety.
Each QX60 includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and forward-collision warnings as standard, and multiple packages are available with advanced active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high-beam headlights, among other features. However, to get every safety option in the book, you have to choose the Luxe trim and multiple options packages, pushing the price of the QX60 well over $50,000.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Features
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is well-equipped as standard, but base versions offer no options and the fully-loaded price tops $60,000.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is reasonably well-equipped as standard, but more popular features most are options—and they’re bundled in expensive packages. We give it a 7 out of 10 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
For 2020, the QX60 has changed very little. The Premier trim is gone, which leaves the $45,345 Pure edition as the base model, with the Luxe trim offered as an upgrade. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 extra for both Pure and Luxe QX60s; that’s $200 more than last year’s model.
The 2020 QX60 Pure gets LED headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver seat with manual lumbar support, a 6-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth audio, multiple USB and 12V charging ports, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors.
The Pure trim offers upgraded paint colors, but no other options. The $47,145 Luxe trim adds a 13-speaker Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, remote start, and memory power front seats. The Luxe trim also unlocks a variety of options packages, including the Essential package which adds real leather, satellite navigation, and a surround-view camera system among other features for $2,900. A Theater package adds rear entertainment screens to keep the kids occupied for $2,150, but can’t be selected without the Essential package, bringing the total cost to over $5,000 for both.
In fact, every package for the Luxe model requires the Essential package, including the ones that yield desirable active safety features such as automatic cruise control and active lane control. That brings the cost of a fully-loaded QX60 with all-wheel drive to $60,000 and beyond, a price point at which several more luxurious competitors start to entice.
2020 INFINITI QX60
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is thoroughly average in terms of fuel efficiency among three-row luxury crossovers.
The 2020 Infiniti QX60 has no high-economy powertrains in its lineup. Its fuel economy merits a 4 out of 10 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The EPA rates the 2020 QX60 exactly the same as last year for mileage. The front-wheel-drive model manages 20 city, 27 highway, and 22 combined mpg, while all-wheel-drive hardly carries a penalty at 19/26/22 mpg.
Unlike the Acura MDX and Lexus RX, the QX60 no longer offers a hybrid option, which keeps it from being competitive with its biggest rivals in that arena.