There’s always room for another luxury crossover.

The 2019 Infiniti QX60 trades on its subtle style and newfound focus on safety to tempt shoppers lured by high-tech dashboards and myriad USB ports.

The 2019 QX60 earns a 6.3 on our overall scale thanks to newly standard automatic emergency braking and its good looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

With the QX60, Infiniti wraps a seductive shape around three rows of seats. The big crossover hides its weight well and only reveals its 4,500-pound mass when its parked next to compacts.

Inside, most QX60s will be awash in leather, wood, metal, or all of the above. Base QX60s get synthetic leather as standard, but we suspect those versions will be few and far between.

All QX60s are powered this year by a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 295 horsepower teamed to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The CVT works unobtrusively but can’t squelch the V-6’s more agrarian tones—thankfully, standard active noise cancelation does that.

A hybrid version of the QX60 was discontinued two years ago.

We like the QX60’s serene ride and comfortable space for five, even on tall 19-inch wheels.

The QX60 holds up well in crash testing, buoyed this year by standard automatic emergency braking that’s becoming par for the course.

Offered in base “Pure” trim, the QX60 does better in mid-level “Luxe” with a handful of options thrown at it. Leather will be a common luxury touch, and we’d also add Infiniti’s driver-assist suite to reduce fatigue on long hauls.

A Limited package is newly available this year that throws everything at the QX60 but adds a breathtaking $19,000 to the Infiniti’s nearly $45,000 base price.