The 2018 Infiniti QX60 is clear about its intentions, which is relatively refreshing from a luxury automaker.

From the outside, the three-row crossover doesn’t hide its elegant interior with a plunging roofline or bulging fenders. Its big doors are designed for easy entry/exit, especially in the third row, and its big hatch is excellent in swallowing gear. Call it truth in advertising.

This year the 2018 QX60 is pared down to a single model—the slow-selling QX60 Hybrid was axed —available in front- or all-wheel drive.

Review continues below

It earns a 6.5 on our overall scale thanks to its surprising comfort and high-quality materials. Performance and fuel efficiency aren’t necessarily its strong suit, an indication of its relative age. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the only powerplant offered this year. Infiniti prefers to sell the QX60 in a single trim level, with multiple options that can transform it into a luxurious—and expensive—crossover.

Frustratingly, some of those good features like advanced safety systems and upgraded stereos are buried in multiple levels of nesting option packages that we can’t get behind.

Even base versions of the QX60 are fitted with leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Top-trim QX60s get a 15-speaker sound system by Bose, a surround-view camera system, and rear-seat entertainment.