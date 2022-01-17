What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX50? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Infiniti QX50 and its near-identical twin, the QX55, are compact luxury crossover SUVs that compare well with the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

Is the 2022 Infiniti QX50 a good car/SUV?

With a single engine offering, the QX50 and QX55 don’t bring as much to the table as its rivals. These small SUVs have their charms, but really only makes sense in their cheapest forms. Overall, the duo earn a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Infiniti QX50?

This year, Infiniti has made its full suite of driver-assistance tech standard across the lineup. Smaller changes include the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rear-seat USB-C outlet, and sensors on the rear door handles for the keyless entry system.

Our review also applies to the QX55, which differs from the QX50 mostly in its more artfully draped roofline.

The QX50 is a five-seat compact SUV with swoopy styling outside but a somewhat dated interior saddled with a bulky dual-screen infotainment system.

Underhood, its 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is a technological marvel with its variable compression system, but it feels like something of a waste in an otherwise dull-to-drive small crossover. Fault its CVT or its bland suspension tuning.

Fuel economy is no great shakes, either, at 25 mpg combined with front-wheel drive.

Reasonably spacious and boasting terrific front seats, the QX50 has a pleasant enough interior. Base versions now make the most sense given they come with the automaker’s particularly good driver-assistance tech.

How much does the 2022 Infiniti QX50 cost?

The 2022 QX50 starts at $40,025, or $42,000 with all-wheel drive. We wouldn’t spend a penny more, but if you want semi-aniline leather in a quilted pattern, figure the better part of $60,000 for the range-topping Autograph trim level. They’re sold in Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory and Autograph trim; the QX55 skips the base and top models and comes only in Luxe, Essential, and Sensory, which puts its base price at $47,525.

Where is the 2022 Infiniti QX50 made?

In Mexico.