- Curvy bod
- Impressive driver-assistance tech
- Turbocharged power
- A decent buy
- Standard all-wheel drive on QX55
- The QX55’s more costly
- So-so infotainment setup
- Mostly devoid of fun
- Where’s the good mpg?
The 2022 Infiniti QX50 and QX55 crossovers have a sense of style and stand-out features, but they’re uninspired to drive.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX50? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Infiniti QX50 and its near-identical twin, the QX55, are compact luxury crossover SUVs that compare well with the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.
Is the 2022 Infiniti QX50 a good car/SUV?
With a single engine offering, the QX50 and QX55 don’t bring as much to the table as its rivals. These small SUVs have their charms, but really only makes sense in their cheapest forms. Overall, the duo earn a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Infiniti QX50?
This year, Infiniti has made its full suite of driver-assistance tech standard across the lineup. Smaller changes include the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rear-seat USB-C outlet, and sensors on the rear door handles for the keyless entry system.
Our review also applies to the QX55, which differs from the QX50 mostly in its more artfully draped roofline.
The QX50 is a five-seat compact SUV with swoopy styling outside but a somewhat dated interior saddled with a bulky dual-screen infotainment system.
Underhood, its 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is a technological marvel with its variable compression system, but it feels like something of a waste in an otherwise dull-to-drive small crossover. Fault its CVT or its bland suspension tuning.
Fuel economy is no great shakes, either, at 25 mpg combined with front-wheel drive.
Reasonably spacious and boasting terrific front seats, the QX50 has a pleasant enough interior. Base versions now make the most sense given they come with the automaker’s particularly good driver-assistance tech.
How much does the 2022 Infiniti QX50 cost?
The 2022 QX50 starts at $40,025, or $42,000 with all-wheel drive. We wouldn’t spend a penny more, but if you want semi-aniline leather in a quilted pattern, figure the better part of $60,000 for the range-topping Autograph trim level. They’re sold in Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory and Autograph trim; the QX55 skips the base and top models and comes only in Luxe, Essential, and Sensory, which puts its base price at $47,525.
Where is the 2022 Infiniti QX50 made?
In Mexico.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Styling
Curvy in all the right ways, the Infiniti QX50 is a fashionable small SUV.
Is the Infiniti QX50 a good-looking car?
While not the most interesting small SUV on the market, the QX50 and QX55 wear sheet metal that should age well outside. The interior’s less of a thriller, though, which is why the pair scores a 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The QX50 cuts a dashing profile with its curvy lines and subtle SUV touches. Most of the visual intrigue lies in its kinked rear roof pillar, but the grille has a distinctive outline and the shoulder line that’s stamped into the side of the QX50 gives it a starched but not stiff look. The QX55 has a pretty roofline all its own, but it drops the lightning-bolt roof pillar, and looks more anonymous as a result.
Inside, the QX50/55 crossovers divide most of the dash to favor the driver, but the layout’s a mixed bag. The two-screen infotainment system is as inelegant to behold as it is to operate. Base versions wear more plain synthetic leather and barely skim the surface of luxury; we might nudge the range-topping Autograph trim with its quilted leather seats to another point, though that model ought to feel special inside given its hefty price tag.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Performance
The QX50 features a decidedly advanced engine, not that you’d know it.
Some cars boast about their fancy features. Not so the Infiniti QX50. Under its hood lies an engine fitted with enough whiz-bang features to potentially carry internal combustion engines into another generation, but nobody seems to care.
This techy motor bumps an otherwise dull SUV to a 6 out of 10.
Is the Infiniti QX50 4WD?
Yes, all-wheel drive is optional on most QX50 trim levels for $2,000. It’s standard on the QX55.
How fast is the Infiniti QX50?
While not especially quick, the 2.0-liter turbo-4 under the QX50’s hood is worth a mention. This engine featured a world-first ability to vary its own compression while running to either prioritize fuel economy or performance. It’s a neat engine, but it’s teamed with a dull CVT that fades into the background and takes the edge off the powertrain’s potential.
Similarly, the QX50 has an unremarkable ride quality. Not too stiff, but not too comfortable, it is perfectly average for an SUV of this price.
Less appealing is the steer-by-wire steering setup that means there is no direct link between the leather-wrapped tiller and the front wheels. While not as frustrating here as it has been in Infiniti’s own Q50 sedan (where it’s dropped for 2022), the QX50 winds up utilizing a lot of tech to wind up feeling kind of boring—the polar opposite of the exciting FX crossovers it’s meant to replace.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Comfort & Quality
The more you spend, the nicer the interior on the Infiniti QX50.
The 2022 QX50 is reasonably spacious inside and even base models are nicely appointed. Build one up to stratosphere-grade pricing, however, and the QX50 really impresses.
We rate it at a 7 out of 10, with points above average for front seat comfort and cargo utility.
Power-adjustable front seats offer up all-day comfort without feeling over-stuffed. The rear seats in the QX50 have 39 inches of leg room and decent enough head room. Cargo space is square in the middle, with 31.4 cubic feet behind the second row or 65.1 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks tumbled away. The QX55 gives up some space for its look: it has 26.9 and 54.1 cubic feet, respectively.
Base QX50s wear synthetic leather inside. Various grades of real leather are optional, with quilting that elevates the interior. Most interior materials are of high quality, especially Infiniti’s pretty wood slabs.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Safety
The 2022 Infiniti QX50 comes standard with comprehensive driver-assistance tech.
How safe is the Infiniti QX50?
We are light on crash-test data for the 2022 Infiniti QX50, so for now this model scores a 7 out of 10 with the potential to climb higher.
Infiniti this year made its ProPilot Assist tech standard, including a particularly advanced adaptive cruise control system that keeps the vehicle centered in its lane to reduce driver fatigue.
As for instrumented tests, the NHTSA says the QX50 is a five-star vehicle overall. The IIHS has only performed a few tests, but they have been positive so far. We’ll update this space whenever we know more.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Features
In base form, the 2022 Infiniti QX50 is a remarkably good value.
Don’t let the higher trim levels tempt you. The base 2022 Infiniti QX50 Pure comes with nearly everything we want in a compact luxury SUV. It scores 7 out of 10.
Which Infiniti QX50 should I buy?
The base QX50 Pure starts at just over $40,000, or another $2,000 for all-wheel drive. That money buys driver-assistance tech, 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and twin touchscreens with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility. (The top screen measures 8.0 inches, the bottom 7.0 inches)
The Luxe trim level swaps in leather and a sunroof plus a remote starter for nearly $3,500 more. Whether those features are worth it to you is your decision.
We’re not so sold on the Essential, though its surround-view camera system, heated steering wheel, Bose audio, and parking sensors are nice touches. At about $48,000, or nearly $50,000 with all-wheel drive, it’s a pricey SUV.
Sensory trim comes in at $52,500 with softer leather, a head-up display, and 20-inch wheels. All in, that’s not a bad upcharge over the Essential, but at this point the QX50 does battle with some very nice rivals.
How much is a fully loaded Infiniti QX50?
If you’re tempted by quilted leather upholstery and open-pore wood trim, the Autograph is pretty but pricey at nearly $58,000, or another grand with special paint. QX55 Sensory editions with open-pore maple trim, semi-aniline leather, and a hands-free power tailgate cost at least $58,975.
2022 INFINITI QX50
Fuel Economy
For all that underhood tech, the 2022 Infiniti QX50 is fairly average when it comes to fuel economy.
Is the Infiniti QX50 good on gas?
It should be better with its variable compression engine. The 2022 QX50 is rated at 23 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined, or 1 mpg less in each measure with all-wheel drive.
Those figures rate a perfectly average 5 out of 10 on the TCC scale.