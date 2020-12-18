What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti QX50? What does it compare to?

The QX50 is a five-seat luxury crossover SUV that squares off against the Audi Q5, Cadillac XT5, Lincoln Corsair, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Is the 2021 Infiniti QX50 a good car/SUV?

The tech-forward QX50 boasts decent turbo punch and attractive styling that are at odds with a so-so infotainment system. Overall, we rate it at 6.5 out of 10, a good but not top-notch score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Infiniti QX50?

Infiniti added desirable collision-avoidance to most versions of the QX50 this year, plus a wi-fi hotspot is now included.

The QX50 has pert, curvy styling that stands out compared to staid rivals. Its interior isn’t as imaginative, though it is mostly well-organized and quite well-finished in top models. The dual-screen infotainment system doesn’t make too many friends, though Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are easy enough to access.

Underhood, the QX50 offers just one choice, a high-tech 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts out 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque to the front or all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The turbo-4 can vary its own compression, which should improve fuel economy. But EPA ratings of a so-so 25 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive version have us questioning whether the tech was worth it. Don’t look for a hybrid version of the QX50.

The crossover has a reasonably spacious interior with good materials and nice attention to details. Rear-seat riders have above average space, though cargo room is just acceptable. Bose noise-canceling tech hushes the ride.

Newly standard on all but the base QX50 is a slew of collision-avoidance tech that can take over the controls for limited hands-off driving on the highway. The system is far from full autonomy, but it can dramatically reduce driver fatigue.

How much does the 2021 Infiniti QX50 cost?

The 2021 QX50 starts at about $39,000, or $41,000 with all-wheel drive. The Luxe trim level that runs about $3,500 more is a better starting point given the high-tech driver-assist features it includes, plus the big sunroof and heated seats most buyers will want anyway.

The range tops out at nearly $60,000 in Autograph form, which isn’t a great value.

Where is the 2021 Infiniti QX50 made?

In Mexico.