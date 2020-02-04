The trick turbocharged engine tucked under the hood of the swoopy 2020 Infiniti QX50 could pave the way forward for gasoline engines, but its importance may be lost on drivers who find more appeal in the crossover’s swoopy lines, comfortable interior, and advanced safety gear.

We rate the 2020 QX50 at 6.2 out of 10, and this year’s version is even more appealing thanks to newly standard blind-spot and lane-departure warnings plus an updated two-screen infotainment system. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The QX50 is offered in a wide variety of trim levels that read more like types of conditioner: Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory, and Autograph. The luxury crossover has a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that uses tremendous brainpower to vary displacement in an effort to save fuel. Though no match for hybrids, the 25-mpg combined rating is reasonable given the 268-horsepower rating. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) shuttles power to the front or all four wheels. Tuned more for comfort than performance, the QX50 is a soft-riding cruiser, though the advanced steering system on higher-trim versions hints at more performance potential.

The QX50 has a plush, spacious interior that offers good room for passengers and looks suitably dressy in high-trim versions.

Two additional trim levels this year help stretch the 2020 QX50 from around $40,000 to start to upward of $60,000 fully equipped. Infiniti offers a slew of stress-reducing driving aids on costlier versions that help keep the car centered in its lane and away from traffic ahead. For commuters, the features may be worth the hefty cost.

For most of us, we’re not sure they offset the so-so infotainment software, though at least Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard fare on all versions of the QX50.