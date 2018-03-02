The most advanced gasoline engine on the planet may get lost in the 2019 Infiniti QX50.

The luxury crossover SUV likely will be coveted for its good looks, spacious interior, and advanced safety features—none of those are bad things.

Buyers will notice its fuel-efficiency without knowing what makes the engine work, and that’s just fine. Our score of 7.2 overall reflects our admiration of the new engine and the car wrapped around it, and that’s before safety figures into our equation. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

We start with the inside, like most owners. The QX50 adopts an elegant style direction for Infiniti, evidenced by its stitched dash and comfortable seats. The good news gets better in top trims with diamond-stitched, natural leather and suede inserts, although every version is serenely quiet.

Outside, the QX50 takes elements from other Infiniti vehicles (dramatically kinked roof pillar, open grille, and sculpted hood) and wraps them in a popular crossover shape.

The 2.0-liter turbo-4 under that hood piques our interest because of how it fundamentally changes operation based on power or fuel economy needs in ways that other engines haven’t before. It’s innovative and smart, and aside from early production gremlins, should be seamless for most drivers.

The bottom line is a 30-percent gain in fuel economy returns over the last generation. The EPA rates the QX50 up to 27 mpg combined.

Five adults won’t have a problem fitting comfortably in the QX50, which boasts a sliding rear seat that offers up to 38.7 inches of rear seat leg room—tops in its class. The front seats are even better; high-density foam borrowed from parent-company Nissan makes the Infiniti QX50 all-day comfortable.

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are standard on all QX50s, and active safety features are available on top trim levels.

Base QX50s don’t skimp on features, but we start with the mid-grade and move up from there. The top trim level offers surprising value—and better options.

All trim levels include at least 19-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable front seats, and a dual-screen infotainment system. We have our beef with that dual-screen setup—especially that it doesn’t offer alternatives from Apple or Android—but acknowledge that it may not be a deal-breaker.

More attractive to shoppers will be the 27 mpg combined in front-drive versions or 26 mpg combined in all-wheel-drive versions of the QX50.