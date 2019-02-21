The 2019 Infiniti QX30 is a pint-sized crossover SUV with a German heart and Japanese curves. While on the small side even for a subcompact luxury crossover SUV, it’s fun-to-drive and had has a quality feel, warranting a 5.6 out of 10 rating overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, Infiniti made minor changes to the QX30, adding to the options roster a navigation package and 19-inch wheels. Automatic emergency braking is newly standard on all trims, a move we applaud even though this small vehicle hasn't been crash tested.

The 2019 QX30 is available in Pure, Luxe, Essential, and Sport trim levels but all-wheel-drive is available only on Luxe and Essential QX30s. Front-wheel-drive is standard.

Review continues below

Curvy styling and sharp touches like swooping LED running lights make the QX30 a stylish choice, even against the reserved Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with which the Infiniti shares its underpinnings. The interior borrows heavily from the Mercedes parts bin, but its integrated infotainment screen design and swoopy dashboard look a bit last-decade compared to the GLA.

All QX30s use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Rated at 208 horsepower and a healthy 258 pound-feet of torque, the turbo-4 is shared with some Mercedes-Benz models. Trim dimensions, a lower ride height than typical crossovers, and spry suspension settings make the QX30 surprisingly fun to drive. It’s more akin to a hot hatchback than an SUV. The optional 19-inch wheels spoil the ride quality when equipped, but the QX30 is otherwise comfortable and composed.

The QX30’s small stature translates to tight interior dimensions, but high-quality materials such as real wood and optional nappa leather make the front of the cabin a pleasant place for two occupants. Rear-seat passengers may have a handful of complaints about head and leg room.

In terms of safety, seven airbags, a rearview camera, and automatic emergency braking are standard, but other safety features such as blind-spot monitors are only available at an extra cost on higher trim levels. While Infiniti’s parent company Nissan is hard at work making these features standard on its vehicles, making them costly options is an oversight for the luxury brand. No crash-test data is available from either the federal government or the IIHS.

Starting at about $31,000 with a generous 4-year, 60,000-mile warranty, the QX30 is one of the most affordable luxury crossovers, and EPA-rated fuel economy as high as 27 mpg combined, it’s also reasonably fuel-efficient.