The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is a pint-sized crossover with eye-catching styling and a remarkably Teutonic personality.

It’s tight inside and can get pricey with options, but the QX30 has its charms and thus rates a 6.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After bowing last year, the QX30 is unchanged this year. It’s available in base, Premium, Luxury, and Sport trim levels that share a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and are available with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Cross-shop the QX30 against the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and you’ll notice similarities behind the wheel. They’re based on the same, largely Mercedes-developed architecture, and the Infiniti has numerous switches and buttons inside plucked straight from Mercedes’ parts bin. Even the engine and transmission are Mercedes units, although the QX30 is assembled at a Nissan plant in England rather than alongside the GLA in Germany.

The QX30’s pint-sized dimensions reveal a predictably tight interior, but it’s well-finished with high-end materials on most trim levels and optional nappa leather upholstery that can be matched to matte wood trim. However, the front-wheel-drive-only base model’s manually adjusted cloth seats and black plastic interior bits may surprise buyers who associate Infiniti with more luxurious inner trappings. Then again, they run just north of $30,000, which undercuts most rivals, and all QX30s have a generous 4-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

Infiniti fits every version of the QX30 with seven airbags and a rearview camera. The automaker offers advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-departure warnings for an extra cost on higher trim levels, but the price can escalate quickly. The QX30 hasn’t yet been crash-tested by either federal or independent testers.