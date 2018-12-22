The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a dinosaur among mid-size luxury sedans, but it comes in a variety of flavors with an impressive list of standard features. The Q70L sports a long wheelbase with almost 6 inches of additional rear legroom, making it an off-beat alternative to larger, more expensive luxury sedans.

Though not as tech-heavy or feature-laden as competitors and surprisingly deficit in our safety category, the Q70 gets a score of 5.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, likely one of the Q70’s last model years, the whole lineup’s optional extras are simplified into a single Luxe trim level with a few option packages and the slow-selling hybrid bites the dust.A 3.7-liter V-6 sticks around as standard and manages 330 horsepower, while a 5.6-liter V-8 with 420 hp is optional on both the short- and long-wheelbase models, as is all-wheel-drive. All powertrains come exclusively with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

For this year, a previously optional package now comes standard on base Luxe models, which now include navigation, Bose 10-speaker audio, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Despite its age, the Q70 is still an adept handler and relatively comfortable, and while the base engine provides decent power, the V-8 is the stronger option. However, that choice comes with a premium of over $13,000 more than the V-6, so think long and hard about whether it’s worth it. Admittedly, the Q70 is often discounted.

The Q70 manages average crash test scores, with four stars overall from the federal government and mostly “Good” ratings from the IIHS, and its optional active safety tech is rated as “Superior.”

Naturally, a V-6- or V-8-powered midsize luxury sedan is not going to be the most thrifty ride, and with the hybrid departing this year, fuel economy figures struggle, though the V-8 only represents a 2 or 3 mpg penalty over the V-6, with average figures ranging from 18 to 21 mpg overall for both models.