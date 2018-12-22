Likes
- Attractive styling after all these years
- Interior quality up to snuff
- Simple infotainment system
- Long wheelbase makes rear cavernous
Dislikes
- Average powertrains
- V-8 carries huge price penalty
- Aging tech and appointments
- Lacks tech found on competitors
- Lackluster V-6 refinement
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 continues to offer an interesting option with its long wheelbase, but age has finally caught up to it.
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a dinosaur among mid-size luxury sedans, but it comes in a variety of flavors with an impressive list of standard features. The Q70L sports a long wheelbase with almost 6 inches of additional rear legroom, making it an off-beat alternative to larger, more expensive luxury sedans.
Though not as tech-heavy or feature-laden as competitors and surprisingly deficit in our safety category, the Q70 gets a score of 5.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
For 2019, likely one of the Q70’s last model years, the whole lineup’s optional extras are simplified into a single Luxe trim level with a few option packages and the slow-selling hybrid bites the dust.A 3.7-liter V-6 sticks around as standard and manages 330 horsepower, while a 5.6-liter V-8 with 420 hp is optional on both the short- and long-wheelbase models, as is all-wheel-drive. All powertrains come exclusively with a 7-speed automatic transmission.
For this year, a previously optional package now comes standard on base Luxe models, which now include navigation, Bose 10-speaker audio, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Despite its age, the Q70 is still an adept handler and relatively comfortable, and while the base engine provides decent power, the V-8 is the stronger option. However, that choice comes with a premium of over $13,000 more than the V-6, so think long and hard about whether it’s worth it. Admittedly, the Q70 is often discounted.
The Q70 manages average crash test scores, with four stars overall from the federal government and mostly “Good” ratings from the IIHS, and its optional active safety tech is rated as “Superior.”
Naturally, a V-6- or V-8-powered midsize luxury sedan is not going to be the most thrifty ride, and with the hybrid departing this year, fuel economy figures struggle, though the V-8 only represents a 2 or 3 mpg penalty over the V-6, with average figures ranging from 18 to 21 mpg overall for both models.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Styling
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is still a stylish car, but its age has finally caught up among much more modern competitors.
Some cars look good for longer than others, and while the 2019 Infiniti Q70 is stylish, its age has finally caught up. We’ve given it 6 out of 10 for looks inside and out. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Compared to its stoic German and angular Japanese rivals, the Q70 is delightfully swoopy in its sheetmetal, with a sculpted hood and elegant headlights and just the right amount of exaggeration at the rear. In long wheelbase form, however, the Q70 starts to look ungainly, so those interested in style over all would be most pleased with the short wheelbase car.
The graceful curves of the exterior continue inside, where the dashboard swoops around the front occupants, making things a bit tighter than it may first seem with a car of this size.
Material quality is still high, though the Q70’s cabin is starting to look dated. At least it’s only fitted with one infotainment screen, unlike newer Infiniti models with multiple, distracting displayed. Brushed metal, real wood, and a variety of leather hues are all available depending on packaging and serve to remind that this is a true luxury car, not just a gussied-up Nissan.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Performance
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 still has surprisingly sharp handling, but its powertrains are outdated and the V-8 is pricey.
Despite its relatively low volume, the 2019 Infiniti Q70 comes in two engines, two drivetrains, and two wheelbase lengths, making it as customizable as many of its competitors. That doesn’t mean they’re all worthwhile, however, so we’ve awarded 7 out of 10 for performance on account of its good road-holding and its comfortable ride. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The Q70’s entry-level powertrain is a 3.7-liter V-6 that makes 330 horsepower. While that’s plenty of power for everyday applications, the course sound is a constant reminder that this engine’s best years are behind it.
Thankfully, a 5.6-liter V-8 is optional and makes a respectable 420 hp but costs an eye-watering $13,000 more than the V-6. It’s certainly the better engine of the two, but not for that premium.
All versions of the Q70 come with rear-wheel-drive as standard and all-wheel-drive as an option, and a 7-speed automatic transmission is standard. Unfortunately, the Q70 Hybrid model is no more for 2019, bringing the lineup’s average fuel economy down significantly.
Despite the outdated and expensive powertrains, however, the Q70 is still a deft handler, though the long wheelbase Q70L isn’t quite as sharp in the corners. Steering is nicely-weighted thanks to a hydraulic unit where competitors use more modern electric setups and turn-in is direct with good balance through turns.
The Q70 comes standard with a softly tuned ride, but the optional Sport package stiffens things up to reduce some of its inherent floatiness.
The Q70 also sports relatively large brakes as standard, but can be had with bigger wheels, tires, and rotors (on the rear) with the Sport package.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Comfort & Quality
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is quiet and spacious, and the long-wheelbase model makes it downright limo-like.
That the 2019 Infiniti Q70 still competes with its rivals on quality is an impressive feat given this design’s age. That’s why we’ve given it 8 out of 10 in this category. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
As of this year, all Q70 models get leather upholstery as standard, and the seats are comfortable, well-bolstered, and supportive to boot. Front seat passengers get ventilation in their 10-way power adjustable seats this year in addition to heat, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel now comes heated as standard.
In the short-wheelbase Q70, rear seat passengers will be moderately comfortable with soft seats and decent legroom, but the Q70L long wheelbase adds an extra 5.9 inches back there, competing with cars that are hundreds of pounds heavier and tens of thousands more expensive.
At 14.9 cubic feet, the Q70’s trunk is not cavernous but does the trick, and all versions are equipped with active noise cancellation that quiets the powertrain while driving. We welcome the feature on the V-6 model, but wouldn’t mind hearing more of the V-8, especially for the price premium Infiniti charges.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Safety
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 shows its age most in its subpar crash test scores and limited standard active safety tech.
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 posts decent crash test scores and offering lots of optional active safety features, but at a high cost. As such, we’ve given it 3 out of 10, with points dialed back because Infiniti charges for what rivals include. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The 2019 Q70 receives four stars in what tests have been performed by federal government, and while it’s been an IIHS Top Safety Pick in the past, updated criteria keeps it from the award now. However, scores are “Good” across the board with “Superior” available front crash prevention technology but only “Acceptable” headlights and “Poor” ease-of-use of the child seat anchor points.
The optional Pro Active package adds automatic emergency braking at low speeds, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive headlights, while a 360-degree camera with moving object detection and parking sensors now come standard.
Unfortunately, this package will set buyers back around $3,300, and we’d love to see these features as standard to keep the Q70 competitive in its old age.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Features
While it lacks some safety tech, the 2019 Infiniti Q70 lacks few standard luxuries
As cars get older, packages usually get simpler.
Such is the case with the 2019 Infiniti Q70, which has even more features as standard as it enters its twilight years. We’ve given it 5 out of 10. To get there, we take away a point for its lack of advanced smartphone compatibility and active safety features, but we add that back because of some surprising luxuries included as standard equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Regardless of powertrain or wheelbase choice, all Q70s are now Luxe trims and include navigation, 10-speaker Bose audio, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel, all of which were previously part of the Essential package. The Q70 costs about $51,500 to start with the V-6. Add $2,100 for all-wheel drive or $13,000 for the V-8 engine.
Options include larger wheels, tires, and brakes on the Sport package, and the Premium Select Edition includes 20-inch wheels and a handful of other features. Seven paint hues and two interior colors are available, though most of the exterior colors carry a small $500 upcharge.
While a few packages are available, such as the Pro Active package that includes active safety systems, there are few options on the Q70 to speak of, and that may help push some sales as this car ages beyond its competition and sedans continue to slip in numbers.
All in, a 2019 Q70 Luxe with the V-8, all-wheel drive, and a few options tops $70,000—but it’s often discounted.
The Q70’s infotainment system is easy enough to sort through, but it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, features nearly every new car now includes.
2019 INFINITI Q70
Fuel Economy
The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a thirsty choice.
While many competitors turn to turbochargers for performance and fuel economy benefits, the 2019 Infiniti Q70 keeps it old school but pays the price. We’ve given it onl y4 out of 10 this year for ditching the hybrid model offered last year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The base 3.7-liter, rear-wheel-drive Q70 gets an EPA rating of 18 mpg city, 25 highway, and 21 combined, and adding all-wheel drive drops those numbers to 18/24/20 mpg. Surprisingly, the V-8 doesn’t carry much of a fuel economy penalty to go with its sky-high price, managing 16/24/19 mpg in rear-wheel-drive form and just 16/23/18 mpg with all-wheel drive.
Unfortunately, all models require premium fuel. Some competitors top 30 mpg on the highway, so the Q70 isn’t a good choice of fuel economy is a priority.