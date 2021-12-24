What kind of car is the 2022 Infiniti Q60? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Q60 is a luxurious coupe with a decidedly sporty bent. Compare it to the BMW 4-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, not to mention the Q50 sedan.

Is the 2022 Infiniti Q60 a good car?

Review continues below

The coupe version of the Infiniti Q50 is a rare sight, but it’s one of the last two-door versions of a sedan you’ll find on the market today. We like it well enough, though we recognize that this design is showing its age. It rates 5.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Infiniti Q60?

Nothing notable. The 2022 Q60 is a carryover model available in three trim levels with a choice of two engine tunes. Wireless Apple CarPlay is new, though.

The Q60 is the coupe version of the automaker’s more popular Q50 sedan, though it doesn’t see the big upgrade in features for the money this year that the four-door does. Bummer.

Underhood, look for a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Pure and Luxe trim levels, which sound more like soap brands, use a 300-hp version of the V-6 that is plenty quick. The Q50 Red Sport 400 serves up 100 hp more and is legitimately fast.

No Q60 is especially practical, especially in terms of trunk space. Base cars are a bit lacking on driver assistance tech, though the Luxe fixes this wrong. Fuel economy is just so-so, too.

How much does the 2022 Infiniti Q60 cost?

Infiniti asks $42,775 for a base Q60, or an extra $2,000 with all-wheel drive. The Luxe trim level delivers the goods for $51,325, and it’s the one we’d buy.

Where is the 2022 Infiniti Q60 made?

In Japan.