Likes
- Grunty engines
- Balanced chassis
- Comfortable ride
- Stylish lines
Dislikes
- Skimpy base trim
- Weird brake feel
- Disconnected steering on Red Sport 400
- Kludgy infotainment system
Buying tip
The 2022 Infiniti Q60 prioritizes style over practicality, though it’s not a bad value either.
What kind of car is the 2022 Infiniti Q60? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Q60 is a luxurious coupe with a decidedly sporty bent. Compare it to the BMW 4-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, not to mention the Q50 sedan.
Is the 2022 Infiniti Q60 a good car?
The coupe version of the Infiniti Q50 is a rare sight, but it’s one of the last two-door versions of a sedan you’ll find on the market today. We like it well enough, though we recognize that this design is showing its age. It rates 5.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Infiniti Q60?
Nothing notable. The 2022 Q60 is a carryover model available in three trim levels with a choice of two engine tunes. Wireless Apple CarPlay is new, though.
The Q60 is the coupe version of the automaker’s more popular Q50 sedan, though it doesn’t see the big upgrade in features for the money this year that the four-door does. Bummer.
Underhood, look for a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Pure and Luxe trim levels, which sound more like soap brands, use a 300-hp version of the V-6 that is plenty quick. The Q50 Red Sport 400 serves up 100 hp more and is legitimately fast.
No Q60 is especially practical, especially in terms of trunk space. Base cars are a bit lacking on driver assistance tech, though the Luxe fixes this wrong. Fuel economy is just so-so, too.
How much does the 2022 Infiniti Q60 cost?
Infiniti asks $42,775 for a base Q60, or an extra $2,000 with all-wheel drive. The Luxe trim level delivers the goods for $51,325, and it’s the one we’d buy.
Where is the 2022 Infiniti Q60 made?
In Japan.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Styling
Sporty without looking over-the-top, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 remains a looker.
Is the Infiniti Q60 a good-looking car?
Its design may show its age, but the Infiniti Q60 is nonetheless a stylish two-door. It’s just close enough to the Q50 sedan to remind us that they’re twins, but it doesn’t look like Infiniti simply chopped off two doors and called it a day.
We rate the Q60 at 7 out of 10, though it would score higher if its interior was more stylish. Its dual-screen setup manages to look dated against most competitors, especially when you figure that Infiniti does with two displays what rivals manage with one.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Performance
The 2022 Infiniti Q60 blends performance and comfort.
Is the Infiniti Q60 4WD?
It can be. Infiniti charges $2,000 to send power to the front wheels as well.
How fast is the Infiniti Q60?
There’s not a sluggish car in this lineup. Base cars put out 300 hp from a somewhat gruff 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, while the Red Sport 400 lives up to its name with—you guessed it—400 hp. No matter the engine, a 7-speed automatic with paddle shifters is included. Red Sport 400 models are genuinely quick, with little lag and rapid response from the automatic gearbox.
Ride quality is smooth regardless of wheel setup thanks to adaptive dampers that take the edge off of the 20-inchers fitted to the Red Sport 400. On the other hand, we much prefer the steering feedback and response offered up in 300-hp versions; the drive-by-wire system in the Red Sport 400 delivers an unnatural feel.
We’re not crazy about braking in any of these cars, though the calipers do clamp down quickly. Brake feel is soft and inconsistent.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Comfort & Quality
By coupe standards, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 is fairly spacious.
The Infiniti Q60 does everything we expect of a coupe: look and feel special enough from the front seats. Its rear seats are best for storage, though, and its trunk is on the especially small side. It rates 4 out of 10.
We get that back-seat space isn’t critical to most coupe shoppers. But an 8.7-cubic-foot trunk feels like an afterthought.
Front-seat riders have supportive thrones, but leather and seat heaters are not included on the base car. Materials are pretty good all around, and outward vision is good for a two-door model.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Safety
Infiniti doesn’t skimp on crash-avoidance tech with the 2022 Q60.
How safe is the Infiniti Q60?
The 2022 Infiniti Q60 checks all the basics and more but hasn’t been crash tested. Accordingly, we can’t assign a score here. Still, this model’s feature set includes automatic emergency braking on base versions plus adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors on Luxe and Red Sport 400 trims. It does not get Infiniti’s latest hands-off driver-assistance tech, however.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Features
The 2022 Infiniti Q60 comes in three well-equipped trim levels, but its infotainment system is a chore to operate.
Base Q60 Pure cars cost $42,775. For that money Infiniti includes synthetic leather seats that are power up front, LED headlights, and a twin-screen infotainment system that has wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility but can be a challenge to use. This version rates 5 out of 10.
A 4-year/60,000-mile warranty is included.
Which Infiniti Q60 should I buy?
The mid-level Q60 Luxe runs just north of $51,000 but feels more like a proper luxury car with its leather hides, heated seats and steering wheel, Bose speakers, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and a number of other desirable features.
How much is a fully loaded Infiniti Q60?
A Q60 Red Sport 400 runs $59,225, which isn’t bad for a 400-hp coupe, though Infiniti does charge extra for many paint hues.
2022 INFINITI Q60
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Q60 makes a lot of power, which means it uses a lot of fuel.
Is the Infiniti Q60 good on gas?
Without a hybrid powertrain, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 is not a particularly frugal choice. The good news is that rear- and all-wheel-drive versions are rated nearly the same, and they score 4 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
A base rear-drive Q60 coupe rates 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Q60 Red Sport with all-wheel drive rates 19/26/21 mpg. Premium fuel is required.