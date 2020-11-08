2021 INFINITI Q60

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Infiniti Q60
2020 Infiniti Q60
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Front Exterior View
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Rear Exterior View
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Side Exterior View
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Front Seats
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Trunk
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Open Doors
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Rear Seats
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Instrument Panel
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Engine
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Instrument Cluster
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Steering Wheel
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Gear Shift
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Dashboard
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Grille
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Audio System
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Temperature Controls
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Mirror
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Door Handle
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Tail Light
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Headlight
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Door Controls
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Wheel Cap
2020 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Air Vents
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Side Exterior View
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Front Exterior View
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Rear Exterior View
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Rear Seats
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Trunk
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Open Doors
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Front Seats
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Steering Wheel
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Dashboard
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Gear Shift
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Instrument Cluster
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Instrument Panel
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Engine
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Grille
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Audio System
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Temperature Controls
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Door Controls
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Door Handle
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Air Vents
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Wheel Cap
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Mirror
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Headlight
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE RWD Tail Light
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Side Exterior View
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Front Exterior View
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Rear Exterior View
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Rear Seats
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Trunk
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Open Doors
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Front Seats
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Steering Wheel
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Dashboard
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Gear Shift
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Instrument Cluster
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Instrument Panel
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Engine
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Grille
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Audio System
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Temperature Controls
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Door Controls
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Door Handle
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Air Vents
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Wheel Cap
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Mirror
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Headlight
2018 INFINITI Q60 2.0t PURE RWD Tail Light
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The Car Connection
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Editorial Director
November 8, 2020

Buying tip

Skip the base Q60 for the Luxe, which comes with the luxury, safety, and convenience features you probably expect in a high-end coupe.

features & specs

3.0t LUXE AWD
3.0t LUXE RWD
3.0t PURE AWD
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
MSRP
$52,200
MSRP
$50,200
MSRP
$43,650
See Full 2021 INFINITI Q60 Specs

If you don’t need sedan practicality, the 2021 Infiniti Q60 is a stylish and fairly sporty way to make heads turn.

What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti Q60? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is a luxurious coupe with a strong emphasis on sportiness. It’s part of a dying breed of well-equipped, stylish two-doors, but we can’t blame you for falling prey to its voluptuous lines and strong engines. 

Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A5, and BMW 5-Series.

Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 a good car?

It’s a good car, but you’ll pay a premium for the one with the safety and luxury features we expect at this price point.Accounting for the compromises forced by its two-door design, the Q60 coupe rates a 6.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Infiniti Q60?

It returns in Q60 Pure, Q60 Luxe, and Q60 Red Sport trim. This year, the Q60 Luxe trim we recommend adds softer leather seats that are heated, but it otherwise largely stands pat.

That means this two-door retains its swoopy lines, which are more differentiated from its Q50 sedan counterpart than in most rivals. The short overhangs impart a sporty look, backed up by standard 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust pipes, and a rear spoiler. 

Grunt is provided by a high-tech 300-horsepower 3.0-liter V-6, which delivers power to either the rear or all four wheels. Q60 Red Sport 400 versions use a 400-hp (you guessed it) version of the V-6, plus they come with an adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels wearing summer tires, and a few more features. 

Standard Q60s offer a decidedly sporty driving experience enhanced by good steering feel on base versions. The Q60 Red Sport swaps in Infiniti’s unusual steer-by-wire system that never feels as natural as it should. Those Red Sports also come with an unusually complex drive mode system with too many configurations for most users. We’d prefer a quartet of factory presets rather than the infinite choice found on this Infiniti. 

Fuel economy is acceptable given power outputs, but don’t look for much more than 20 mpg in real-world mixed driving. 

The Q60 has an attractive, tech-heavy interior with twin screens that seem superfluous, though materials and execution are top-notch. Unfortunately, the Q60 is one of few cars to not come standard with automatic emergency braking—you’ll have to spend up for the mid-level Q60 for that tech we consider essential—and the rear seats are tiny. 

How much does the 2021 Infiniti Q60 cost?

Figure just shy of $43,000 for a base Q60, or another $8,000 for the Q60 Luxe we recommend for its higher level of luxury and safety features. The Q60 Red Sport isn’t a bad value at just shy of $60,000; few cars offer 400 hp at that price point. 

Where is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 made?

In Japan.

8

2021 INFINITI Q60

Styling

Stylish, but not overdone, the 2021 Q60 is an evocative two-door.

Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 a good-looking car?

The 2021 Infiniti pushes the limits, which in turn pushes our buttons enough to grant it an 8 out of 10.

This two-door scores extra points for its interior and exterior. Plenty of visual cues such as its broad grille flanked by narrow headlights tie it in with the Q50 sedan, but it charts its own course when it comes to the voluptuous side profile and chrome “kink” at the rear window. The tail, finished off with quad exhaust outlets, is especially nice.

Inside, the Q60 is clean and organized, though its twin screens relay about the same amount of information rivals handle in a single display. Base cars have synthetic leather, while Luxe and Red Sports swap in soft, fragrant leather.

7

2021 INFINITI Q60

Performance

The 2021 Q60 is quick and handles pretty well, though it’s a hefty coupe.

How fast is the Infiniti Q60?

With the base 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6, Infiniti rates the Pure and Luxe trim levels at 300 hp. The Red Sport 400 lives up to its name with a 400-hp version of that engine. Both use a 7-speed automatic for neat, quick shifts.

Is the Infiniti Q60 4WD?

The Infiniti coupe’s rear-wheel drive, but for $2,000 more it’s offered with all-wheel drive. Plan on spending extra for winter tires even on all-wheel-drive versions, though. 

The base engine gives the Q60 good, but not ferocious acceleration. The 400 is noticeably quicker. On all, lag is kept to a minimum, though the engine can occasionally transmit more vibration and rumble into the cabin than slicker German rivals.

The Q60 has a comfortable, controlled ride in Pure and Luxe trims with their 19-inch wheels. The 20s that come on the Red Sport are paired with adaptive dampers that do a good job compensating for the shorter sidewalls. 

Steering is another story. The 300-hp versions have reasonable feedback and response, but the drive-by-wire system offered on the Red Sport is light on feel in standard mode. 

We’re unimpressed with the Q60’s soft brakes. They’re plenty powerful, but pedal feel is otherworldly, and that’s not something we ever want to associate with something as important as braking.

4

2021 INFINITI Q60

Comfort & Quality

The 2021 Q60 has a comfortable interior, but don’t expect a lot of practicality.

Attractive trimmings, high-tech features, and comfortable seats are offset by a small back seat and trunk when it comes to the 2021 Infiniti Q60. We rate this coupe at a 4 out of 10.

If you’re in the market for a two-door, you’re probably willing to compromise on rear-seat space, but we do wonder why the trunk has to be just 8.7 cubic feet. 

At least the Q60’s front seats are all-day comfy, outward vision is surprisingly good, and materials are attractive given the prices Infiniti charges.

2021 INFINITI Q60

Safety

The 2021 Q60 hasn’t been crash-tested.

How safe is the Infiniti Q60?

The Q60’s Q50 sedan sibling has earned good results in what limited tests have been performed, but we don’t have enough data here to assign a score.

Plan to spend extra for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control, as well as additional nice features such as a surround-view camera system and adaptive headlights. Most of that tech really ought to be standard here.

5

2021 INFINITI Q60

Features

We’d like to see easier-to-use infotainment on Infiniti’s coupe.

Three Q60s are available this year, the base Pure, the mid-level Luxe, and the zippy Red Sport. The $42,675 Q60 Pure comes with power features, keyless start, LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, a kludgy twin-screen infotainment system with outdated mapping, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, synthetic leather upholstery, and power front seats. 

We give the Q60 a 5 for features based on this version.

Which Infiniti Q60 should I buy?

Skip the base car and choose the Q60 Luxe. The $51,225 Luxe adds leather seats, heated seats and steering wheel, Bose audio, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking. This coupe feels like a properly-equipped luxury car in Luxe trim.

How much is a fully loaded 2021 Infiniti Q60?

Infiniti charges just shy of $62,000 for a Q60 with every option. Be aware that most paint hues require an upcharge, too. 

The Q60 carries a 4-year/60,000-mile warranty.

4

2021 INFINITI Q60

Fuel Economy

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 isn’t among the thriftiest cars in its class.

Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 good on gas?

Expect around 21 to 22 mpg combined, regardless of what engine is under the hood and what wheels are driven. The 2021 Q60 earns a 4 out of 10 on our scale. 

The EPA doesn’t differentiate much between rear- and all-wheel drive, nor does the more powerful engine have a major impact on economy. A base rear-drive car is rated at 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined, while the Q60 Red Sport with all wheel drive checks in at 19/26/21 mpg. 

$41,650
MSRP based on 3.0t PURE RWD
5.6
Overall
Expert Rating
Styling 8
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 4
Safety N/A
Features 5
Fuel Economy 4
