What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti Q60? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is a luxurious coupe with a strong emphasis on sportiness. It’s part of a dying breed of well-equipped, stylish two-doors, but we can’t blame you for falling prey to its voluptuous lines and strong engines.

Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A5, and BMW 5-Series.

Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 a good car?

It’s a good car, but you’ll pay a premium for the one with the safety and luxury features we expect at this price point.Accounting for the compromises forced by its two-door design, the Q60 coupe rates a 6.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Infiniti Q60?

It returns in Q60 Pure, Q60 Luxe, and Q60 Red Sport trim. This year, the Q60 Luxe trim we recommend adds softer leather seats that are heated, but it otherwise largely stands pat.

That means this two-door retains its swoopy lines, which are more differentiated from its Q50 sedan counterpart than in most rivals. The short overhangs impart a sporty look, backed up by standard 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust pipes, and a rear spoiler.

Grunt is provided by a high-tech 300-horsepower 3.0-liter V-6, which delivers power to either the rear or all four wheels. Q60 Red Sport 400 versions use a 400-hp (you guessed it) version of the V-6, plus they come with an adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels wearing summer tires, and a few more features.

Standard Q60s offer a decidedly sporty driving experience enhanced by good steering feel on base versions. The Q60 Red Sport swaps in Infiniti’s unusual steer-by-wire system that never feels as natural as it should. Those Red Sports also come with an unusually complex drive mode system with too many configurations for most users. We’d prefer a quartet of factory presets rather than the infinite choice found on this Infiniti.

Fuel economy is acceptable given power outputs, but don’t look for much more than 20 mpg in real-world mixed driving.

The Q60 has an attractive, tech-heavy interior with twin screens that seem superfluous, though materials and execution are top-notch. Unfortunately, the Q60 is one of few cars to not come standard with automatic emergency braking—you’ll have to spend up for the mid-level Q60 for that tech we consider essential—and the rear seats are tiny.

How much does the 2021 Infiniti Q60 cost?

Figure just shy of $43,000 for a base Q60, or another $8,000 for the Q60 Luxe we recommend for its higher level of luxury and safety features. The Q60 Red Sport isn’t a bad value at just shy of $60,000; few cars offer 400 hp at that price point.

Where is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 made?

In Japan.