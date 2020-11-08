Likes
- Stylish bod
- Strong engines
- Good ride
- Luxurious feel
Dislikes
- Ultra-rare, but maybe that’s good
- Hefty fuel economy
- Safety tech costs extra
- Annoying drive-by-wire steering
Buying tip
features & specs
If you don’t need sedan practicality, the 2021 Infiniti Q60 is a stylish and fairly sporty way to make heads turn.
What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti Q60? What does it compare to?
The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is a luxurious coupe with a strong emphasis on sportiness. It’s part of a dying breed of well-equipped, stylish two-doors, but we can’t blame you for falling prey to its voluptuous lines and strong engines.
Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A5, and BMW 5-Series.
Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 a good car?
It’s a good car, but you’ll pay a premium for the one with the safety and luxury features we expect at this price point.Accounting for the compromises forced by its two-door design, the Q60 coupe rates a 6.2 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Infiniti Q60?
It returns in Q60 Pure, Q60 Luxe, and Q60 Red Sport trim. This year, the Q60 Luxe trim we recommend adds softer leather seats that are heated, but it otherwise largely stands pat.
That means this two-door retains its swoopy lines, which are more differentiated from its Q50 sedan counterpart than in most rivals. The short overhangs impart a sporty look, backed up by standard 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust pipes, and a rear spoiler.
Grunt is provided by a high-tech 300-horsepower 3.0-liter V-6, which delivers power to either the rear or all four wheels. Q60 Red Sport 400 versions use a 400-hp (you guessed it) version of the V-6, plus they come with an adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels wearing summer tires, and a few more features.
Standard Q60s offer a decidedly sporty driving experience enhanced by good steering feel on base versions. The Q60 Red Sport swaps in Infiniti’s unusual steer-by-wire system that never feels as natural as it should. Those Red Sports also come with an unusually complex drive mode system with too many configurations for most users. We’d prefer a quartet of factory presets rather than the infinite choice found on this Infiniti.
Fuel economy is acceptable given power outputs, but don’t look for much more than 20 mpg in real-world mixed driving.
The Q60 has an attractive, tech-heavy interior with twin screens that seem superfluous, though materials and execution are top-notch. Unfortunately, the Q60 is one of few cars to not come standard with automatic emergency braking—you’ll have to spend up for the mid-level Q60 for that tech we consider essential—and the rear seats are tiny.
How much does the 2021 Infiniti Q60 cost?
Figure just shy of $43,000 for a base Q60, or another $8,000 for the Q60 Luxe we recommend for its higher level of luxury and safety features. The Q60 Red Sport isn’t a bad value at just shy of $60,000; few cars offer 400 hp at that price point.
Where is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 made?
In Japan.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Styling
Stylish, but not overdone, the 2021 Q60 is an evocative two-door.
Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 a good-looking car?
The 2021 Infiniti pushes the limits, which in turn pushes our buttons enough to grant it an 8 out of 10.
This two-door scores extra points for its interior and exterior. Plenty of visual cues such as its broad grille flanked by narrow headlights tie it in with the Q50 sedan, but it charts its own course when it comes to the voluptuous side profile and chrome “kink” at the rear window. The tail, finished off with quad exhaust outlets, is especially nice.
Inside, the Q60 is clean and organized, though its twin screens relay about the same amount of information rivals handle in a single display. Base cars have synthetic leather, while Luxe and Red Sports swap in soft, fragrant leather.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Performance
The 2021 Q60 is quick and handles pretty well, though it’s a hefty coupe.
How fast is the Infiniti Q60?
With the base 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6, Infiniti rates the Pure and Luxe trim levels at 300 hp. The Red Sport 400 lives up to its name with a 400-hp version of that engine. Both use a 7-speed automatic for neat, quick shifts.
Is the Infiniti Q60 4WD?
The Infiniti coupe’s rear-wheel drive, but for $2,000 more it’s offered with all-wheel drive. Plan on spending extra for winter tires even on all-wheel-drive versions, though.
The base engine gives the Q60 good, but not ferocious acceleration. The 400 is noticeably quicker. On all, lag is kept to a minimum, though the engine can occasionally transmit more vibration and rumble into the cabin than slicker German rivals.
The Q60 has a comfortable, controlled ride in Pure and Luxe trims with their 19-inch wheels. The 20s that come on the Red Sport are paired with adaptive dampers that do a good job compensating for the shorter sidewalls.
Steering is another story. The 300-hp versions have reasonable feedback and response, but the drive-by-wire system offered on the Red Sport is light on feel in standard mode.
We’re unimpressed with the Q60’s soft brakes. They’re plenty powerful, but pedal feel is otherworldly, and that’s not something we ever want to associate with something as important as braking.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Comfort & Quality
The 2021 Q60 has a comfortable interior, but don’t expect a lot of practicality.
Attractive trimmings, high-tech features, and comfortable seats are offset by a small back seat and trunk when it comes to the 2021 Infiniti Q60. We rate this coupe at a 4 out of 10.
If you’re in the market for a two-door, you’re probably willing to compromise on rear-seat space, but we do wonder why the trunk has to be just 8.7 cubic feet.
At least the Q60’s front seats are all-day comfy, outward vision is surprisingly good, and materials are attractive given the prices Infiniti charges.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Safety
The 2021 Q60 hasn’t been crash-tested.
How safe is the Infiniti Q60?
The Q60’s Q50 sedan sibling has earned good results in what limited tests have been performed, but we don’t have enough data here to assign a score.
Plan to spend extra for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control, as well as additional nice features such as a surround-view camera system and adaptive headlights. Most of that tech really ought to be standard here.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Features
We’d like to see easier-to-use infotainment on Infiniti’s coupe.
Three Q60s are available this year, the base Pure, the mid-level Luxe, and the zippy Red Sport. The $42,675 Q60 Pure comes with power features, keyless start, LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, a kludgy twin-screen infotainment system with outdated mapping, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, synthetic leather upholstery, and power front seats.
We give the Q60 a 5 for features based on this version.
Which Infiniti Q60 should I buy?
Skip the base car and choose the Q60 Luxe. The $51,225 Luxe adds leather seats, heated seats and steering wheel, Bose audio, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking. This coupe feels like a properly-equipped luxury car in Luxe trim.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Infiniti Q60?
Infiniti charges just shy of $62,000 for a Q60 with every option. Be aware that most paint hues require an upcharge, too.
The Q60 carries a 4-year/60,000-mile warranty.
2021 INFINITI Q60
Fuel Economy
The 2021 Infiniti Q60 isn’t among the thriftiest cars in its class.
Is the 2021 Infiniti Q60 good on gas?
Expect around 21 to 22 mpg combined, regardless of what engine is under the hood and what wheels are driven. The 2021 Q60 earns a 4 out of 10 on our scale.
The EPA doesn’t differentiate much between rear- and all-wheel drive, nor does the more powerful engine have a major impact on economy. A base rear-drive car is rated at 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined, while the Q60 Red Sport with all wheel drive checks in at 19/26/21 mpg.