Likes
- Fantastic looks
- Great power from V-6
- Luxurious interior
- Standard smartphone software
Dislikes
- Does anyone notice?
- Not very fuel-efficient
- Turbo-4 is gone
- Finicky drive-by-wire setup
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2020 Infiniti Q60 is a beautiful coupe that's all-day comfortable.
Like the sedans on which they are based, sporty luxury coupes are struggling to find buyers in a market that is obsessed with the siren’s song of practicality emanating from similarly sized SUVs.
Nissan luxury subsidiary Infiniti is keen to make the most of its existing design, giving it a much-needed feature upgrade in the form of an updated entertainment and navigation system.
We give the 2020 Q60 a 6.2 overall thanks to its good looks and sharp performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The Q60 is offered in Pure, Luxe and Red Sport variants. Red Sport represents Infiniti’s take on the mid-level performance category, similar to the way Audi markets its S variants. They are the only models to feature Infiniti’s high-output V-6.
Pure models start at around $42,000, but you’ll pay $60,000 or so for a loaded-up Red Sport. All-wheel drive is available on each trim for a $2,000 premium.
While the old G35 coupe would seem sedate by modern standards, Infiniti’s rear-wheel drive two-seaters have always been flashy and fashionable. The new Q60 is no exception. It’s low-slung, long-hood proportions give it a sexy stance and serious curb appeal.
The Q60 is powered by variants of Infiniti’s 3.0-liter, turbocharged V-6. It makes 300 or 400 horsepower depending on the model. All variants get a 7-speed automatic transmission.
Infiniti offers the Q60 with its steer-by-wire system, but we only recommend it if you want the accompanying safety features. It doesn’t do much to improve the driving experience otherwise.
Base models are comfortably equipped, but lack some now-common safety features. For 2020, the Q60 gains long-overdue Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Additional standard features include 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, faux leather seat coverings, USB charge points and LED headlights. At the top of the range, you can get real leather, premium audio, navigation and other tech.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Styling
The 2020 Infiniti Q60 is beautiful without being fussy.
The Q60 boasts exterior styling that borders on overwrought without quite crossing the line. There’s a lot to like about its looks, and we’re rating it accordingly. Thanks to an equally impressive interior, we give the Q60 coupe a solid 8 out of 10.
The Q60’s good side is, well, either side. The rear-window kink is a jaunty touch that tips off the viewer to the Q60’s somewhat larger dimensions.
A small decklid spoiler in the rear hangs out over the Infiniti badge, and while the body work here is a bit busy, it’s not unattractive.
Inside, the Q60 manages to feel robustly equipped without being too cluttered. The updated infotainment system is still a bit clunky in places, but it gets the job done.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Performance
Performance is good in the Infiniti Q60, but not great.
The Q60 is now powered exclusively by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6. All 4-cylinder models were eliminated from the lineup last year.
The Q60’s engine lineup is a distant cousin of that found in the monster Nissan GT-R. While it possesses only a fraction of Godzilla’s fury, it’s a respectable mill in its own right. The Q60 also offers reasonable handling, but you may have to be willing to make some sacrifices. Overall, we give it an 7 for performance.
The V-6 found in almost every Q60 makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which is good enough for a 6.0-second 0-60 time—respectable for a base model in this class.
When you bump up to the Red Sport variants, the power figures go up and the times come down. You get 400 horsepower from these models, and a 5.0-second 0-60 run. They’re pricy, and nowhere near as robust (or as expensive) as the full-blown performance coupes offered by the German competition, but they slot in nicely against the likes of the BMW 440i and Audi S5.
All variants come with a 7-speed automatic transmission; Red Sport models get paddle shifters for added engagement. We’re not fans of the 7-speed in stop-and-go traffic, but it gets the job done. It’s far more competent when you’re hustling.
Speaking of Red Sport, on these trims the Q60 comes with an adaptive suspension system that makes the double-wishbone front and rear come alive.
Unfortunately, they also offer an overly complicated drive mode system that offers an overwhelming number of possible configurations. While some may find this level of precision enticing, we’d prefer a few, well-dialed-in options straight from the factory for a little set-and-forget.
The steer-by-wire system (called Direct Adaptive Steering) is a mixed bag. In its firmest feedback setting, it’s adequate as a performance setup, but in its comfort-oriented modes it lacks response and feel. It does, however, enable features like active lane control, so if you want the added safety and convenience, you’re stuck with the electronic steering wheel.
The Q60’s most disappointing performance feature, however, is its brakes. Even the Red Sport feels under-specced in this department. “Adequate” is not a word we like to use to describe a braking system in a sporty coupe, but here we are.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Comfort & Quality
A tiny trunk spoils an elegant interior.
Front-seat passengers will appreciate the Q60’s comfortable, well-bolstered seats and reasonable head- and leg room. Rear passengers? Well, it’s a two-door. You can’t win ‘em all. The 2020 Q60 gets a 6 out of 10 for comfort with one point taken back for a tiny trunk.
Despite our comments on the Q60’s tiny trunk and cramped rear seat, the coupe is actually surprisingly roomy. The front seats are welcoming and comfortable over long distances and hug your sides just right when you want to hit a back road hard.
We were also pleased with the Q60’s outward visibility, which is surprisingly good for a coupe. Even the rear three-quarter views are better than average for a two-seater, plus you get blind-spot monitors just in case.
The interior isn’t perfect, but it’s right for the price, and even the not-so-impressive elements get a pass considering the total package. Frequent touch points are covered in leather (or synthetic leather) and there are several good places to stash devices and other sundries.
The trunk offers only 8.7 cubic feet of space, which is not particularly noteworthy, but it could be worse.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Safety
The Q60 lacks official crash-test data.
Nobody seems to be in much of a rush to have the Q60 crash-tested. Its four-door sibling, the Q50 has received “Good” ratings in some categories from the IIHS, but even it has not yet been fully evaluated. Without official crash-test data, we can’t assign a score here.
Infiniti still has not made automatic emergency braking a standard feature, which is puzzling, as many competitors have. It is standard on higher-end trims.
Infiniti offers adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, rear collision warning, adaptive headlights and lane departure warning as optional add-ons, but you’ll spend thousands of dollars to complete the suite.
Apart from this, the Q60 gets the standard collection of airbags and its nifty Active Trace Control for added cornering prowess and stability.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Features
New smartphone compatibility helps, but the Q60's infotainment is confusing.
While the infotainment used to be a big drag on the Q60’s spec sheet, the wait for a better system is finally over. Apple CarPlay or Android Auto are now available, which is a huge plus. In the end, it’s a wash for the Q60 at 6 for features.
The lack of simple smartphone integration was a big black mark for the entire Infiniti lineup. With that now on the table, the Q60 and its siblings’ stocks are rising in the luxury segment. All-wheel drive can be added to any Q60 trim for $2,000.
Standard equipment on Pure models includes 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, dual touchscreens for infotainment (7.0 and 8.0 inches), two USB charge ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED headlights. This will all run you about $42,000.
The Luxe trim level bakes in automatic emergency braking, a moonroof, and Bose audio. Upgraded leather seats, added safety features, or upgraded tech and conveniences are all options packages buyers could consider, but we’re miffed that common-sense conveniences such as heated seats are buried in an options package that costs thousands. This trim is the best bang for your buck.
Keep in mind too that if you opt for some of the advanced safety packages, you get roped into the steer-by-wire system that gets only average grades.
At the top, there’s Red Sport. In addition to the more-powerful tune of the V-6 engine, you get 20-inch wheels, softer leather, carbon fiber trim accents, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, premium Bose audio, navigation, and beefier brakes.
To get adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, you have to spring for yet another package. And again, you’re stuck with the steer-by-wire system.
2020 INFINITI Q60
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Q60 manages respectable fuel-economy returns.
As performance coupes go, the 2020 Q60 returns decent mileage. In the larger context of new cars, well, not so much.
Part of that is thanks to the departure of the turbo-4, which was the Q60’s most efficient engine.
The base 2020 Infiniti Q60 3.0T Luxe is rated by the EPA at 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined with rear-wheel drive. That earns a 4 out of 10 on our fuel-economy scale.
All Q60 models require premium fuel, so even the most-efficient variant will cost you at the pump. On top of that, adding all-wheel drive shaves another 1 mpg from the highway rating.
Red Sport models are rated nearly identically and earn 21 mpg combined with all-wheel drive or 22 mpg with rear-wheel drive.
Competitors such as the BMW 4-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are rated roughly the same, most hover between 20 and 25 mpg combined and offer turbo-4 versions at the low end.