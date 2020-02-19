Like the sedans on which they are based, sporty luxury coupes are struggling to find buyers in a market that is obsessed with the siren’s song of practicality emanating from similarly sized SUVs.

Nissan luxury subsidiary Infiniti is keen to make the most of its existing design, giving it a much-needed feature upgrade in the form of an updated entertainment and navigation system.

We give the 2020 Q60 a 6.2 overall thanks to its good looks and sharp performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Q60 is offered in Pure, Luxe and Red Sport variants. Red Sport represents Infiniti’s take on the mid-level performance category, similar to the way Audi markets its S variants. They are the only models to feature Infiniti’s high-output V-6.

Pure models start at around $42,000, but you’ll pay $60,000 or so for a loaded-up Red Sport. All-wheel drive is available on each trim for a $2,000 premium.

While the old G35 coupe would seem sedate by modern standards, Infiniti’s rear-wheel drive two-seaters have always been flashy and fashionable. The new Q60 is no exception. It’s low-slung, long-hood proportions give it a sexy stance and serious curb appeal.

The Q60 is powered by variants of Infiniti’s 3.0-liter, turbocharged V-6. It makes 300 or 400 horsepower depending on the model. All variants get a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Infiniti offers the Q60 with its steer-by-wire system, but we only recommend it if you want the accompanying safety features. It doesn’t do much to improve the driving experience otherwise.

Base models are comfortably equipped, but lack some now-common safety features. For 2020, the Q60 gains long-overdue Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Additional standard features include 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, faux leather seat coverings, USB charge points and LED headlights. At the top of the range, you can get real leather, premium audio, navigation and other tech.