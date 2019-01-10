The 2019 Infiniti Q60 is focused more now on its mission as a luxury sport coupe.

This year, the coupe cleaved its turbo-4 engine from the lineup in favor of a twin-turbo V-6 only menu, offered in two tunes.

We give the 2019 Q60 a 6.2 overall thanks to its good looks and sharper performance this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti offers the Q60 is Pure, Luxe, and Red Sport trims, with the top engine reserved for Red Sport models exclusively. The coupe costs roughly $41,000 to start, but can run up to $60,000 in top trims. All-wheel drive is available at every trim level for $2,000.

We say the Q60’s best look is, well, in its looks. The coupe’s profile and chromed accents belie any misappropriation of its proportions, and the prominent hood goes a long way in delivering the golden mean we typically find attractive.

In profile, the Q60 is even better. The coupe’s open glass creates an airier cabin and better looks from outside; it’s an outlier among its competitors.

Under the hood is a twin-turbo V-6 distantly related to Nissan’s firebrand in the GT-R. In the Q60 it makes 300 or 400 horsepower, depending on trim level, which is plenty for long cruises.

The engine’s teamed exclusively to a 7-speed automatic transmission that’s competent, and rear- or all-wheel drive as an option.

Infiniti’s trick “steer-by-wire” system is available in the Q60, and it’s improved, but we’d only recommend it for the active safety features that come bundled with the system.

Front passengers get the best seats while rear-seat passengers are allowed to be adults, just not very big ones or along for long hauls. Tell the other passengers to walk, too: the Q60’s tiny trunk won’t hold much luggage for more than two.

The Q60 comes reasonably well-equipped in base spec, although it’s critically lacking automatic emergency braking (not available on base coupes) and smartphone compatibility, which might simplify the dual touchscreen infotainment system that’s cluttered with menus and sometimes-overlapping responsibilities.

Base Q60s get 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, dual touchscreens (7.0 and 8.0 inches), two USB charge ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED headlights. Top trims add 20-inch, staggered-width wheels, premium audio, softer leather, and tech that can drive up the cost.