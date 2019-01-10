Likes
- Elegant exterior
- Well-appointed interior
- Impressive power
- Comfortable front seats
Dislikes
- Small trunk
- Finicky infotainment system
- No standard automatic emergency braking
- Not well-suited for a track
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 is a beautiful luxury coupe that’s an alternative to staid competitors.
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 is focused more now on its mission as a luxury sport coupe.
This year, the coupe cleaved its turbo-4 engine from the lineup in favor of a twin-turbo V-6 only menu, offered in two tunes.
We give the 2019 Q60 a 6.2 overall thanks to its good looks and sharper performance this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Infiniti offers the Q60 is Pure, Luxe, and Red Sport trims, with the top engine reserved for Red Sport models exclusively. The coupe costs roughly $41,000 to start, but can run up to $60,000 in top trims. All-wheel drive is available at every trim level for $2,000.
We say the Q60’s best look is, well, in its looks. The coupe’s profile and chromed accents belie any misappropriation of its proportions, and the prominent hood goes a long way in delivering the golden mean we typically find attractive.
In profile, the Q60 is even better. The coupe’s open glass creates an airier cabin and better looks from outside; it’s an outlier among its competitors.
Under the hood is a twin-turbo V-6 distantly related to Nissan’s firebrand in the GT-R. In the Q60 it makes 300 or 400 horsepower, depending on trim level, which is plenty for long cruises.
The engine’s teamed exclusively to a 7-speed automatic transmission that’s competent, and rear- or all-wheel drive as an option.
Infiniti’s trick “steer-by-wire” system is available in the Q60, and it’s improved, but we’d only recommend it for the active safety features that come bundled with the system.
Front passengers get the best seats while rear-seat passengers are allowed to be adults, just not very big ones or along for long hauls. Tell the other passengers to walk, too: the Q60’s tiny trunk won’t hold much luggage for more than two.
The Q60 comes reasonably well-equipped in base spec, although it’s critically lacking automatic emergency braking (not available on base coupes) and smartphone compatibility, which might simplify the dual touchscreen infotainment system that’s cluttered with menus and sometimes-overlapping responsibilities.
Base Q60s get 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, dual touchscreens (7.0 and 8.0 inches), two USB charge ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED headlights. Top trims add 20-inch, staggered-width wheels, premium audio, softer leather, and tech that can drive up the cost.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Styling
Among coupes, the 2019 Infiniti Q60 commands attention thanks to its graceful lines.
Infiniti penned an elegant shape for its iconic coupe and it’s even more eye-catching in person. That could be the plentiful chrome (or perhaps the philtrum on its nose, but not in a good way) but either way, we say the 2019 Q60 looks better than good—it looks great.
The interior doesn’t let the side down either, which is how we arrive at an 8 for styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
We think the Q60’s best look is from the side, where it has slightly and a chromed kink around the windows that underscores the coupe’s bigger class, compared to its competitors.
The back is punctuated by a short decklid spoiler that hangs over the Infiniti badge. There are few right angles to be found on the Q60’s exterior—we don’t mind.
Inside, the Q60 is nearly as elegant with a handsome interior that, despite its bevy of touchscreens and electronics, doesn’t feel cluttered. We like lighter shades (or even its deep red leather) that dress up the cabin for an airier feel.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Performance
The 2019 Q60 is impressively quick, but its main mission is as a cruiser.
Infiniti cut its turbo-4 from the 2019 Q60’s menu and left a potent V-6 with either 300 or 400 horsepower on the table.
It’s a remarkable engine, related distantly to the V-6 found in the fire-breathing GT-R and good enough for two points above average on its own. The Q60 handles well, although there’s a caveat that we’ll explain below. We give it an 8 for performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 found in the 2019 Q60 is confident in a straight line and impressive in both applications. In most versions, the engine makes 300 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque and propels the coupe to 60 mph in about six seconds.
In Q60 Red Sport models, the busy V-6 force feeds more air to extract 400 hp and shaves about one second from the 0-60 mph dash. Red Sport models cost more than $14,000 more than base versions of the Q60, and none of the coupes are track athletes.
Instead, the coupe’s best life is as a cruiser, chewing through highway miles and keeping in a (mostly) straight line.
All engines are paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for Red Sport models. We’ve found that the 7-speed is clumsy at low speeds, but comes to life better at highway speeds.
Red Sport models get an adaptive suspension system that complements the standard double wishbone front and independent rear multi-link components in the back. Infiniti offers a dizzying array of customization settings for damper, throttle, steering, and Active Trace Control, which stabs the brakes on inside wheels to trace a tighter line. It can be overwhelming—almost confusing—combined with the rocker switch on the center console to control the car’s behavior. We advise taking a few minutes in a parking lot to discover all the settings buried in the menus.
Infiniti’s Direct Adaptive Steering (sometimes called “steer by wire”) system makes an appearance on the Q60 although we only advise opting for the system for the safety goodies, including active lane control and adaptive cruise control, that come with it. Only on the stiffest Sport+ setting did we think the steering weight felt natural and accurate.
Our biggest gripe with the Q60’s performance is the brakes. Red Sport models get uprated brakes (four-piston fronts and two-piston rears) but in repeated tests we could smell and feel that the rotors needed a break.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Comfort & Quality
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 is well-appointed with comfortable seating for two—or four in a pinch.
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 coddles its front-seat passengers in exceptional comfort with attractive materials. Rear-seat passengers don’t get the same treatment, but we’ve sat in worse confines. The 2019 Q60 gets a 6 out of 10 for comfort with one point taken back for a tiny trunk. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Despite the Q60’s relatively small proportions, Infiniti engineers drew a spacious cabin that looks even bigger in lighter colors.
The front seats are supportive and accommodating for a wide range of body types. Lateral bolsters can pinch in the sides for slighter frames, too. We wouldn’t gripe at an all-day road trip in the Q60.
Outward vision from the front seats is particularly good, and the long hood features small bulges over the front tires to help drivers place the wheels. Blind-spot monitors help overcome fat rear roof pillars that somewhat obstruct three-quarter rearward vision, and we’d suggest opting for those on mid-grade or higher Q60 coupes.
The rear seats won’t comfortably fit adults for long stretches without front-seat riders offering some of their leg room in trade. The Q60’s rear seats aren’t as cramped as many other coupes but it’s certainly not a family car.
Everywhere occupants are likely to touch is covered with a high-quality material by Infiniti. There are a few cluttered or low-cost surfaces in places that don’t attract many hands and eyeballs—our closet is arranged in the same way. But most of the Q60 is finished at-grade or better than many luxury competitors, including the Germans, and offers good interior storage for devices or detritus.
In back, the trunk offers 8.7 cubic feet of cargo space, which is small.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Safety
The 2019 Q60 lacks official crash-test data.
The 2019 Infiniti Q60 hasn’t yet been crashed by federal or independent testers. The coupe’s high price and low sales numbers means that probably won’t change soon, too.
Without official crash-test data, we can’t assign a score here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Unlike other luxury automakers, Infiniti doesn’t make automatic emergency braking standard on all Q60 coupes—it’s standard on mid-level Luxe and higher trim levels.
Active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, a surround-view camera system, rear collision warning, adaptive headlights, and lane departure warnings are bundled into pricey add-ons that add thousands to the final cost.
Active safety features aside, the Q60 is equipped with standard airbags and seatbelts for all passengers and stability control programs. The Q60’s Active Trace Control piggybacks on those programs to bite at inside wheels with the vehicle’s brakes to carve a tighter line for better control.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Features
A few key omissions, and pricey options bundling, keeps the 2019 Q60 from scoring higher.
Small omissions keep the 2019 Infiniti Q60 from challenging some of the best and brightest coupes on the roads today.
The tale of the tape isn’t discouraging, though. Every Q60 is equipped with 19-inch wheels, eight-way power adjustable seats, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, dual touchscreens for infotainment (7.0 and 8.0 inches), two USB charge ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and LED headlights for more the $41,000 to start.
While the infotainment hardware is impressive for the 2019 Q60, the software running it isn’t—and there’s no relief from smartphone operating systems either. Apple CarPlay or Android Auto aren’t supported by Infiniti. In the end, it’s a wash for the Q60 at 5 for features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
This year, the Q60 is offered in Pure, Luxe, and Red Sport trim levels. Base cars skip standard automatic emergency braking, which we think is an omission for luxury vehicles. All-wheel drive is available on every trim for $2,000.
At the top, the Q60 Red Sport features an uprated V-6 engine, 20-inch wheels, softer leather, carbon fiber trim accents, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, premium audio by Bose, navigation, and uprated brakes. Those versions cost nearly $56,000 and features such as adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control are reserved for a package that costs nearly $3,000.
We find better value toward the middle of the lineup, at the Luxe trim level, which includes automatic emergency braking, moonroof, and Bose audio for closer to $46,000. Upgraded leather seats, added safety features, or upgraded tech and conveniences are all options packages buyers could consider, but we’re miffed that common-sense conveniences such as heated seats are buried in an options package that costs more than $3,000 on Luxe-trimmed coupes.
2019 INFINITI Q60
Fuel Economy
We’d opt for the high-power 2019 Q60 Red Sport: same fuel economy, better performance.
Among high-performance coupes, the 2019 Infiniti Q60 is relatively fuel-efficient. Among new cars, it’s just average.
Infiniti shelved a slow-selling turbo-4 Q60 2.0t for this year. What’s left is a turbocharged V-6 with two different tunes.
The base 2019 Infiniti Q60 3.0t Luxe is rated by the EPA at 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined with rear-wheel drive. That earns a 4 out of 10 on our fuel-economy scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Adding all-wheel drive to that coupe shaves 1 mpg from the highway rating.
Top spec, 400-hp Q60 Red Sport models are rated nearly identically and earn 21 mpg combined with all-wheel drive, 22 mpg with rear-wheel drive.
Competitors such as the BMW 4-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are rated roughly the same, most hover between 20 and 25 mpg combined and offer turbo-4 versions.
All versions of the Q60 are rated for premium fuel.