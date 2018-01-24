Not much has changed for the Q60 this year, which is to say, it’s still a hugely powerful coupe that can keep pace with most of what comes from Germany.

The Q60 Red Sport’s eye-popping 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo V-6 may get the most attention, but we’re more concerned with how the coupe handles at legal speeds.

We give the Q60 a point above average for its impressive array of engines, including the standard 2.0-liter turbo-4, and its polite road manners. It earns a 7 out of 10 on our performance scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Base trims are equipped with that 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 208 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. In our turns with those cars, we’ve found the 2.0-liter to be adequate for the coupe’s intended mission: grand touring.

We admit that we could be swayed by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6’s song, however. In Sport guise, the 3.0-liter makes 300 horsepower, and Red Sport models reach the vaunted 400 hp figure. The 100 horsepower difference can attributed to two factors: money (naturally), and the amount of boost force-fed into the engine. The Sport and Red Sport’s engines are mechanically identical, the latter just turns up its wick.

Despite its prodigious power, the Red Sport isn’t much of a track monster, unlike the M- or AMG-badged versions. The Infiniti coupe is better in a straight line—the Red Sport runs up to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds (or slightly longer in rear-drive configuration), and its eager to turn its wide 20-inch tires into thick black marks on the road.

All engines are mated to a 7-speed automatic, which is available with paddle shifters in Sport and Red Sport trim levels. At lower speeds the 7-speed seems to hesitate, but it becomes a more willing accomplice at higher speeds, deeper into the throttle.

Red Sport models get beefier suspension bits to help put power down to pavement, including an adaptive, independent double wishbone front setup and independent rear multi-link components in the back.

Infiniti offers a dizzying number of customization settings for its dampers, throttle, steering weight, and Active Trace Control, which is a brake-based torque vectoring control. We’ve found that the settings can make a subtle difference, but we were more than content to leave it all alone and set the Q60 for a comfort cruise.

Infiniti’s newest Direct Adaptive Steering “steer-by-wire” system makes an appearance in the Q60, and while we agree that the system is better than previous iterations, we only recommend it for the tech goodies that come along with it.

The system is quicker to respond to inputs and helps make the Q60 more maneuverable at lower speeds. At higher speeds, the new system has a more natural feel, but only when we turned the weight all the way up to Sport+.

Infiniti makes standard the steer-by-wire system when opting for advanced safety options, so we’ll take the good with the better, we suppose.

Brake check

Perhaps our biggest gripe with the Q60 Red Sport's performance is one that we've also found with the Q50 Red Sport—bigger boost demands better brakes.

The Red Sport gets beefier rotors front and back over standard models, but after a half-spirited sprint in the hills outside San Diego, our noses informed us that the aluminum stoppers needed a rest.

Base models of the Q60 make do with 12.6-inch rotors up front and 12.1-inch rotors in the rear, while Red Sport editions get 4-piston 14-inch front stoppers and 2-piston 13.8-inch rear brakes. Upgraded brakes should be on the short list for anyone looking to take their Q60 Red Sport to the track, although we suspect that will be a very small number of buyers.

We'll stop short of giving the Q60 a demerit for that simply because of its mission. It's a luxury cruiser, after all.

