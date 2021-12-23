What kind of car is the 2022 Infiniti Q50? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 is a compact luxury sedan with decidedly sporty moves. It’s been around since the 2014 model year, but still is worth shopping against the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Is the 2022 Infiniti Q50 a good car?

While a bit behind the times in some ways, the 2022 Q50 counters with plenty of power and reasonable pricing. We score this range at 5.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Infiniti Q50?

A big price bump for 2022 is justified by newly standard leather seats and Bose audio, features that previously cost more last year, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Q50 is a four-door sedan with close ties to the Q60 coupe. Its curvy lines date back to the G35 and G37 that were staples of the automaker’s lineup in the early 21st century. Though hardly fresh, the Q50 has clean enough looks inside and out.

Base versions use a powerful 300-hp twin-turbocharged V-6 that’s amped up to 400 hp in Red Sport 400 guise. A 7-speed automatic transmission is mandatory. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. Handling is fine, but the Red Sport's bigger wheels and tires can render the ride overly firm.

Leather seating is standard, and Infiniti details the interior with metallic trim and semi-aniline leather on top grades, but the rear seat and trunk space pull up shy of the more highly rated vehicles in this niche.

Good crash test scores and widespread active safety tech highlighted by a terrific adaptive cruise control system make the Q50 a safe choice.

How much does the 2022 Infiniti Q50 cost?

This year, the 2022 Q50 Luxe starts at $43,125, a $5,400 bump over last year’s base price. A Q50 Red Sport comes in at $58,975, which isn’t a bad value given the amount of power underhood. Most buyers will find plenty to like in a base Q50 Luxe, though.

Where is the 2022 Infiniti Q50 made?

In Japan.