What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Infiniti Q50? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 is a sporty compact sedan that squares off against rivals from Germany—think BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class—plus the Volvo S60 and Cadillac CT4.

Is the 2021 Infiniti Q50 a good car/SUV?

With plenty of underhood punch, the Q50 is a fun sedan with a spacious interior. Its tech shows its age, however, and sportier versions can be pricey against rivals. We rate the Q50 at a 6.0 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Infiniti Q50?

The Q50 is an aging design that sees a slight trim level adjustment this year with the addition of a new Sensory grade toward the top of the lineup.

All Q50s are sedans; a Q60 coupe is available for those who don’t prioritize practicality. The Q50 is curvaceous and it draws on the lines of its G35 and G37 predecessors in a generally pleasing manner. Inside, the dash features twin screens that do some things better than just one, though they can be sensory overload (hence the new trim level name, perhaps).

Underhood, the rush of twin-turbocharged V-6 power puts 300 to 400 horsepower to either the rear or all four wheels for an extra $2,000. Handling is balanced, but steering and pedal feel can be quirky thanks to a trick drive-by-wire system we’re not quite sure was ready for market.

The Q50 has done well enough in what crashes have been performed, and it comes standard with automatic emergency braking. All but the base trim include a full suite of gear including a particularly good adaptive cruise control system.

How much does the 2021 Infiniti Q50 cost?

Infiniti wants around $38,000 for a base Q50, or a hefty $5,000 more for the Luxe trim that adds a sunroof, 18-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, and a few other features that we expect most luxury buyers will want.

From there, the lineup’s value equation degrades considerably, though the 400-horsepower allure of the Red Sport 400 may be worth at least a test drive. Just don’t look at the $57,000 sticker price.

Where is the 2021 Infiniti Q50 made?

In Japan.