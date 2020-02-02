The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is often forgotten among luxury sedan buyers, but it’s not without merit. Good looks, impressive powertrains, and decent value in the right form warrant a rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Q50 gets a twin-turbo V-6 power as standard, improving the aging sedan’s value proposition. The infotainment system also gets an update to include standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, at long last. It’s sold in Pure, Luxe, Sport, and Red Sport editions.

That the Q50 looks this good so long into its life is a testament to the original design, emphasizing sleek curves and thoughtful details over straight lines. Even base models look upscale, and top-tier Red Sport 400 models check all the right sport sedan boxes. The interior is dated, but it’s still neatly organized and attractively composed.

Though we had no qualms with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 that powered the base Q50 last year, it’s now no more. Instead, all 2020 Q50s get a standard twin-turbo V-6 with 300 horsepower, making it the most powerful entry-level compact luxury sedan. A 400-horsepower version of the same engine is available in the Red Sport 400 model, and both rear- and all-wheel-drive are available. Other competitors are slightly more engaging to drive, but with optional adaptive dampers and massive power as standard, our complaints are limited. Skip the steer-by-wire system, though.

With an improved infotainment system that finally includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Q50 is a more enticing value proposition than ever at the low end of the range. Standard equipment also includes synthetic leather upholstery, automatic emergency braking, power front seats, and two USB charge points for $37,425.

Full safety data is unavailable but those crash test results that do exist are positive, and additional active safety tech like adaptive cruise control and rear automatic braking are available.

Fuel economy suffers this year with the loss of the most frugal engine. Average figures range from 22-23 mpg combined, depending on how much power and how many driven wheels you choose.