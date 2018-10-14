Fierce competition has left a bevy of good compact luxury car choices for shoppers like the 2019 Infiniti Q50.

While crossovers like the Infiniti QX50 get more attention, the Q50 remains a compelling value among sedans.

We give the Q50 a 6.2 on our overall scale thanks to its good looks and relatively strong value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Q50 is available in a pared-down roster of trims: the base 2.0-liter turbo-4 is only available in Pure trim; the 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 is reserved for Luxe, Sport, and Red Sport trims. A slow-selling Q50 Hybrid was shelved this year.

Regardless of what’s underhood, the Q50 is sharp and muscular in its appearance, punctuated by an updated interior that’s the right side of understated without being boring.

Top trims get dressier leather that looks good (and feels good) although their prices may be a stretch compared to others in the class.

The Q50 mostly outpoints those competitors, short of fire-breathing Ms and AMGs with unlimited budgets.

The base turbo-4 makes 208 horsepower that outguns budget BMWs and Audis. The V-6 returns 300 hp in Luxe and Sport trims, 400 hp in Red Sport guise that’s hugely satisfying if you’re one of the many luxury compact sedan owners who never visits a track.

All-wheel drive is available on any powertrain for a $2,000 upcharge. A 7-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models. Unlike the Q60 coupe, the Q50 sedan has a real backseat for real adults, although we’d choose to ride up front for its all-day comfortable seats.

The Q50 lacks safety data, but all models are equipped with forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. Blind-spot monitors and active lane control are available as optional extras.

Base versions are better values: The Q50 Pure gets 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual touchscreens for infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, and two USB charge ports for $36,845.

The dual-screen infotainment system isn’t our favorite; we’d trade two touchscreens for one with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility instead.