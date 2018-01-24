Infiniti enjoys a power advantage almost across the board with its lineup of gas-powered engines. But a wonky steering system and a less willing handling character mean we can only award the Q50 7 out of 10 performance points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Despite its Japanese heritage, Infiniti takes a very American approach to power—there's a lot of it. Each of its engines enjoys a hefty advantage over its nearest rivals.

With 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, the base 2.0-liter outguns the BMW 320i and Audi A4 2.0T Ultra. The 3.0-liter, 300-hp V-6, meanwhile, takes on the mid-range 4-cylinder engines in the 3-Series and A4, and comes up with a very large advantage. And the Red Sport 400? Its 3.0-liter V-6 produces more boost and more power—400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque—than the standard 3.0-liter, more than anything else in this segment, aside from the high-dollar Mercedes-AMG C63, BMW M3, and Cadillac ATS-V.

As of this writing, we've only driven the Red Sport 400 model. The 3.0-liter’s power is effortless across the rev range, and off the line, there's a minimal amount of turbo lag, adding to the Q50's aggressive, but manageable, driving character. This engine also sounds spectacular too with a smooth, sonorous V-6 exhaust note that makes you forget the raspy 3.7-liter from Q50s of yesteryear.

The Q50 has a good balance between handling ability and ride comfort. The body's behavior is predictable through the bends, rolling progressively as the steering angle increases and leaning toward understeer when pushed hard. It does all this without beating its driver or passengers senseless. But the Q50 is also light on feedback through the chassis. As the weight transfers laterally, fore, and aft, it's hard to get a sense of what's happening through the seat of the pants. The Q50 is almost too cosseting, although we doubt you'll have a problem with that if you aren't routinely attacking back roads.

All Q50 powertrains work alongside a 7-speed automatic transmission, and it's here that things start to fall flat. The 7-speed is smooth and relaxed in everyday driving, and does a fine job of keeping the engine where it should be. But call on the transmission for something more dynamic and it simply doesn't satisfy. Upshifts are too slow and undramatic, which is a problem—when you call a car the “Red Sport 400” you better deliver on the sportiness.

Infiniti's Direct Adaptive Steering continues to be a problem, too. The steer-by-wire system is difficult to manage in a dynamic sense, lacking the kind of feedback through the wheel that lets a driver know what the front wheels are doing. In Sport+ mode, the extremely adjustable steering setup weights up well, giving some semblance of heft, but it remains in the uncanny valley, doing a fair approximation of a normal rack without convincing its driver or instilling confidence. And unlike the transmission, which is fine for everyday use, DAS feels skittish in normal conditions, requiring little corrections at freeway speeds.

The good news is that DAS is only an option, even on the Red Sport 400. The Q50's traditional electric steering feels much more predictable and is more communicative when driving aggressively. While steer-by-wire systems will likely be a major part of future vehicles, for right now, we'd recommend going with the tried and true.

Q50 Hybrid

Infiniti offers a hybrid powertrain for the Q50, albeit in very small numbers. The Q50 Hybrid mates a 3.5-liter V-6 to a 1.4-kwh battery and a 50-watt electric motor for a combined output of 360 hp. Offered in rear- or all-wheel drive, the Q50 Hybrid is the most efficient Q50, but rarest.

We haven't yet driven a Q50 Hybrid, but will report back once we do.

