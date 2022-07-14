Likes
- Hatchback utility
- Good infotainment screen
- Perky personality
- Impressive warranty
Dislikes
- SUV look without SUV ability
- Slim back seat
- Not a great highway cruiser
- Light on performance
Buying tip
The 2023 Hyundai Venue offers good space from a small package at a reasonable price.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Venue? What does it compare to?
With the Venue, Hyundai straddles the fence between small SUV and hatchback with this boxy, inexpensive model that starts around $20,000. Shop the Venue against the Nissan Kicks and Honda HR-V.
Is the 2023 Hyundai Venue a good car?
Overall, the Venue is a nice vehicle for the money. It rates a 5.8 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its good warranty and spacious interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Venue?
The Venue sees no major tweaks for 2023.
This small model sticks around in SE, SEL, and Limited trims, all of which make use of a 1.6-liter inline-4 teamed to a CVT. Performance is strictly adequate, but the Venue feels lively in urban driving. There’s no all-wheel-drive option, so the Venue is best kept on pavement. At 31 mpg combined, fuel economy is good—but not great. Some small cars do better.
Where the Venue excels is in its cabin, which carves out considerable space for two adults and their gear. Three, four, and, allegedly, five adults will find seat belts, but not space. The SUV-like body gives the Venue good cargo space, though.
The Venue includes basic crash-avoidance tech and earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, though its four-star rating from the NHTSA is less impressive.
How much does the 2023 Hyundai Venue cost?
It may be tempting to shell out for the cheapest Venue—the $20,000 or so SE—but we think the SEL with its wide range of upgrades is worth the extra $1,800 or so.
Where is the 2023 Hyundai Venue made?
In South Korea.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Styling
It may not be a show-stopper, but the Venue has some fun touches.
Is the Hyundai Venue a good-looking car?
Looking more like a squat SUV than a tall hatchback, the Hyundai Venue channels all sorts of off-roady bits. Its blunt front end and unpainted trim suggest ruggedness, which it doesn’t actually deliver.
Still, it’s a pretty good looking vehicle overall, and we like fun touches such as the complex taillight designs, available contrasting roof color, and upscale wheels.
It’s nearly as playful inside, with fun textures on the dash and door panels that help disguise inexpensive plastic trim.
Overall, the 2023 Venue scores a 6 for styling.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Performance
The 2023 Hyundai Venue is at its best in town.
Is the Hyundai Venue 4WD?
No. Front-wheel drive is the only option here.
How fast is the Hyundai Venue?
Just 121 horses showed up to the Venue, meaning acceleration is leisurely at best. The CVT slurs its way through an infinite number of ratios, but it will periodically pause to give the impression of conventional gear changes. We’re not convinced, so we deduct two points from average to bring the 2023 Venue to a 3 out of 10 for performance.
On the bright side, the Venue is nimble and rides well enough around two even with its short wheelbase and low-tech suspension design. It’s much better in urban settings than on the highway, where the cabin lets in entirely too much road rumble.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Comfort & Quality
Small outside, big inside, the 2023 Hyundai Venue offers a lot of flexibility.
The 2023 Hyundai Venue may stretch just 159 inches between its bumpers, but it packs a relatively spacious interior. We rate it at 7 out of 10 thanks to its comfy front seats and its impressive cargo area for such a small model.
The Venue has a high roof, which affords taller drivers plenty of room. We’re mixed on its front seats, though; some drivers think the front thrones could have more thigh support. Cloth is standard, while a combination synthetic leather and denim comes on the Limited.
Rear-seat riders will need to duck their heads to climb aboard, but they’ll find a decent 34.3 inches of leg room paired with a bolt-upright backrest and limited padding. The nearly 19 cubic feet of cargo space grows to 32 cubes with the rear seatback folded, which bests any small sedan.
Fit and finish in our test models has impressed, and the overall design has some fun touches.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Safety
The 2023 Hyundai Venue has a mixed crash-test record.
How safe is the Hyundai Venue?
That depends on who you ask. The IIHS rates it a Top Safety Pick when fitted with the LED headlights included on the Limited trim, but the NHTSA says it’s a four-star overall model.
Factoring in its standard automatic emergency braking and terrific outward vision, the 2023 Venue lands at 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Active lane control, automatic high-beam headlights, and blind-spot monitors are available on higher-trim versions.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Features
The 2023 Hyundai Venue offers great value for the money.
For a smidge over $20,000, the 2023 Hyundai Venue packs a lot into its base SE trim. You’ll find Bluetooth, cruise control, power features, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with three years or 36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance.
That’s enough for an 8 on our value scale.
Which Hyundai Venue should I buy?
We’d step up to the Venue SEL, which for around $1,800 adds automatic climate control, alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors and a power sunroof.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Venue?
Around $23,500 buys a Venue Limited, which adds navigation, heated front seats, LED exterior lighting, and keyless start.
2023 Hyundai Venue
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Hyundai Venue offers good fuel economy.
Is the Hyundai Venue good on gas?
It’s not tops among small cars, but the 2023 Hyundai Venue serves up decent frugality. It’s rated at 29 mpg city, 33 highway, 31 combined. We give it a 4 here.
Some rivals come in slightly higher, and unlike other Hyundai vehicles, the Venue is not offered in a hybrid configuration.