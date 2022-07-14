What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Venue? What does it compare to?

With the Venue, Hyundai straddles the fence between small SUV and hatchback with this boxy, inexpensive model that starts around $20,000. Shop the Venue against the Nissan Kicks and Honda HR-V.

Is the 2023 Hyundai Venue a good car?

Overall, the Venue is a nice vehicle for the money. It rates a 5.8 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its good warranty and spacious interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Venue?

The Venue sees no major tweaks for 2023.

This small model sticks around in SE, SEL, and Limited trims, all of which make use of a 1.6-liter inline-4 teamed to a CVT. Performance is strictly adequate, but the Venue feels lively in urban driving. There’s no all-wheel-drive option, so the Venue is best kept on pavement. At 31 mpg combined, fuel economy is good—but not great. Some small cars do better.

Where the Venue excels is in its cabin, which carves out considerable space for two adults and their gear. Three, four, and, allegedly, five adults will find seat belts, but not space. The SUV-like body gives the Venue good cargo space, though.

The Venue includes basic crash-avoidance tech and earned a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, though its four-star rating from the NHTSA is less impressive.

How much does the 2023 Hyundai Venue cost?

It may be tempting to shell out for the cheapest Venue—the $20,000 or so SE—but we think the SEL with its wide range of upgrades is worth the extra $1,800 or so.

Where is the 2023 Hyundai Venue made?

In South Korea.