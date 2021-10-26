What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Venue? What does it compare to?

Hyundai might have the 2022 Venue categorized as an SUV, but it’s a boxy five-passenger hatchback to us—and it’s the best way to think of this model, which has no all-wheel drive on its options list. Available in SE, SEL, and Limited models, it compares most closely with the most carlike subcompact SUVs, including the Nissan Kicks, the Ford Ecosport, and the Honda HR-V. Compared to these models, the Venue has advantages in its nicely styled, finely detailed interior and longer warranty coverage.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Venue a good car?

Review continues below

Set your expectations at simple small-car transportation and the Venue will seemingly always go above and beyond—well, perhaps in all except fuel efficiency. It’s not luxurious or quick, but it ranks high on value and features. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Venue?

What used to be called the Denim version has been renamed the Limited for 2022, and while the Premium Package has been dropped, its power sunroof has been made standard on the SEL and Limited models. The Venue feels more like a car from inside, with well-chosen trims and textures to pad the doors and dash, but on the outside it depends what angle you’re seeing it from. The big, bright grille and somewhat squared-off corners can give you the first impression of an SUV, although the well-sculpted sheetmetal and trim details are more urbane—albeit with the obligatory lower-body cladding.

The Venue’s 1.6-liter inline-4 is no powerhouse, but it’s likely to pass muster as adequate for most needs. A CVT finds an effective ratio most of the time but isn’t elegant about it. There are 6.7 inches of ground clearance—a bit more than some cars, but by no means making it an SUV.

That said, the Venue feels like a traditional small car in some respects: It’s effective for the urban slog, right-sized for tight parking spaces and narrow lanes, and nimble at lower speeds, although in highway driving the Venue can become boomy and less certain. Fuel economy is just OK at 32 mpg combined.

Accommodations are impressive. The Venue carves out space for four adults from its curt 99.2-inch wheelbase, and the front passengers actually get well-shaped, comfortable seats, with durable cloth upholstery all around. The back seat is just acceptable for smaller adults, but most drivers will fold them down for 31.9 cubic feet of dog-slobbering space.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Venue cost?

Base Venue hatchbacks cost $20,125 and come with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Venue SEL adds blind-spot monitors, a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, and roof rails. The Limited subs in a two-tone roof instead of the sunroof, plus LED headlights, keyless start, and a navigation system. Also standard: an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty.

Where is the Hyundai Venue made?

In Ulsan, South Korea.