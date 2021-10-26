Likes
- Hatchback practicality
- Stylish but not over-the-top
- Big infotainment
- Great warranty in an inexpensive car
Dislikes
- Cladded SUV look verges on poseur
- Back-seat shoulder space
- Boomy at highway speeds
The 2022 Hyundai Venue makes good on space and value and is one of the better ways you can spend $20,000 on a new vehicle.
What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Venue? What does it compare to?
Hyundai might have the 2022 Venue categorized as an SUV, but it’s a boxy five-passenger hatchback to us—and it’s the best way to think of this model, which has no all-wheel drive on its options list. Available in SE, SEL, and Limited models, it compares most closely with the most carlike subcompact SUVs, including the Nissan Kicks, the Ford Ecosport, and the Honda HR-V. Compared to these models, the Venue has advantages in its nicely styled, finely detailed interior and longer warranty coverage.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Venue a good car?
Set your expectations at simple small-car transportation and the Venue will seemingly always go above and beyond—well, perhaps in all except fuel efficiency. It’s not luxurious or quick, but it ranks high on value and features. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Venue?
What used to be called the Denim version has been renamed the Limited for 2022, and while the Premium Package has been dropped, its power sunroof has been made standard on the SEL and Limited models. The Venue feels more like a car from inside, with well-chosen trims and textures to pad the doors and dash, but on the outside it depends what angle you’re seeing it from. The big, bright grille and somewhat squared-off corners can give you the first impression of an SUV, although the well-sculpted sheetmetal and trim details are more urbane—albeit with the obligatory lower-body cladding.
The Venue’s 1.6-liter inline-4 is no powerhouse, but it’s likely to pass muster as adequate for most needs. A CVT finds an effective ratio most of the time but isn’t elegant about it. There are 6.7 inches of ground clearance—a bit more than some cars, but by no means making it an SUV.
That said, the Venue feels like a traditional small car in some respects: It’s effective for the urban slog, right-sized for tight parking spaces and narrow lanes, and nimble at lower speeds, although in highway driving the Venue can become boomy and less certain. Fuel economy is just OK at 32 mpg combined.
Accommodations are impressive. The Venue carves out space for four adults from its curt 99.2-inch wheelbase, and the front passengers actually get well-shaped, comfortable seats, with durable cloth upholstery all around. The back seat is just acceptable for smaller adults, but most drivers will fold them down for 31.9 cubic feet of dog-slobbering space.
How much does the 2022 Hyundai Venue cost?
Base Venue hatchbacks cost $20,125 and come with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Venue SEL adds blind-spot monitors, a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, and roof rails. The Limited subs in a two-tone roof instead of the sunroof, plus LED headlights, keyless start, and a navigation system. Also standard: an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty.
Where is the Hyundai Venue made?
In Ulsan, South Korea.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Styling
Look past the SUV cues in front and the Venue is nicely coordinated.
Is the Hyundai Venue a good-looking car?
What you see first is probably our least favorite part about the Venue. Its blunt front end and oversize grille set you up for an SUV and then, when you get around to the rest of the car, feel completely out of character. Especially in some of the brighter colors on its palette, the Venue earns an extra point for its style and fits right in as an urban warrior.
The robo-tastic LED running lights are probably the most technical item in front, but inside the Venue forgoes the overstyled, almost sci-fi look and unduly complex layout of Hyundai’s other freshly redesigned models like the Elantra and Tucson. Instead, it’s almost as if this model were designed by a team used to pickups: big round gauges; big, round knobs for climate control; infotainment front and center.
Interior trims are understated but one of the Venue’s assets. With a tightly grained dash cap and some metallic-paint trim, it doesn’t fall into small-car cliches.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Performance
There’s nothing fast or exciting here, but the Venue holds its own in the city.
How fast is the Hyundai Venue?
The Venue earns just a 3 in performance because it’s not fast and doesn’t feel built for any sort of long-distance highway haul. But in fairness, it’s an urban device and there, it excels.
A 1.6-liter inline-4 makes 121 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque, and it’s coupled to a CVT. Accelerate at a moderate pace and it sifts through a slurry of pulley ratios, momentarily pausing on some of them as if it were shifting gears, giving the whole affair an odd cadence.
Although 0-60 mph takes about 10 seconds, there’s enough responsiveness for relatively quick urban driving, thanks to its curb weight of 2,557 to 2,732 lb. Maneuverability is pretty great for the city, and handling isn’t shabby, although driving north of 70 mph brings out a boominess from the powertrain and tracking is no longer in the comfort zone.
Is the Hyundai Venue 4WD?
The Venue is front-wheel-drive only. It has the same layout as an inexpensive small car, with a strut front and torsion-beam rear. Base cars have the 15-inch alloy wheels, while SEL and Limited versions get an upgrade to 17-inch alloys that doesn’t improve things and demotes ride comfort somewhat.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Comfort & Quality
Space is the Venue’s strength.
How comfortable is the 2022 Hyundai Venue?
We give it a 7 for comfort since it can seat two adults in front in decent comfort plus there’s lots of space for stuff behind them.
Versus most other models in its class, the Venue makes more of its space, even though it rides on a short 99.2-inch wheelbase. At just 159.1 inches long, it’s nearly half a foot shorter than Hyundai’s own Kona, so it’s cozy; but part of what makes it feel spacious is the head room accommodated by its 61.6 inches of height.
The Venue’s front seats range from very good to acceptable, depending on which of our editorial staff you ask; one thought it was good enough for 500-mile slogs, but another found them to be short on thigh support. Most of the lineup is wearing black or gray cloth, but the Limited carries on the former Denim edition’s synthetic leather and denim combination, harking in an awkward way back to ‘70s cars—or at the least their ads.
In fit and finish the Venue is excellent for the price, and the modern fabrics and mesh-grained trim are just right for the keep-it-simple mission. It outclasses the trim of the Ford Ecosport, although some might see what you get with the Nissan Kicks or Mazda CX-30 as a step up.
The weirdest thing about the Venue’s back seat is getting in. Once there it’s good for two adults—34.3 inches of leg room and 39 inches of head room—albeit bench-like. Hyundai counts 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which opens to 31.9 cubic feet when the rear seats fold down.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Safety
A good feature set offsets some mixed ratings.
How safe is the Hyundai Venue?
The Venue earns some great marks in safety according to the IIHS. The insurance-industry-funded agency gives it a Top Safety Pick award when equipped with the Limited model’s LED headlights, which earn an “Acceptable” rating. The standard headlights rate just “Marginal.”
The NHTSA gives the Venue just four stars overall—a rating that stands out among today’s mostly-five-star fleet. Yet we give the Venue a 7 here, because while those two safety scores offset each other, automatic emergency braking is standard and there’s great outward vision.
This year with the addition of the Venue Limited, safety features are divvied up a bit more across the trims. The Venue comes with standard active lane control and automatic high beams, while blind-spot monitors come with the SEL and top Limited versions get pedestrian and cyclist detection.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Features
The features list is impressive—even before checking back and seeing how low the sticker price is.
All versions of the 2022 Hyundai Venue get a clear, quick infotainment system and have a great 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. We give it an 8 for features.
Which Hyundai Venue should I buy?
The Venue is at its strongest value at the base SE level, costing just $20,125 and including 15-inch wheels, Bluetooth, cruise control, cloth upholstery, power features, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For $21,875, the Venue SEL adds automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, and a power sunroof. Heated front seats and mirrors, LED headlights, keyless start, and a version of the infotainment system including navigation are all added at the Limited level. So is a special upholstery package formerly included with the Denim model, plus a two-tone roof scheme that omits the sunroof.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Hyundai Venue?
You can’t officially add anything to the bottom line, although there are a few port-installed options like a cargo net and roof rails. Before that, the price of the Limited is $23,375.
2022 Hyundai Venue
Fuel Economy
The Venue’s frugal, even without hybrid support.
Is the Hyundai Venue good on gas?
It depends on your expectations, and if those include mostly city driving it’s acceptable. The EPA rates it at 29 mpg city, 33 highway, 31 combined. That’s a 5 here.
While that combined rating is right in the middle of the pack among other faux-SUV crossovers—the same as the Honda HR-V, for instance, and the same as achieved by Hyundai’s mid-size Sonata sedan—vehicles with the Venue’s profile tend not to get great highway mileage. There’s no hybrid version of the Venue either.