What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Veloster? What does it compare to?

Like our worst-best friend, the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N goads us to drive faster and corner harder. We’re a sucker for it, every time. It’s quirky, quick, and quintessentially...something. It’s still a lovable oddball after all these years, which means the Veloster N is sort of but not exactly like a VW GTI or a Honda Civic Type R.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Veloster a good car?

Review continues below

It’s all about a good time, too, and its TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10 comes without full safety scores, a good back seat, or a passel of options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Veloster?

Hyundai has dropped all versions of the Veloster except for the N for 2022. Time, parenthetically speaking, could be off its side, so if you’re keen on this four-door hatchback (hang on), better act soon.

The Veloster does have four doors; it just so happens that one opens in back (the hatch), two open for front passengers (got it), and one opens for the rear-right passenger (OK, you lost me). It’s been that way through a couple of generations and we’re convinced now that it’s about 99.8% gimmick, but the Veloster’s door situation does give it a janky, weird look we like, without interfering with its driving experience.

That driving experience has been given the silent upgrade: Hyundai’s dumped the other versions, and now proudly and only offers the 275-hp Veloster N with a choice between a 6-speed manual (yes! Sign us up!) and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic (you know, actually, we’ll go with that one). So configured it can zip to 60 mph in less than five seconds; shod with performance tires and endowed with crisp and precise steering, the Veloster N knows the same dance moves as the VW GTI and Honda Civic Type R, though they differ in visual execution, from the bold to the not so beautiful.

The short ’n rorty 2022 Veloster N lives a fractional existence (it’s literally one-third of the car lineup it once was), but it remains as useful for two people as ever, with super-snug sport seats and a vast cargo space that rivals that of a Tucson, if you’re willing to fold down the skimpy rear seats. (We are.) It’s safe (the IIHS nods yes, the NHTSA still hasn’t answered our voice mail) and it’s outfitted with automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Veloster cost?

About $35,000, give or take $1,500 for the available dual-clutch transmission. Every Veloster sports automatic emergency braking, grippy sport seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Veloster made?

In South Korea.