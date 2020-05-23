The 2021 Hyundai Veloster hatchback is the right friend, at the right time, for the right price. Its expressive shapes, quirky demeanor, and punchy powertrain stare us in the face to ask: Why so serious, bro?

The Veloster is all about fun, but its 6.7 TCC Rating is seriously good. Not much is new this year aside from an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic on Veloster N versions. That’s fine. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2021 Veloster is available in 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, Turbo Ultimate, and Veloster N trim levels that range from $20,000 to $30,000 for more fun than we should rightfully afford.

Review continues below

The rorty, shorty, three-door Veloster (four, including the hatch) looks like nothing else on the road, and it’s mostly a good thing. The hatchback’s three passenger doors are split between two sides; do the math and there’s always a remainder. The two doors on the passenger side juxtapose the one driver’s side door, and that’s just the beginning of the exterior’s story. It’s clean and quirky, even if we’re not.

Inside, the hatchback covers up budget materials with clean shapes and even more fun including a standard touchscreen with smartphone compatibility.

Underneath that metal, the Veloster is equipped with a trio of 4-cylinder engines, two of which are turbocharged. The base engine is a 2.0-liter inline-4 that’s not screaming fast with 147 horsepower, but still has the looks. A 1.6-liter turbo-4 makes 201 hp and lights up the fronts to the tune of six-second 0-60 mph sprints. At the top is a 250-hp (or optionally, 275 hp) turbo-4 in the Veloster N that thumbs its nose at big-displacement, high-horsepower, top-dollar convention; fun doesn’t need prolific thirst or a profane price tag.

All Velosters can be equipped with a 6-speed manual or 6-, 7-, or 8-speed automatic transmissions, depending on trim level. Our recommendation is to keep it simple: six speeds, shift your own gears, have a blast, and be back for dinner.

Every Veloster holds its own on curvy roads with good steering and a competent ride, but Veloster Turbo and Veloster N models are superb.

Bring a friend—just one—in the Veloster. Although there’s enough room for four on paper, the rear seat is cramped and not great for adults. Behind the second row there’s nearly 20 cubic feet of cargo space, which grows to more than 45 with the seats folded.

The IIHS called the Veloster a Top Safety Pick last year, although federal testers haven’t set their date for official crash-test scores.

Every Veloster gets at least automatic emergency braking, active lane control, 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, power features, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and Bluetooth connectivity. Up the price and power ladder, Hyundai equips the Veloster with a larger touchscreen, bigger wheels, more power, and more safety features.

Like any worst-best friend we’ve had, it eggs us to go further, faster.