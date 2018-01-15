The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is the unexpected redesign of one of the odder hatchbacks on the market. Coming at a time when consumers are clamoring for more crossovers and SUVs, the lifestyle-focused Veloster continues on with its odd spare door, but gains more power, enhanced technology, and refined style.

The 2019 Veloster also serves as Hyundai's debut platform for the automaker's new N performance division. The Veloster N features a 275-horsepower turbo-4 with a firmer suspension that was tuned on Germany's famed Nurburgring race track.

Styling and Performance

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster retains its same unique shape, with a sporty roofline and a spare door on the passenger side. The front fascia, with its prominent grille and slimmer headlights—LEDs are standard—better blends in with the rest of the Hyundai lineup. Designers pushed the A-pillars rearward to stretch the hood out, tapered the roofline, and aggressively flared the wheel arches.

In back, Hyundai tweaked the small rear hatch by integrating the handle into the rear wiper housing. The result is a much cleaner design. A new diffuser flanks the center-exit exhausts, with a single opening in the standard Veloster and a pair of pipes in the Veloster Turbo. A contrasting roof is available for the Turbo model as well.

Much of the Veloster's interior design is inspired by the Hyundai Elantra GT, with a large display—a 7.0-inch is standard, but an 8.0-inch display is optional—crowning the center stack and the healthy use of piano black trim.

Each of the Veloster's five trims gets its own unique interior theme, with simple black cloth on the base 2.0-liter model and a black cloth/leather combo with red piping on the 2.0 Premium. Move up to the Turbo R-Spec—the entry level trim for the mid-level engine—and there's a neat black cloth with yellow accents. The mid-grade turbo wears black leather and cloth with red accents, while the Turbo Ultimate features the same black and red dash design with beige leather upholstery.

Veloster Ns get their own styling bits with red accents and a quartet of paint color options.

Hyundai largely carried over the Veloster's two standard powertrains with its redesign. The base 2.0-liter has more power—147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque versus 132 hp and 120 lb-ft in the 2018 model—and first appeared in the 2017 Elantra. The Veloster Turbo's 1.6-liter, meanwhile, is a pure carryover, boasting the same 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque as every other vehicle with this engine. Six-speed manuals are standard with both engines, while the 2.0-liter uses a 6-speed automatic. The Veloster Turbo continues to offer a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Topping the range is the new Veloster N with its 275-hp, 260 lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. A sport-tuned exhaust system "crackles" during more aggressive driving.

Hyundai hasn't released performance figures just yet, but we expect the 2019 Veloster to largely mirror the 2018's performance.

A multi-link rear suspension is standard on every Veloster, replacing the rear torsion axle. This should deliver more composed handling. Mid-corner bumps and imperfections easily upset the last-generation Veloster, so here's hoping the new suspension arrangement delivers a more composed, agile handling character that can better utilize the available Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

The Veloster N has a firmer suspension, a limited-slip front differential, and special steering tuning. It comes standard with 13.0-inch front and 11.8-inch rear brakes, while upsized 13.6- and 12.4-inch units are optional. Standard tire fitment for the Veloster N is 18-inch Michelin Pilot SuperSport rubber, while 19-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires are optional.

Quality, Features, and Safety

The 2019 Veloster is available in five trims, with two designated for the 2.0-liter—named 2.0 and 2.0 Premium—and three variants for the Turbo, starting with an R-Spec, an eponymous trim, and the Turbo Ultimate. Hyundai hasn't released the full list of options and equipment, but we can confirm that the redesigned Veloster gets a suite of active safety systems as well as some much-appreciated comfort features.

Every 2019 Veloster gets forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking as standard, along with a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane control, and automatic high beams are all available safety extras. A driver-attention display is also available, protecting driver's against the perils of drowsy driving.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard while an 8.0-inch is optional. Both displays sit atop an attractive center stack that features a handsome, logical arrangement for HVAC and redundant audio controls. At the bottom, an iPhone X-sized cubby sits alongside standard USB and auxiliary inputs—a wireless charging pad is available, too. A large head-up display is also available, and beyond simply highlighting the vehicle's speed, it includes navigation information, a tachometer on Veloster Turbo models, and full integration with the available active safety systems.

Hyundai hasn't released pricing for the 2019 Veloster yet. Production begins in Ulsan, South Korea in March, with examples arriving in dealers in the second quarter of 2018.