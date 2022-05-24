What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson? What does it compare to?

The Hyundai Tucson is a five-seat compact crossover that has been completely redesigned for 2022 to better compete in automotive’s most hotly contested segment. It competes with the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, and Nissan Rogue.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson a good vehicle?

The redesigned 2022 Tucson earns a TCC rating of 7.2 out of 10, due to strong technology offerings, comfortable and roomy interior, and plentiful safety features. Holding back the Tucson are a middling fuel economy score, based on the gas version, and a Limited trim that does offer many creature comforts, but lacks some of the refinement expected at that price range. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson?

The Tucson’s redesign is sweeping, changing it from an anonymous crossover into something distinct, inside and out. Built from dozens of complex origami folds, the Tucson comes to the U.S. in just one size, while a shorter version will also be sold in other countries.

The Tucson starts with a striking grille with puffy-jacket look that is flanked by columns of LED lighting that angle off into the fenders. The cut-and-creased fenders leave only a few square feet of flat body panels; the wheel wells wear just a little cladding and what’s there is almost lost in the chiseled side view. With a slight metallic spline woven into the roofline and LED taillights that resemble cleats, the 2022 Tucson has our full attention.

The Tucson’s interior hones down the hard bevels and drapes digital displays over the center stack in a waterfall of techno. There’s hardly any complex surfacing inside, other than the twin hoops that lower the dash and put distance between it and the front passengers. Some Tucsons will adopt a digital gauge cluster and a touchscreen for secondary controls.

Gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains motivate the 2022 Tucson (though we’re still waiting for the plug-in to arrive). Base versions get the 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, with 182 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic ships power to the front or to all four wheels. The latest version of Hyundai’s all-wheel-drive system adds Mud, Sand, and Snow modes to its existing Eco, Comfort, Smart, and Sport drive modes. A sporty N-Line edition will also be offered, though that is a styling package and doesn’t add more power or performance.

A 1.6-liter turbo-4 with a hybrid system delivers a net of 226 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The Tucson hybrids get special hardware that boost its directional stability and steering response when the road kinks or gets wet and slippery.

The plug-in hybrid has the same gas engine, but a larger 13.8-kwh battery pack and more power (261 total system hp). That upsized battery allows for an EPA-rated 33 miles of electric range.

All Tucsons will come with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, smart parking assist, and automatic high beams. Available safety features include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and blind-spot braking intervention. Base versions get an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Bose premium audio and automatic climate control are available.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Tucson cost?

The Tucson is offered in four trim levels for gas models (SE, SEL, N-Line, and Limited) and three for the Tucson hybrid (Blue, SEL Convenience, and Limited). The SE starts at $26,135 (including a $1,185 destination charge), followed by the SEL at $27,685, N-Line at $31,785, and finally the luxurious Limited at $35,885. All of the gas models come with standard front-wheel drive; adding all-wheel drive costs $1,500 across the board.

All-wheel drive comes standard on the hybrid models, which start at $30,235 for the Blue. That is followed by the SEL Convenience for $32,835 and the Limited for $38,535. Comparing the hybrid to the gas version, it represents around a $1,100 markup at each step compared to the corresponding AWD gas trim. That’s similar to the gap you’ll find between the hybrids/gas models of the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. Plug-In Hybrid Tucsons can cost nearly $45,000.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Tucson made?

Some gas models are produced in Montgomery, Alabama, but other gas models are also built along with the hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and N-Line variants in Ulsan, South Korea.