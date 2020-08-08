The 2021 Hyundai Tucson doesn’t strive to break records and set trends. It’s a refreshingly pedestrian crossover SUV that’s now in its sixth model year, unchanged for 2021 save for some new colors.

With the Tucson, Hyundai gives drivers what they need: a long warranty, lots of features, decent fuel economy, and good space for people and cargo. It’s offered in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited, and Ultimate trims.

We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2021 Tucson lets its unassuming nature hang out. It’s styled with all its lines perfectly in place, neatly combed and curved, but without much misadventure or drama—though it’s a hair-metal band’s lead singer compared to a VW Tiguan. With a conservatively drawn cockpit, the Tucson’s eager to please, but more eager not to offend.

That holds true in performance, where a choice between two moderately powerful inline-4 engines yields moderate acceleration and fuel economy. None of the turbo-4 power applied to rivals has made its way here yet. The Tucson’s saving grace ends up being a well-controlled ride, and an across-the-board option for all-wheel drive—something we’d skip almost everywhere in favor of a set of winter tires and a slightly lower payment.

The Tucson’s been in its current form since 2016, and its prime competition has grown up and out. It’s somewhat smaller than those vehicles as a result, but it’s still suited well for four adults, and cargo space brings with it no complaints, at 61.9 cubic feet behind the front seats.

The Tucson excels in safety—both the NHTSA and the IIHS give it top marks—and in standard features, which include touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. High-priced versions add cooled front seats and leather upholstery, but we’d pull up at the Tucson SEL, which comes with the bigger engine, more USB ports, and 18-inch wheels.