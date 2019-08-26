The 2020 Hyundai Tucson does all the things a swell-selling crossover SUV should do, though it doesn’t look as trendsetting as it might. Its great value, strong safety record, and impressive standard features stand out for buyers, even if its styling doesn’t. We give the Tucson 6.5 out of 10 overall, behind favorites such as the Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Tucson gets no changes minus the replacement (or rather, re-naming) of four paint colors.

Available from value-oriented to fully-loaded models—SE, SEL, Ultimate, and Limited–the 2020 Tucson features recently-updated styling that echoes the rest of the Hyundai lineup, and while the angular LED running lights and new grille do work on this crossover body, it fails to stand out with either elegance (like the CX-5) or toughness (like the RAV4). The interior is similarly forgettable, though material quality is good and standard features are impressive.

A 2.0-liter inline-4 is the base engine while a more powerful 2.4-liter version is available, and the Tucson can be had with all-wheel drive across the range, while front-wheel drive comes standard. Neither engine is particularly powerful nor efficient, losing on both fronts to the more modern turbocharged offerings from competitors. Steering is near lifeless, but the Tucson does sport a comfortable ride quality that stands out among competitors.

Slightly smaller than its competition, the 2020 Tucson doesn’t have as much passenger or cargo space as rivals like the Honda CR-V but does sit four adults comfortably, and features 30 cubic feet of storage space in the rear.

With the 2020 Tucson, Hyundai includes standard features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Tucson also offers a full suite of active safety tech right out of the box. With great crash test scores and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS last year, the Tucson is a safe bet for a family SUV.