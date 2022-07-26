What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a mid-size sedan that compares well with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Kia K5.

Is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata a good car?

It’s a very nice one. All told, its slick styling, smooth powertrains, a comfortable cabin, and a reasonable price tag earn a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata?

The 2023 Sonata carries over unchanged. All models come in a single sedan configuration with svelte, upscale styling that seems to sample the best of Europe in a single package.

Hyundai offers four basic versions of the Sonata, ranging from a 190-hp inline-4 in the base SE and the SEL to a less-powerful but torquier (read: peppier) turbo-4 in the SEL Plus and Limited. Sonata N-Line versions have a big turbo-4 rated at an impressive 290 hp, while the 192-hp Sonata Hybrid goes in the opposite direction but hardly feels sluggish.

Most models are tuned for a comfortable, composed ride and good but not entertaining handling. Look to the N-Line for the sharpest moves, though even it is plenty plush for daily driving.

Fuel economy is good across the line, with hybrids offering between 47 and 52 mpg combined. Sonata SE and SEL versions rate 32 mpg combined, while others are a smidge lower.

A big cabin with convenient controls and a choice between 8.0- and 10.3-inch touchscreens welcomes as many as five passengers in decent comfort. Limited versions could take on luxury brands, albeit with a much lower price tag.

On all, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control come standard. Crash-test results have been impressive overall, though only Limiteds have the best headlights according to the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Hyundai Sonata cost?

We expect that the 2023 Sonata will start north of $25,000 and top out around $10,000 more. Prices will be announced later this year. Skip the base SE for the SEL and you’ll have a nice balance of features for around $27,000.

Where is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata made?

Some are built in Alabama and others are built in South Korea.