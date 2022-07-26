Likes
- Gorgeous lines
- Composed chassis
- Entertaining N-Line
- Thrifty Hybrid
- Good warranty
Dislikes
- Maybe a little too sedate in most forms
- SEL Plus seems pricey
- Rear leg room could be better
Buying tip
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is an exceptionally strong choice among mid-size sedans.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a mid-size sedan that compares well with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Kia K5.
Is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata a good car?
It’s a very nice one. All told, its slick styling, smooth powertrains, a comfortable cabin, and a reasonable price tag earn a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata?
The 2023 Sonata carries over unchanged. All models come in a single sedan configuration with svelte, upscale styling that seems to sample the best of Europe in a single package.
Hyundai offers four basic versions of the Sonata, ranging from a 190-hp inline-4 in the base SE and the SEL to a less-powerful but torquier (read: peppier) turbo-4 in the SEL Plus and Limited. Sonata N-Line versions have a big turbo-4 rated at an impressive 290 hp, while the 192-hp Sonata Hybrid goes in the opposite direction but hardly feels sluggish.
Most models are tuned for a comfortable, composed ride and good but not entertaining handling. Look to the N-Line for the sharpest moves, though even it is plenty plush for daily driving.
Fuel economy is good across the line, with hybrids offering between 47 and 52 mpg combined. Sonata SE and SEL versions rate 32 mpg combined, while others are a smidge lower.
A big cabin with convenient controls and a choice between 8.0- and 10.3-inch touchscreens welcomes as many as five passengers in decent comfort. Limited versions could take on luxury brands, albeit with a much lower price tag.
On all, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control come standard. Crash-test results have been impressive overall, though only Limiteds have the best headlights according to the IIHS.
How much does the 2023 Hyundai Sonata cost?
We expect that the 2023 Sonata will start north of $25,000 and top out around $10,000 more. Prices will be announced later this year. Skip the base SE for the SEL and you’ll have a nice balance of features for around $27,000.
Where is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata made?
Some are built in Alabama and others are built in South Korea.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Styling
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata wears sleek, cohesive styling inside and out.
Is the Hyundai Sonata a good-looking car?
We sure think so. The 2023 Sonata enters its fourth model year looking as fresh and svelte as ever. With a cabin that nearly matches its exterior, the 2023 Sonata scores 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
A pinched hexagon of a grille sits low, giving way to a domed hood with sliced-in brightwork streaking off of the sharp headlights. Considerable surface detailing from the side alleviates any hint of dowdiness, while the roofline carries toward a tail that marries Porsche and Volvo design cues—yes, they have a cordial relationship—with considerable flair. N Line and versions have some boy-racer bits that don’t detract, though we’re less enamored with the little 15-inch wheels on the base Sonata.
Hyundai adorns the Sonata’s cabin with no shortage of HD displays and fine detailing for a decidedly modern look. The only sore point is the awkward steering wheel, which seems to frown at us.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Performance
The Sonata lineup stretches from pedestrian to performance-oriented.
Is the Hyundai Sonata 4WD?
It’s not. All Sonata sedans are front-wheel drive.
How fast is the Hyundai Sonata?
Several different 4-cylinder engines power the Sonata, with performance stretching from tepid to torrid.
Our 5 out of 10 rating here applies to the most common models, which use a 191-hp inline-4. They’re just adequate, but by no means below average. Other versions would rate a point or two higher if considered independently.
That base engine pairs to a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission for reasonable acceleration.
Sonata SEL Plus and Limited trims swap in a less powerful but torquier 1.6-liter turbo-4 that pairs a bit less smoothly with the automatic transmission. It’s slightly quicker in most situations, though we’re not entirely sure why Hyundai offers two engines with relatively similar performance.
Our favorite here for most drivers is the 192-hp hybrid powertrain, which links a 4-cylinder to an electric motor and a big battery pack for smooth, frugal motoring. It’s not quick, but it’s so, so thrifty.
These versions all have a soft, comfortable ride and good handling with well-weighted steering and quick, but relaxed, responses. They’re perfectly suited to road trips, commuting, and even the occasional side hustle down a winding road.
Sonata N Line
Step up to N Line guise and the Sonata does an admirable facsimile of performance. It shares the same basic strut and multi-link suspension setup, but stiffer tuning throughout gives it a firmer ride and less lean into corners. Optional summer tires make the most of this chassis, though drivers in wintry climates will want to budget for a second set of tires.
Sonata N Line models use a 290-hp turbo-4 paired with a specially tuned 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. The combination fires off rapid shifts as it accelerates this big sedan to 60 mph in around six seconds, and the Sport+ program available at a tap of a button livens things up even more.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a true five-seater.
Remind us again why we need an SUV? The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a spacious choice with a decent trunk and nice furnishings inside. It’s an easy 8 out of 10 here.
Stretching nearly 193 inches long, the Sonata is on the big end for a mid-sizer. It makes good use of its size with a large interior that’s especially comfortable up front, where most models have a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The Limited even has power adjustment for the front passenger.
Rear-seat riders have 34.8 inches of leg room, which trails some rivals but is plenty roomy in practice even though the rear cushions are a little thin for optimal comfort.
The 16 cubic-foot trunk can be expanded when the rear seatbacks are dropped down.
All Sonatas have price-appropriate trim, but Limited versions go an extra step with additional sound deadening and quilted leather that gives off genuine luxury vibes.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Safety
Great crash-test ratings make the 2023 Hyundai Sonata a safe choice.
How safe is the Hyundai Sonata?
It’s a solid overall choice, albeit with some small caveats. The NHTSA rates the 2023 Hyundai Sonata at five stars overall, while the IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick. Read the fine print and you’ll find a four-star frontal rating from the NHTSA and the IIHS says that its award only applies to Limited versions with their LED projector headlights.
Still, all Sonata models leave the factory with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, while a surround-view camera system is optional. We’d take it as it resolves issues with outward vision to the rear.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Features
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is an excellent value.
A host of trim levels that start around $25,000 and are backed by a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with three years of free scheduled service help the 2023 Hyundai Sonata earn a 9 for features.
The base Sonata SE is pleasant enough with its 16-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
Which Hyundai Sonata should I buy?
Put your money on the Sonata SEL, preferably in Hybrid form. This trim adds synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, keyless start, automatic climate control, and upsized wheels to the party.
If you’re feeling hedonistic, the Sonata SEL Plus comes with leather, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, a huge sunroof, and a turbocharged engine, though at upward of $32,000 it’s less of a bargain.
Sonata Hybrid models come in similar trims for the most part.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Sonata?
The Sonata Limited can cost $35,000 or more, but that money buys a lot of car. Look for cooled front seats, a power passenger seat, a head-up display, and a few other niceties, while the Sonata Hybrid Limited even has a solar roof panel and offers the ability to be moved forward and rearward from the key fob for tight parking situations.
2023 Hyundai Sonata
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is especially green in Hybrid form.
Is the Hyundai Sonata good on gas?
There’s not an especially thirsty version.
The most popular 2023 Sonata models are those with the base 4-cylinder, which rates 28 mpg city, 38 highway, 32 combined. We give that a score of 4.
The SEL Plus and Limited swap in a turbo-4 that slides a bit to 27/37/31, while the powerful Sonata N Line rates 27 mpg combined.
Sonata Hybrid models are the greenest, of course, but only the base Sonata Hybrid Blue offers top fuel economy. That version is rated at a heady 52 mpg combined, but bigger wheels on the SEL and Limited trims are rated at a still-impressive 47 mpg combined.