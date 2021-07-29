What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata sedan mates an expressive body with a spacious and finely finished interior to tackle the top rivals in the mid-size family four-door niche: the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Kia K5, and Honda Accord.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata a good car?

With the Sonata, Hyundai wraps shapely metal around a value-packed cabin with top-tier safety scores and warranty coverage. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Sonata?

Last year’s Tech package—a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Bose audio, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen—now comes standard on the SEL Plus. The N Line model adds a Night Edition package with 19-inch black wheels and other darkened accents.

Sold in both gas-powered and hybrid form, the 2022 Sonata comes in SE, SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited in the former, along with the new N Line; Blue, SEL, and Limited trims make up the Sonata Hybrid lineup.

All share an audacious style that takes chances with body creases (for the win) and with a wide, gaping front end (um…). There’s plenty of brightwork to go around, too. Inside the Sonata chalks up a unanimous win with a wraparound dash paneled in high-resolution displays; the black plastics and sportswear-like material on base models swaps out for quilted leather and softly padded trim on the Limited.

A 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 powers base cars to average acceleration, but speed isn’t really the Sonata’s game. It’s tuned for a blessedly smooth ride and sedate driving manners, although the available 180-hp turbo-4 in the SEL Plus and Limited have perky low-end power. The Hybrid’s calling card is an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 52 mpg. The outlier? The deeply satisfying Sonata N Line, with its frisky 290-hp turbo-4, dual-clutch transmission shared with the Veloster N, and excellent grip.

The Sonata’s built with big adults in mind, and its front seats offer a good driving position and upgrades for leather, heating, and cooling. Back-seat space suffices for three across, and the trunk can handle 16.0 cubic feet of stuff. Where the Sonata sings is in the Limited trim, where nicer finishes, more sound deadening, and finer leather radiate luxury-car feels at a mid-$30,000s price.

The Sonata’s crash-test ratings earn it an IIHS Top Safety Pick and a five-star NHTSA rating, and every model has automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Sonata cost?

Prices range from the mid-$20,000s for a Sonata SE with 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to a $35,000-plus Sonata Hybrid Limited with cooled front seats, leather upholstery, and a head-up display.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Sonata made?

Some are assembled in Alabama, with the remainder imported from South Korea.